PlayStation 2023 Showcase: Biggest Rumors, Leaks, and Predictions

As for games like Marvel’s Wolverine or the Knights of the Old Republic remake…well, those are bigger mysteries at the moment. The former will likely not make an appearance as Insomniac seems to be focusing on Spider-Man 2. KOTOR, meanwhile, recently swapped developers and is reportedly not doing well. It’s not entirely clear what the state of that project currently is, but it would be shocking to see it appear during this upcoming showcase.

That Long-Rumored Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake

Rumors regarding a remake of the Metal Gear Solid games have been circulating for years. Obviously, nothing has come of them yet. However, a recent series of significantly stronger rumors suggest that Metal Gear Solid 3 is indeed being remade and that it may finally be ready to be revealed soon.

Late last year, VGC reported that developer Virtuos has indeed been working on a Metal Gear Solid 3 remake with Konami’s permission/cooperation. Virtuos previously worked on the excellent Switch ports of games like Dark Souls and The Outer Worlds, so they certainly have experience in that arena. Furthermore, Insider Gaming recently reported that the MGS 3 remake will not be a PS5 exclusive after all and will eventually come to Xbox and PC.

The smoke around this fire has burned fans before, but it really does seem like a reveal of this remake may finally be around the corner. If it doesn’t happen during that show, it might be time to abandon some hope.

A New Twisted Metal Game

Last year, Eurogamer and other outlets reported that PlayStation had greenlit a new Twisted Metal game. Specifically, the last solid update we got on that project suggested that developer Firesprite Games had taken over the project from Lucid Games. Since then, we haven’t heard much about this new Twisted Metal title.

The popular theory is that the PlayStation team will want to capitalize on the upcoming Twisted Metal TV series and reveal their new game as soon as possible. However, that reveal would likely depend on the state of the project. If PlayStation doesn’t intend to release the game alongside the Twisted Metal series in July (or close to that), then they may prefer to wait to showcase it at all. At best, we might get a cinematic teaser.