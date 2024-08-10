The Moments That Defined The SNES vs. Sega Genesis Console War

For the last few generations of console video gaming, the landscape has been, more or less, pretty stable. Sony and Microsoft battle for dominance with their cutting-edge machinery while Nintendo lives on with something quaint dependent on their first-party quality. Of course, this wasn’t always the way. There was a time when the world of video games housed a war that defined the extreme ‘90s. It was a time when a company sized up one of the most dominant giants in any industry and briefly won over most of the world by saying, “We’re cooler than them.”

It was the best of times, it was the worst of times. It was the age of plumbers, it was the age of hedgehogs. It was the epoch of green sweat, it was the epoch of blood codes. It was the season of playing it loud, it was the season of being welcomed to the next level. It was the spring of Nintendo, it was the winter of Nintendon’t. Let’s look back at the history of the legendary feud between Nintendo and Sega as they battled on the mountain of 16-bit and beyond.

Nintendo’s Rise to Dominance

There was competition in the second console generation, but there was no real warring. Just different companies doing their thing and working for that sweet, sweet market share. The infamous incident in all of this is the Video Game Crash of 1983, where Atari and the rest oversaturated the US market and just about killed the entire business. What’s important to remember is that the crash was largely localized to North America. Japan was thriving. In fact, 1983 was a pretty big year for Japan in video games. Nintendo released the Famicom while Sega released the SG-1000.

The cream rose to the top and Nintendo’s Famicom became the dominant hardware in Japan. With the video game scene being on fire in the US (but in a bad way), Nintendo held back a bit and took its time choosing how to market the console. By the time the Nintendo Entertainment System hit the scene in 1985, there was nothing that compared. To this audience, it was new, different, and way better. It not only helped video games recover in the US, but it became virtually the only game in town. Atari’s attempts to save face all fell flat.