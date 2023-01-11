Vertical vs. Horizontal: Which PS5 and Xbox Series X Position Is Safer?

You need to make sure your console (or consoles) is positioned in a way that ensures they have enough space to vent heat. Furthermore, you want to make sure they are positioned in a way that leaves them free of excess clutter and allows them to be properly stabilized. When possible, you also want to make sure that they are shut down correctly and are not left running unattended for extended periods of time.

If there is a particular positional orientation that allows you to accomplish all of those things better than the other orientation, that’s the one you should go with most of the time. The option to position your console either vertically or horizontally is really only an option for those whose set-ups allow them to give their console ample room to breathe in either position.

Should Your Xbox Series X Be Vertical or Horizontal?

Generally speaking, the Xbox Series X is an incredibly well-built machine so far as cooling goes. It does an excellent job of ventilating excess heat regardless of whether it is positioned horizontally or vertically.

However, there is a somewhat persistent internet rumor that suggests the Xbox Series X actually performs better when it’s positioned vertically. At the very least, quite a few people believe that the Xbox Series X runs “cooler” in its vertical orientation.

There is a degree to which that suggestion is supported by the idea that “heat rises,” which would mean that any internal heat will naturally dissipate faster when the Xbox Series X is in a vertical position. While there is some truth to the idea that heat rises, that’s a somewhat limited view of the actual ways that heat moves, especially when that movement is affected by a cooling system. Heat does rise, but it’s not like heat can only rise.

More importantly, some vertical orientation fans are simply pointing out that the Xbox Series X is generally marketed in a vertical position. They take that to mean that Microsoft is subtly trying to suggest that gamers are better off positioning their Series X consoles vertically.