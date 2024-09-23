Tales of the Shire Lets You Finally Live the Dream of Being a Hobbit

More than gorgeously rendered landscapes, this harmony with nature carries over to the presence of flora and fauna organically built into the game mechanics themselves. Birds subtly help guide players to important points on the world map, fishing is a crucial part of the activities around the Shire, and a mix of cultivated and wild plant life enriches the overall experience as players prepare the farm around their homes and forage for more goods to trade with or consume themselves.

Joining The Hobbit Community

Right from the outset of the preview, the player character is tasked with meeting their neighbors and getting to know the many eclectic hobbits throughout the Shire. Many hobbits welcome the Shire’s newest resident with open arms while some are more ornery and foreclosed of suddenly getting a neighbor from Bree potentially disrupting their idyllic rustic community. More than just building harmony with the various hobbits in the Shire, befriending and earning the trust of your neighbors in Tales of the Shire also leads to access to secret locations across the region (from secluded fishing holes to spots with rare objects and collectibles for the player to recover). This all provides tangible rewards for the community-building and friendship aspect of Tales of the Shire along with the importance of interacting with NPCs for a fuller experience.

“You need to communicate and be in conversations with certain characters so that they will trust you and let you into these secret areas,” explains Adams. “That was something really fun that I worked with the designers and we had a lot of fun making secret fishing locations and secret cranberry bogs to find and forage from.”

The quickest and most effective way to earn any hobbit’s favor and trust is through their stomach. Preparing anything from a second breakfast to a hearty supper to share with the neighbors. Players do this by mixing ingredients they gather, unlocking more rewarding recipes as they progress through the game and continue to make friends. Players can also socialize with their neighbors at Shire mainstays like the Green Dragon tavern, which will lead to conversations providing more context about this world and where in the Middle-earth timeline Tales of the Shire takes place, with Adams hinting at “many” hints at Bilbo Baggins’ exploits and “throughout the whole story” that establish the game’s place in the wider universe.

Cozy Game, Cozy Stakes

Like virtually any video game, Tales of the Shire has quests or missions for players to accomplish around the Shire (aptly dubbed “tales” within the game’s parlance). These can range from learning more about the history and politics within the community by learning about an ancient text or learning how to fish to complete a neighbor’s favorite recipe. While there is an in-game clock, progressing steadily through a day and night cycle, there is no ticking time limit to complete these tales, with the developers encouraging players to enjoy the game at their own pace.

“There’s no rush in the Shire,” Adams observes. “You’ve got a lot of time to do things. We want to reduce the feeling of anxiety of having to get anything done.”