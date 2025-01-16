Upcoming PS5 Games You Need to Play in 2025
From Assassin's Creed: Shadows to Death Stranding 2, here's a list of some exciting new games PS5 owners should keep an eye out for this year
Whether you’re eagerly awaiting the release date of the sequels to Death Stranding and Ghost of Tsushima or looking for some hidden gems like Tales of the Shire and The Alters, there are a lot of exciting and noteworthy games slated to come out on the PS5 this year. We know it can be challenging to keep up with release dates in the ever-fluid video game landscape as new titles are announced and others are shifted around to accommodate production schedules.
To help keep things straight, we’ve put together a handy little guide of the upcoming games that PS5 owners should keep an eye on in 2025.
Star Wars Episode 1: Jedi Power Battles
Aspyr – Jan. 23
Originally released for the PlayStation, Sega Dreamcast, and Game Boy Advance, Star Wars Episode 1: Jedi Power Battles is getting a re-release for its 25th anniversary. This remastered version of the classic Star Wars game brings back couch co-op mode, training rooms, bonus levels, and the arcade cheats and power-ups that made the original version so fun. In addition, the game will have 13 new playable characters, including Jar Jar Binks, and a lightsaber toggle that allows players to choose between the original lightsaber colors used in the game or more screen-accurate versions. No matter your age, Star Wars Episode 1: Jedi Power Battles is sure to be a fun walk (or Force-powered jump) down memory lane.
Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
Warhorse Studios – Feb. 4
Set in the Kingdom of Bohemia during the early 15th century, Kingdom Come: Deliverance II follows the story of Henry, a trusted diplomatic escort of the king who seeks revenge for his murdered family. In the game’s open-world Medieval setting, the player can guide Henry on daring adventures, forge alliances with a charismatic cast of characters, and engage in visceral real-time combat. Kingdom Come: Deliverance II is a gripping action RPG perfect for anyone eager to step into an epic Medieval adventure.
Civilization 7
Firaxis Games – Feb 11
Arriving nearly a decade after the previous game, Civilization VII promises to be a “revolutionary new chapter” in this award-winning franchise. Similar to its predecessors, Civilization VII is a turn-based tactical strategy game where you develop an empire across three distinct historic eras. With updated graphics and improved gameplay that includes updates to diplomacy mechanics, changes to production management, as well as other improvements, this evolution seems poised to bring this franchise into the next generation.
Monster Hunter Wilds
Capcom – Feb 28
The latest chapter in the Monster Hunter series, Monster Hunter Wilds is set in the Forbidden Lands, an uncharted region long thought to be uninhabited. That is, until a boy named Nata is discovered near the border of these lands, on the run from a mysterious creature known as the White Wraith that attacked his people. As the player, you control The Hunter, one of the professional monster hunters tasked with searching for the White Wraith, charting the Forbidden Lands, and searching for Nata’s people. Monster Hunter Wilds doesn’t only have an intriguing story, however. The game also features new fighting moves and a wide variety of weapons and equipment that give you even more ways to use monsters and their environment to your advantage. Even if you’re not familiar with the series, Monster Hunter Wilds looks to be a fun game for any fan of action RPG games.
Assassin’s Creed Shadows
Ubisoft – March 20
Set in the late Sengoku period of feudal Japan, Assassin’s Creed Shadows features two playable protagonists: Naoe, a shinobi assassin, and Yasuke, a legendary samurai. Quests can be handled as either protagonist, with Naoe as the more stealthy and discrete approach and Yasuke as the charismatic warrior, useful for taking on several enemies at a time. The game encourages players to explore the open world gathering intel and building a network of spies ready to help usher Japan into a new era. Based on the hands-off preview we saw at SGF, this already looks like a worthy entry in the Assassin’s Creed franchise.
Tales of the Shire
Wētā Workshop – March 5
New cozy game alert! Tales of the Shire is like if Stardew Valley and Animal Crossing took a trip to the Shire of Lord of the Rings. The game lets players live out their dreams of spending time in the idyllic landscape of the Shire as they create their own character, decorate their own Hobbit hole, make friends in the community, and help the town flourish. We played Tales of the Shire at SGF and were impressed with the amount of care put into creating this version of the Shire. Even though the game isn’t technically canon, there are still plenty of references and easter eggs for Lord of the Rings fans to find.
Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves
SNK – April 21
The popular ’90s fighting game franchise Fatal Fury is back after 26 years with Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves. With 22 playable characters, including 17 familiar faces from previous games, and 3 different modes of gameplay, there are plenty of options for longtime fans and franchise newcomers alike to have a great time. There’s a single-player RPG mode, Episodes of South Town, as well as online modes that allow you to match with other players or clones generated by automatic AI technology that learns your play style.
Double Dragon Revive
Yuke’s – Oct 23
Another popular fighting game franchise set to return this year is Double Dragon. This isn’t the first modern-era sequel for this arcade-style beat ’em up franchise, but that doesn’t mean we aren’t excited to see what this game has in store in 2025. With four playable characters, including brothers Jimmy and Billy Lee, modern 3D graphics, and an exhilarating belt-scroll action experience, Double Dragon Revive seems like a fun merge of past and present gaming.
Borderlands 4
Gearbox Software – TBD
Set on the all-new planet of Kairos, Borderlands 4 already looks like it will be an irreverent, chaotic time—as any good Borderlands game should be. While we don’t know a lot about the game thus far, Gearbox promises the games will deliver “intense action” and “billions of wild and deadly weapons” with its brand new planet and story. You’ll get to control one of four new Vault Hunters seeking wealth and glory after crashing on Kairos and breaking free from the planet’s ruthless dictator, the Timekeeper. With the option to play solo or in co-op with up to three other players as well as free-form combat and exploration, there are plenty of opportunities to fight your way through the planet, and maybe even spark a rebellion in the process.
Capcom Fighting Collection 2
Capcom – TBD
With a mix of classic 2D and 3D style games, fans of classic Capcom arcade-style games have a lot to look forward to with Capcom Fighting Collection 2. Including titles such as Capcom vs. SNK, Capcom vs. SNK 2, Power Stone, Power Stone 2, Street Fighter Alpha 3 Upper, and more, this game is perfect for anyone looking to recreate the retro-gaming experience. Capcom Fighting Collection 2 also includes an online play mode that allows you to play casual, ranked, and custom matches with other players across the globe. This game is also very beginner-friendly with training modes as well as adjustable difficulty settings and a customizable button layout that allows for one-button special moves in combat. So even if you aren’t an arcade legend, there’s still plenty of fun to be had.
Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
Kojima Productions – TBD
The long-awaited sequel to Hideo Kojima‘s Death Stranding is finally set to be released this year. This sci-fi adventure is will once again follow Sam (Norman Reedus) as he tries to reconnect the world outside of the UCA and save humanity from extinction. If the trailer above is any indication, it looks like fans are in for another surreal adventure that doesn’t totally make sense but that is engaging all the way through. With creepy fetus cutaways, a talking, sentient marionette companion, an electric guitar that shoots lightning, sword wielding robots, and so much more, we are absolutely seated for whatever Death Stranding 2: On the Beach has in store for us.
DOOM: The Dark Ages
Bethesda Softworks – TBD
Cue the heavy metal, DOOM fans, because the latest game in the franchise is coming to crush some demon skulls. A prequel to DOOM (2016) and DOOM Eternal, DOOM: The Dark Ages tells the origin of the DOOM Slayer as the hero fights against the forces of Hell in a dark fantasy setting unlike anything we’ve seen from this franchise before. This single-player FPS not only allows you to crush combat scenarios with classic DOOM weaponry, The Dark Ages also features new tools like a face-shattering flail, throwable Shield Saw, and yes, even a Mecha Dragon.
Dying Light: The Beast
Techland – TBD
After over a decade in captivity, Dying Light hero Kyle Crane escapes into a changed world, though not necessarily for the better. Using not only the survival skills honed in the previous games, but also some new abilities that come from being experimented on, in Dying Light: The Beast, you’ll once again play as Crane as he tries to help the survivors of Castor Woods and keep the ever increasing population of zombies at bay. This survival horror game also has a 4-player co-op feature if you want a little help to make it through the violent, zombie-filled nights.
Elden Ring: NightReign
FromSoftware Inc. – TBD
Unlike Shadow of the Erdtree, Elden Ring: NightReign is not DLC for the original game, but rather a standalone adventure set within the Elden Ring universe. In fact, this game reimagines the game’s core design. NightReign features a relentless environmental threat that changes from one playthrough to the next and is also set to include a 3-player co-op mode as well as new uniquely skilled heroes that are formidable on their own, but can create a powerful partnership when they unite as a team against the creeping night. If you’ve ever wanted to play a FromSoftware Soulslike with friends, now’s your chance.
Ghost of Yotei
Sucker Punch Productions – TBD
Set 300 years after Ghost of Tsushima, Ghost of Yotei follows a new samurai, Atsu, on her quest for revenge in 17th century Japan. We don’t know much about her story yet, but with a new mountainous setting to explore, Ghost of Yotei already looks like it will be just as visually stunning as its predecessor, if not more so. This is Sucker Punch’s first game built specifically for the PS5, which means this new setting and playable protagonist will also likely come with new mechanics and weapons built to make this game as fun and epic as possible.
Grand Theft Auto VI
Rockstar Games – TBD
Twelve long years after GTA V hit shelves, Grand Theft Auto VI is finally supposed to arrive this year. Promising to be the “biggest, most immersive” evolution of the Grand Theft Auto series yet, GTA VI will be set in the fictional state of Leonida, home of Vice City. This game will feature the franchise’s first female protagonist since 2000, Lucia, and her partner in a Bonnie and Clyde-inspired scenario.
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
Machine Games – TBD
After debuting on the Xbox Series X/S and Game Pass last year, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is set to make its way to the PS5 sometime this year. Set in 1937 between Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Last Crusade, the player will dive into Indy’s world of exploration, puzzle solving, and action as they race to stop enemy forces from uncovering an ancient power connected to The Great Circle. As the titular archaeologist and action hero, you’ll travel the globe, forge alliances, and, of course, use Indy’s signature whip. Whether you’re a long-time fan or just looking for your next fun action-adventure game, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle looks like it will be a cinematic, action-packed experience.
Judas
Ghost Story Games – TBD
From the creator of BioShock, Judas is a single player narrative FPS set on a disintegrating starship. Playing as the “mysterious and troubled” Judas, you must navigate alliances, fight against foes, and do whatever it takes to escape. Whether you’re a fan of BioShock or just looking for a new and intriguing sci-fi game, Judas is definitely one to keep your eye on this year.
Killing Floor 3
Tripwire Interactive – TBD
The Co-op action horror FPS franchise that’s fun for your entire squad of friends is back this year with Killing Floor 3. Made with Unreal Engine 5, this next-gen sequel looks to be full of the blood, gore, and heart-pounding action that fans have come to love. Playing as a member of the rebel group Nightfall, you and up to five teammates must fight against waves of zeds (bioengineered zombies) in order to save humanity.
The Alters
11 Bit Studios – TBD
The Alters tells the story of Jan, a simple miner who crash lands on a hostile planet alone. Tasked with running a mobile base by himself, Jan soon realizes that he can’t do this alone if he’s going to survive. With the help of his ship’s quantum computer and a rare substance found on this planet, Jan is able to create clones of himself based on different life paths he may or may not have chosen in his past. While these clones are versions of him, they are also very different people with their own motivations, goals, and fears—which means that they don’t always get along. It’s a very intriguing premise that makes for a unique sci-fi survival game that we really can’t wait to play.
Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2
Paradox Interactive – TBD
It’s been over twenty years since Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines was first released, and now we’re finally set to see the sequel this year. Just like its predecessor, Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 is an action RPG where you get to play as an elder vampire. As you fight and talk your way through modern-day Seattle, your choices matter. Whether you choose to rise through the ranks of vampire society or rail against it, your decisions influence the balance of power in the city and what becomes of it and the people within. Whether you’re familiar with this franchise or looking to dip your toe into a new RPG, Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 looks like it’ll be a blood-sucking good time.
Wuchang: Fallen Feathers
Leenzee Games – TBD
A dark and fantastical Soulslike game, Wuchang: Fallen Feathers follows Wuchang, a pirate who awakens with amnesia in the final years of China’s Ming Dynasty. It’s a chaotic time as a mysterious phenomenon known as Feathering has come to the land of Shu, causing mutations and an epidemic of plague and monsters across the land. Playing as Wuchang, you must fight your way forward using a variety of fighting styles, hidden weapons, ancient firearms, and even the power of Feathering itself to forge a path toward the truth, and hopefully uncover some of your own memories along the way.