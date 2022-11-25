The Best PlayStation 2 Games Ever

14. Burnout 3: Takedown

Most racing games strive for realism, perfectly recreating real-world cars and precisely simulating exactly how they would perform in various conditions. Burnout 3 said to hell with all that and generously offered a bunch of cool-looking vehicles blowing up real good.

So many racing games get caught up in padding out the experience or adding unnecessary modes and features, but Burnout 3 never forgets that games are meant to be fun. No matter which mode you choose, you’re going to have a great time. Every race offers tons of shortcuts and opportunities to cut off your opponents, and the crash mode, with its insane Rube Goldberg setups, might even more addictive. While there have been plenty of imitators since, no other arcade racer has surpassed the pure joy of Burnout 3. Even its two sequels weren’t quite up to the task.

13. Ico

Deceptively simple yet incredibly moving, Ico arrived with little fanfare to become one of the most influential video games of all time. Plenty of third-person action/adventure games had already been released before this gem hit the PS2 in 2001, but none emphasized atmosphere over gameplay quite like this one, or paired the player character with a fairly competent companion to create such an emotional experience.

Ico was also one of the first games of its kind that didn’t spoon-feed the player the story. It instead trusted the player to piece together those elements of the experience from clues often acquired while you’re solving one of the game’s many creative puzzles. Though its spawned plenty of imitators, few have even approached Ico’s artistic heights since its release.

12. Tony Hawk’s Underground

Any conversation about the best Tony Hawk game ever is the best is always going to be heated. While Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 and 4 ( also on PS2) are fantastic games, they just didn’t innovate quite like Tony Hawk’s Underground did.

Instead of setting you loose for two-minute runs on courses in order to complete as many goals as possible, this was the first game in the series to have a real story complete with cutscenes. Even better, the whole thing starred your very own custom character. It was also the first Tony Hawk game to let you get off your board and walk around, and it even added driving (which, admittedly, kind of sucked). While you can see the cracks in the foundation here that would eventually lead to the franchise’s decline, the heights of Tony Hawk’s Underground also clearly showcase this series’ full potential.