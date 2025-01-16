Upcoming PS5 Games You Need to Play in 2025

Whether you’re eagerly awaiting the release date of the sequels to Death Stranding and Ghost of Tsushima or looking for some hidden gems like Tales of the Shire and The Alters, there are a lot of exciting and noteworthy games slated to come out on the PS5 this year. We know it can be challenging to keep up with release dates in the ever-fluid video game landscape as new titles are announced and others are shifted around to accommodate production schedules.

To help keep things straight, we’ve put together a handy little guide of the upcoming games that PS5 owners should keep an eye on in 2025.

Star Wars Episode 1: Jedi Power Battles

Aspyr – Jan. 23

Originally released for the PlayStation, Sega Dreamcast, and Game Boy Advance, Star Wars Episode 1: Jedi Power Battles is getting a re-release for its 25th anniversary. This remastered version of the classic Star Wars game brings back couch co-op mode, training rooms, bonus levels, and the arcade cheats and power-ups that made the original version so fun. In addition, the game will have 13 new playable characters, including Jar Jar Binks, and a lightsaber toggle that allows players to choose between the original lightsaber colors used in the game or more screen-accurate versions. No matter your age, Star Wars Episode 1: Jedi Power Battles is sure to be a fun walk (or Force-powered jump) down memory lane.