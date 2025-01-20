Upcoming PC Games You Need to Play in 2025

The latest chapter in the Monster Hunter series, Monster Hunter Wilds is set in the Forbidden Lands, an uncharted region long thought to be uninhabited. That is, until a boy named Nata is discovered near the border of these lands, on the run from a mysterious creature known as the White Wraith that attacked his people. As the player, you control The Hunter, one of the professional monster hunters tasked with searching for the White Wraith, charting the Forbidden Lands, and searching for Nata’s people. Monster Hunter Wilds doesn’t only have an intriguing story, however. The game also features new fighting moves and a wide variety of weapons and equipment that give you even more ways to use monsters and their environment to your advantage. Even if you’re not familiar with the series, Monster Hunter Wilds looks to be a fun game for any fan of action RPG games.

Suikoden I & II HD Remaster

Konami – March 6

Konami’s RPG series Suikoden is joining a long list of classic RPGs getting a fresh update for modern consoles. The Suikoden I & II HD Remaster will feature improvements to graphics and the art style, gameplay mechanics, and sound. Players will also now have the option to automate battles with a single button and play through combat at double-speed. Despite all of these updates, however, the developers are still striving to keep the original story and the “charm of the colorful cast of characters” that fans know and love intact.

Assassin’s Creed: Shadows

Ubisoft – March 20

Set in the late Sengoku period of feudal Japan, Assassin’s Creed Shadows features two playable protagonists: Naoe, a shinobi assassin, and Yasuke, a legendary samurai. Quests can be handled as either protagonist, with Naoe as the more stealthy and discrete approach and Yasuke as the charismatic warrior, useful for taking on several enemies at a time. The game encourages players to explore the open world gathering intel and building a network of spies ready to help usher Japan into a new era. Based on the hands-off preview we saw at SGF, this already looks like a worthy entry in the Assassin’s Creed franchise.

Tales of the Shire

Wētā Workshop – March 5