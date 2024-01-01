15 Best SEGA Genesis Soundtracks Ever

Because of the wide range of influences shaping the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise, the musical compositions have had to reflect some of those elements. There’s a comic book quality to the music, which is light, fast-paced, and energetic. But there are some themes and motifs that also feel as if they belong in a Saturday morning cartoon. It would have been natural for the composing team to go back to the well of other TMNT music to create this new soundscape and indeed the majority of the music is from Turtles In Time. That title carved its own space in the saga and Hyperstone Heist piggybacks on its success.

14. Phantasy Star II

Developed & published by SEGA, Composed by Tokuhiko Uwabo

The Phantasy Star series is a somewhat forgotten part of SEGA’s gaming arsenal, but the science fiction role-playing game added a great deal to the RPG genre and helped to shape it for future releases. Not only did the streamlined yet engaging gameplay go on to influence future spinoffs and inspired-by hits, but the music also acted as a point of reference for other titles.

Soft, gentle, and energetic, Phantasy Star II takes a much quieter approach to its soundtrack. Composer Tokuhiko Uwabo continued to recycle sounds in new ways throughout the piece, creating a connected soundscape that formed a feeling of continuity no matter what was happening on the screen. When players encountered action sequences, the music transformed into something a little more combative, but the sound still didn’t lose its original identity. Phantasy Star II tows the line between science fiction and fantasy and its soundtrack effortlessly moves between those genres too.

13. Gunstar Heroes

Developed by Treasure & published by SEGA, Composed by Norio Hanzawa

Upon its release, Gunstar Heroes was a sleeper hit. Receiving plenty of praise and going on to achieve higher-than-expected sales, the run and gun title eventually faded into obscurity. However, years on, a new appreciation has been found for Gunstar Heroes with the title getting named as one of the best SEGA Genesis releases of all time. Interestingly, the music is an often overlooked aspect of its success, likely because the dynamic sound design overpowers those backing tracks.