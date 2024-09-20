The Best Games of 2024 (So Far)

It’s hardly unusual for car owners to form a bond with their rides, even if some are intent on abusing the privilege. It’s not just this daily part of your life that you’ve invested so much time and money into; it is the thing that, theoretically, could be your passport to the kind of freedom that has often been romanticized in ways that have turned the automobile into an almost mythological figure in Americana lore.

Pacific Drive taps into that concept in its own unique ways. This survival game throws you into a hostile landscape defined by seemingly impossible odds. Your only hope of surviving is to not only upgrade your car with the resources you find along the way but also keep it running so that you can stay on the run with it. Pacific Drive can be janky, frustrating, and can sometimes fail on you at the worst times. Yet, we could say the same of our favorite cars. Much like those vehicles that we put so much of our hearts and souls into, Pacific Drive gets there in the end and leaves you with a lot of fond memories.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PC

At a time when it feels like that seemingly simple Prince of Persia remake is just never coming out, nobody could have seen something like The Lost Crown coming. The idea of a Prince of Persia game developed in the style of a Metroidvania title makes sense on paper, but Ubisoft’s recent history of fumbling the bag with their legacy franchises raised serious doubts about how worthwhile this seemingly clever endeavor would be.

Yet, The Lost Crown turned out to be a classic Ubisoft adventure in the best ways. I’m not talking about the company’s biggest game but rather that golden time in the early 2000s when Ubisoft put itself on the map by releasing a series of titles that, in ways big and small, always tried to do things just a little different or just a bit better. That spirit is alive and put to incredible use in this game that offers an incredible Metroidvania adventure with enough new ideas to send other Metroidvania developers back to the drawing board.

Solium Infernum

Windows PC