10 Reasons Why Super Nintendo Was Better Than Sega Genesis

It sometimes feels odd to argue for the Super Nintendo in the great SNES vs. Sega Genesis debate. After all, the SNES did win that war in terms of sales, is widely considered to be one of the greatest consoles ever made, and furthered the cause of an empire that still rules over the industry to this day. You’re not exactly standing up for the little guy when you go to bat for the Super Nintendo.

Yet, it’s important to take a closer look at the things that the SNES did better than the Genesis. Not so the console to enjoy another victory lap, mind you, but rather as a way to appreciate the things that made it unique. As we celebrate the 35th anniversary of the Sega Genesis and the legendary console war it kicked off, we also celebrate the ways those consoles offered unique, distinct experiences that changed gaming forever. However, if you want to see how the other half lived, be sure to check out Chris Freiberg’s breakdown of the reasons why the Genesis was better than the SNES.

Revolutionary Graphics

Sega’s “Blast Processing” claims may have been a clever bit of marketing, but there was certainly some truth in the buzzwords. The Sega Genesis boasted a faster overall processor that often allowed it to deliver those exceptional arcade ports with their arcade accurate speed. In most other technical respects, though, the Super Nintendo was the objectively superior system.

While that enhanced power was often obvious in the SNES’ generally brighter and more colorful visuals, the gap between the two consoles widened in more significant ways during the early-to-mid ‘90s. Games like Donkey Kong Country became SNES sellers largely by virtue of their jaw-dropping graphics. Try as they might, Sega could never quite get the Genesis to replicate that visual style or more advanced gameplay-altering visual tricks like Mode 7 scaling. Unfortunately for Sega, so much of the Genesis’ early marketing was built around a power advantage that they just couldn’t maintain in the long run.