25 Best Video Game DLC Expansions, Ranked

Not satisfied with relying on the same old genre tropes, the Undead Nightmare team instead asked themselves what a horror movie version of Red Dead Redemption’s take on the Western genre might look like. The result was a game that somehow retained the spirit of RDR’s most impactful thematic ideas while translating those ideas into an entirely new genre. No matter how wild this expansion got (and it got real wild), everything felt like it fit into the acclaimed RDR universe.

Of course, it didn’t hurt that battling waves of zombies with RDR’s excellent shooting and riding mechanics proved to be so much more fun than it had any right to be. In some ways, Undead Nightmare has become even more famous (or perhaps just beloved) than even RDR was. It’s a miracle that something like this was allowed to exist, and video game DLC was (briefly) better because of it.

1. The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion – Shivering Isles

In the early days of video game DLC (or at least the digital age of the concept), Bethesda made the truly terrible decision to release the now-infamous “Horse Armor” add-on for Oblivion. For $2.50, Bethesda offered the…privilege of owning entirely cosmetic armor for your in-game horse. Mocked even in its time, the Horse Armor DLC has since gone on to define the laziest and greediest elements of a multibillion-dollar corner of the industry that more than a few people say has irreparably damaged the creative soul of gaming as an art form. You could say I wasn’t a fan.

Bethesda didn’t stop there, though. They continued to release more, and gradually more substantial, DLC for Oblivion. The game’s run of DLC eventually culminated with the 2007 debut of Shivering Isles: the greatest DLC expansion in gaming history.

While Shivering Isles wasn’t necessarily more substantial or ambitious than the biggest and best expansion packs that preceded it, it was an often stunning example of what DLC was truly capable of. Thrusting players into the Shivering Isles (which are ruled over by the always charming Prince of Madness, Sheogorath), this expansion allowed the Oblivion team to push their already impressive work to incredible new heights. The world was more colorful, the gear was more creative, and the quests…well, the quests are some of the best in RPG history.

It is strange, yet strangely appropriate, that Oblivion offered the best and worst DLC in gaming history. To this day, though, Shivering Isles stands as proof that truly exceptional DLC can make even the greatest games greater than we ever dreamed.