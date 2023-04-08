The Best Video Game Easter Eggs Ever

Go far off enough off the beaten path in any game, and you’re almost certainly going to be rewarded. Maybe it will just be with a collectible or side quest, but in a lot of instances, that’s where developers hide Easter Eggs – those little in-jokes or nods to other games or media that are meant only for the most dedicated fans.

Easter Eggs have been around almost as long as video games themselves, and as they’ve become more common, it’s become increasingly difficult for them to stand out, but still, a few are particularly worth taking the time to find. These are the 15 best video game Easter Eggs ever.

15. Adventure – Secret Credits

Adventure is often mistakenly credited as the first video game Easter Egg (that distinction actually belongs to 1973’s Moonlander). While it wasn’t the earliest example of an Easter Egg, it can be credited for inspiring many developers to add secrets to their games.

As the story goes, at the time of Adventure’s release, Atari would not publicize the names of their programmers to keep them from being recruited by competitors. Annoyed by this policy, Adventure’s developer programmed a convoluted series of steps where carrying an invisible pixel to another location would lead to a secret room with the message “Created by Warren Robinett.” After more than a year, a teenage player stumbled onto the secret. Atari executives initially wanted to delete the unauthorized code and release a new version of the cartridge but quickly deemed that to be too costly. Instead, Easter Eggs became more widely included in games and developers now rightfully receive credit for their work on games.