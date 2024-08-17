The Games that Defined the Sega CD

Night Trap is essentially an interactive movie where you spring traps on enemies trying to invade a sleepover full of teenage girls led by Diff’rent Strokes actress Dana Plato (who was pushing 30 by the time the game was released). Despite being technically innovative, it was not a great game back then, and it’s aged pretty badly. And even though it actually had no nudity and less violence than the average ‘80s horror movie, somehow all of this was enough to trigger congressional hearings that ultimately resulted in the creation of the ESRB, which is really the only reason anyone even remembers the game after all these years.

Sewer Shark (1992)

Releasing a few weeks after the Sega CD launch, Sewer Shark was another interactive movie with gameplay that was at least marginally better than Night Trap. You don’t really have much control over the action, but you can at least shoot at poorly animated bats, giant scorpions, and mechanical moles that pop up as the video of your journey through the sewers scrolls by.

The thing about Sewer Shark, though, is that you almost have think of it in the same way as the first talking movies. No, it’s not at all impressive now, and an amateur programmer could pump out something similar with better gameplay in a weekend now. But when it came out, this was really cutting-edge stuff that blew the typical SNES and Genesis game out of the water. It was even bundled with the Sega CD for a while, making it one of the add-ons best selling games. But is it actually fun to play now if you didn’t grow up with it? Eh, not really.

Final Fight CD (1993)

Developers quickly realized they could port games from other platforms to the Genesis add-on, taking advantage of the Sega CD’s new technology with varying results. This usually meant adding FMV and additional content. One of the better examples of this approach was Final Fight CD. If you’ve never played Final Fight, absolutely stop what you’re doing and check it out now. It’s an awesome classic arcade beat ‘em up that still holds up against modern imitators.

The original SNES release was good, but had to make several changes to fit on a 16-bit cartridge. The Sega CD version, however, brought back all that cut content, and even added voice acting, an arranged soundtrack, and a time attack mode. It still wasn’t arcade perfect, but it was a damn fine example of the advantages of the disc format.

Lunar: The Silver Star (1993)

Sega was slow to get development kits for the Sega CD out the door, which is part of the reason why so many early Sega CD games were not great. But in 1993, the add-on received what really was a killer app in Lunar: The Silver Star. At its core, this was a traditional 16-bit turn-based RPG with graphics that were slightly above average and some unusually sharp writing, but the additions of voice acting and animated videos were revolutionary for the time.