10 Reasons Why Sega Genesis Was Better Than Super Nintendo

The console wars are not what they used to be. Nowadays, there’s little difference in terms of features and performance between the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 (though Nintendo kind of does its own thing with the Switch). There aren’t even many console exclusives anymore as both Sony and Microsoft put most of their titles on PC, and Xbox has begun porting some of their first-party games to other platforms.

But in the ‘90s, things were very different. There were endless debates on playgrounds and early message boards about whether the Sega Genesis or Super Nintendo were the superior console. And the same titles could look and play completely differently depending on your console of choice. But which console really was better? Well, in celebration of the Sega Genesis’ 35th anniversary, here are some things the Genesis just plain did better than the SNES. And if you want a look at how things were on the other side of the battlefield, here is Matthew Byrd’s look at the things the Super Nintendo did better than the Sega Genesis.

Marketing

In the early ‘90s, Nintendo controlled more than 90 percent of the console market by some estimates. Yet, by the middle of the decade, Sega had cut that share down to only 65 percent. The secret was incredibly aggressive marketing. Nintendo had become synonymous with consoles thanks to the NES and its strong library, but after a few years of dominance, Sega executives found that Nintendo really just appealed to younger children. Teens often wouldn’t even admit to owning a Nintendo console.

So, Sega went to work courting these gamers, with the famous “Genesis does what Nintendon’t” campaign. They made Sonic the Hedgehog their “cool” mascot who had a bit of an edge to him. And they claimed the Genesis could perform better due to “blast processing,” which wasn’t really a thing the Genesis could even do, but damn if it didn’t sound awesome. The irony of all this though is that while it helped the Genesis outsell the SNES for four consecutive Christmas seasons in the U.S., Sega’s Japanese headquarters strongly disliked this approach, which only exacerbated the infighting at the company that eventually led Sega to exit the hardware business altogether.