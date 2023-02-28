Final Fantasy 16 Revives the Franchise’s Magic By Changing Everything

This is where things get really interesting. At any given time you have quick access to three abilities (along with your usual array of basic attacks and abilities). However, you’re also able to swap between pre-set special attacks from other groups of talent. So, you might have three pre-set “Red” special attacks, three pre-set “Blue” special attacks, and three pre-set “Yellow” special attacks that you’re able to swap between on the fly (I’ll avoid using those colors’ real names to keep this as spoiler free as possible for the time being). You can also swap out which pre-set special attacks are available to you at any given time via the game’s massive talent tree (which allows for constant respeccing in order to encourage trying new builds).

Because those special attacks all have cooldown periods, the idea is to not only bounce between your attacks but to bounce between various schools of attacks in order to create almost Devil May Cry-like combos (which are indeed tracked by a kind of combo grading system). So, you might use a Red AoE attack to clear the room, a Red lunge to close the gap between an enemy, a heavy Yellow attack to launch them in the air, and a Blue ability to unleash a series of quick strikes that will keep them juggled. All the while, you might fire off a few magic missiles to keep foes at bay until it’s their turn to realize the mistake they’ve clearly made.

It’s exhilarating. In a post-demo interview, Suzuki spoke about wanting to combine the best elements of combat in games like Monster Hunter and Devil May Cry, and that effort certainly shows. Combat in this game is chaotic, exciting, and incredibly fast, but the ways that you’re asked to integrate your various types of abilities tap into that more strategic side of classic Final Fantasy games in ways that some of the other games I’ve mentioned do not.

Yet, Final Fantasy 16’s combat is accessible. Actually, “accessible” (and variations of that word) came up a lot when the team talked about the game. They don’t want FF 16 to chase away anyone that may struggle with those kinds of action games or not be familiar with them. As such, they have made several design decisions intended to benefit those with less experience.

Most notably, Final Fantasy 16 allows you to equip special items that automate certain parts of combat. For instance, one item might automatically perform timed counters and dodges while another will automate your pet’s attacks. The most powerful such item we got to play with automated combos by assigning them to all to the basic attack button. It was a button masher’s dream, as well as a feature that made me realize just how elaborate this game’s combo system could be.

Those special items are basically difficulty levels you can customize on the fly. You can use up to two all of the time, some of them some of the time, or simply choose to not use them at all and replace those slots with other equipment. It’s an elegant solution to the ever-present difficulty debate that succeeds because it allows you to alter your character and playstyle rather than the game around you. The idea seems to be to let people warm up to the core game on their own time and in their own ways. I was ready to dive into the game, but those items’ abilities still showed me what the combat system is capable of when it’s being performed at a high level.