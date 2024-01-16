25 Best Years In Video Game History

Every time I look at the games of 1999, I’m torn between whether or not I’m underrating the year or overrating it. What I can tell you is that it was undeniably a very, very good year for gaming.

There is no runaway favorite for GOTY this year, but SoulCalibur, Gran Turismo 2, System Shock 2, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater, Quake 3, Unreal Tournament, Everquest, and Planescape Torment are all still arguably vying for that title all these years later. It’s rare that such races are too close to call some 23 years after they ended, but there is really not one title that stands out clearly from that considerable pack.

Rounding out the year were truly incredible games like Silent Hill, Final Fantasy 8, Super Smash Bros., Homeworld, Age of Empires 2, RollerCoaster Tycoon, and Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver which…well, honestly, I wouldn’t fault anyone who considers any of those games (or more) to be their personal best game of the year.

Maybe that’s the strangest thing about 1999. It wasn’t highlighted by one or two undeniably all-time classic games in the same ways that some other years on this list were, but it’s filled with these games that were undeniably great and often fascinatingly different.

8. 2002

Notable Game Releases: The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind, Super Mario Sunshine, Eternal Darkness, Metroid Prime, Splinter Cell, Neverwinter Nights

As the PlayStation 2 entered its second full year, and the Xbox and Gamecube entered their first full year, one of the greatest console wars in gaming history was fully underway at the start of 2002. While it would take a little while for Sony, Nintendo, and Microsoft to reload their arsenal of heavy hitters, 2002 showed how each console was going to offer something different yet equally compelling.

The Xbox came out swinging with a stunningly good console port of The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind, the jaw-dropping Splinter Cell, and the underrated Mechassault. Not to be outdone, the GameCube offered an all-time great single-year lineup that included masterpieces like Super Mario Sunshine, Animal Crossing, Eternal Darkness, Resident Evil, and Metroid Prime. The PlayStation 2 arguably had the weakest year of the new consoles, though PS2 owners certainly weren’t complaining about Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, Sly Cooper, and Ratchet & Clank.

While everyone was focusing on the new consoles, the PC actually had an absolutely incredible year. Medal of Honor: Allied Assault ushered in a new era of cinematic shooters, while Warcraft III, Medieval Total War, and Age of Mythology offered three distinctive and incredible RTS experiences. Add Mafia, Neverwinter Nights, No One Lives Forever 2, Hitman 2, Battlefield 1942, and Star Wars: Jedi Knight II into the mix, and you’ve got a year of PC gaming that put the new consoles on notice.

This was one of those years that asked gamers to try a lot of new things and often rewarded them for their curiosity.

7. 1992

Notable Game Releases: Super Mario Kart, Wolfenstein 3D, Ultima Underworld, Mortal Kombat, Contra III, Sonic the Hedgehog 2

I previously called 1992 the year that changed gaming forever, and I’ll stand by that claim. The historical significance of the games, hardware, and events of a certain year was one of the factors that helped determine these rankings, and 1992 certainly benefits from that “X factor.”

This was also just a great year for games. Mortal Kombat was lighting up the arcades, while console players were enjoying Super Mario Kart, Sonic The Hedgehog 2, Streets of Rage II, Contra III, and the Western release of A Link to the Past. Some lucky gamers even got a head start on underrated titles like Landstalker, Shining Force, and Soul Blazer.

PC gamers were arguably enjoying an even better year. Between Dune II, Alone in the Dark, Wolfenstein 3D, Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis, and Ultima Underworld, anyone fortunate enough to own a PC at that time didn’t have to look hard to find something thrilling and different.

It’s no coincidence that quite a few years on this list followed 1992. We’re benefiting from the innovations of this year to this day.

6. 2023

Notable Game Releases: Baldur’s Gate 3, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Alan Wake 2, Final Fantasy 16, Starfield, Diablo 4, Street Fighter 6

Some were ready to call 2023 one of the best years in gaming history before the year had even started. It’s not hard to see why. A series of circumstances had pushed what should have been some of the biggest games of previous years into 2023. Indeed, some developers shuffled their intended release dates around in 2023 just to avoid directly competing against some of those titles.

While a few delays and disappointments ultimately reared their ugly heads, 2023 was nearly as good as advertised. Few suspected that Tears of the Kingdom would surpass its considerable hype and fewer suspected that arguably all-time great game would ultimately “lose” many Game of the Year races to Baldur’s Gate 3. Of course, both titles faced considerable competition from the likes of Street Fighter 6, Spider-Man 2, Diablo 4, Alan Wake 2, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, and Resident Evil 4, as well as a host of titles that few saw coming or expected to be anywhere near as good as they were.

It’s those games that ultimately helped 2023 live up to much of the hype. This may sound cruel, but when titles like Lies of P, Octopath Traveller 2, Dave the Diver, and Hi-Fi Rush run the risk of going overlooked, you know they were released amid a historically great year for games.

5. 2013

Notable Game Releases: GTA 5, The Last of Us, BioShock Infinite, Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn, Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon, Assassin’s Creed IV

We’re down to the final five years on this list, and this is the point where the rankings go from “tough” to nearly impossible. There’s a strong argument to be made that any of these five years deserve to occupy the top spot.

2013 was undoubtedly highlighted by the releases of Grand Theft Auto 5 and The Last of Us. The former would go on to become the second best-selling video game ever, while the latter is one of those rare titles that nearly everyone agrees is a narrative masterpiece. 2013’s BioShock Infinite may have been anything but universally acclaimed, but that somewhat divisive title remains a compelling lightning rod. This was also the year that saw Final Fantasy XIV transform into Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn. The significance of that transformation has become more and more apparent with each passing year.

Beyond that, you had an incredible Tomb Raider reboot that few saw coming, smaller titles like The Stanley Parable, Gone Home, and Papers, Please vying for GOTY awards, and continuously underrated games like Rogue Legacy, DmC, and Metro: Last Light. All of that, and I barely have time to talk about DOTA 2, A Link Between Worlds, Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, Saints Row IV, Blood Dragon, Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance, and Assassin’s Creed IV. Imagine trying to play all those games that year.

Honestly, one of the best things you can say about 2013 is that we’re still playing some of that year’s best games to this day.

4. 2001

Notable Game Releases: Halo: Combat Evolved, Grand Theft Auto III, Super Smash Bros. Melee, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty, Devil May Cry, Final Fantasy X

If you ever hear gamers of a certain age lament that the start of new gaming generations aren’t as exciting as they used to be, try to forgive them. After all, some of us were fortunate enough to be kids in the incredible year for gaming that was 2001.

Few doubted Microsoft’s ability to eventually make an impact in the console market, but fewer still suspected that Halo would go on to become one of the most impactful launch games ever. Mind you, those that bought a GameCube instead were too busy playing Super Smash Bros. Melee, Luigi’s Mansion, Super Monkey Ball, and Star Wars Rogue Squadron II: Rogue Leader to mind.

During its first full year, the PS2 turned in one of the best single-year software lineups ever. Indeed, it’s sometimes hard to believe that Metal Gear Solid 2, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3, Gran Turismo III, Grand Theft Auto III, Silent Hill 2, Devil May Cry, SSX Tricky, Final Fantasy X, ICO, Red Faction, and Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy were all released in the same year.

Even the N64 got in on the fun with the release of Paper Mario and Conker’s Bad Fur Day. Add Max Payne, Golden Sun, Return to Castle Wolfenstein, Dead or Alive 3, and Aliens vs. Predator 2 to the mix and…well, the only way I can justify not putting this year at the top of the list is to move on to the remaining three years.

3. 2007

Notable Game Releases: Portal, Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, Halo 3, World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade, Rock Band, Super Mario Galaxy

In 2022, Den of Geek celebrated its 15th anniversary. However, I know many of you entered 2022 ready to celebrate the 15th anniversary of what many consider to be the absolute best year in video game history.

2007 was the kind of year that gave us Team Fortress 2, Half-Life 2: Episode 2, and Portal in the same collection. It was a year when Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare arguably offered the peak of one of the biggest game franchises ever, while Halo 3 delivered what was essentially the end of an era for another FPS series (though Bungie would still give ODST and Reach). If this is the first time you’re realizing all those games were released in the same year, that’s probably because the noise they generated was being drowned out by your Rock Band sessions. That, or you were too lost in WoW’s Burning Crusade expansion to notice anything else.

More than anything, though, I’ll remember 2007 as a golden time for bold new ideas that became franchises. It was the year that gave us the very first BioShock, Assassin’s Creed, Uncharted, Crysis, and Mass Effect games. Even Super Mario Galaxy was good enough to become the brief future of the Super Mario franchise.

There’s something bittersweet about looking back at 2007. It’s easy to blind yourself with rose-colored glasses, but there really was something beautiful about this time when the future of gaming seemed so bright because the present was so great.

2. 1998

Notable Game Releases: Metal Gear Solid, Half-Life, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Fallout 2, Resident Evil 2, Starcraft

I went into this list fully expecting 1998 to take the top spot. It wasn’t just a great year in gaming; it’s one of the only years in gaming that I would argue was undeniably great. I certainly can’t fault anyone who considers it to be the absolute best year ever.

Above all else, 1998 will always be remembered as the year that gave us Half-Life, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, and Metal Gear Solid. More than just three great games, they were three very different games that represented the best of the three biggest platforms available at that time.

If you need more evidence of 1998’s greatness, you’ll find it in Starcraft, Fallout 2, Resident Evil 2, Starsiege: Tribes, Tekken 3, Grim Fandango, Banjo-Kazooie, Thief: The Dark Project, or even the NA debut of Pokémon. Many of those games (and more from 1998) are rightfully considered to be the very best in their respective genres to this day.

That’s the thing about the best games of 1998. Like the best movies of the beloved summer of 1982, the best games of 1998 have stayed in our collective conscious for so long that it’s sometimes hard to forget that they weren’t released just yesterday. Many of them could likely still win GOTY this year if they had been.

1. 2004

Notable Game Releases: Halo 2, Half-Life 2, Metroid Prime 2, Metal Gear Solid 3, World of Warcraft, GTA: San Andreas, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2

If I told you that Counter-Strike: Source, Killzone, Ratchet & Clank: Up Your Arsenal, Everquest II, The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap, Halo 2, Half-Life 2, Jak 3, Need For Speed: Underground 2, Metroid Prime 2, Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines, Spider-Man 2, Metal Gear Solid 3, and World of Warcraft were all released in the same year, you’d probably agree that was one of the best years in gaming history, right?

Well, what if I told you that all of those games were actually released in the same month: November of 2004?

That’s the funny thing about 2004. In a year where the conversation should have been dominated by arguably the best month in video game history, we still got The Chronicles of Riddick: Escape From Butcher Bay, GTA: San Andreas, Ninja Gaiden, Rome: Total War, Burnout 3: Takedown, Katamari Damacy, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2, ESPN NFL 2K5, The Sims 2, Far Cry, and more spread out across the rest of the year. Mind you, that’s only the games that were generally considered hits at the time. There are many more titles from 2004 that have only grown in acclaim since then. This is even the year that gave us the Nintendo DS (though its launch lineup only offered a glimpse at how great that handheld would be).

If you’re one of the many who consider the PS2/Xbox/GameCube console generation to be the best console generation ever, then there’s a good chance you also consider 2004 to be the peak of that particular era. We may never see the likes of this kind of year again, and I’m strangely almost grateful for that. It’s the kind of year for gaming that demands long holiday breaks with friends, lazy summer nights, and many of the other highlights of youth that we are often truly nostalgic for when we talk about the best games of years gone by.