PlayStation’s Rumored Handheld Isn’t the Vita 2 You’re Looking For

A series of recent rumors suggested that PlayStation is working on a new handheld gaming device. Now, Insider Gaming and industry insider Tom Henderson are reporting that the first major details about that new handheld hardware have apparently been leaked. However, anyone expecting Sony’s next handheld to essentially serve as the long-awaited “PlayStation Vita 2” will want to start thinking much smaller than that.

The report claims that the new handheld (which is currently codenamed Q Lite) will actually be more of a companion piece to the PlayStation 5 rather than an independent handheld device. While industry reporter Jeff Grub previously hinted the handheld could end up utilizing cloud gaming features, this new report suggests that the Q Lite will actually largely function as a Remote Play accessory. That is to say that it will essentially allow you to stream games from your PS5 to a dedicated handheld platform rather than your mobile device, desktop, or other supported Remote Play devices.

At present, it seems that the Q Lite’s dedicated gaming design will allow it to function as a more effective handheld gaming device than other supported Remote Play platforms. For instance, the Q Lite will reportedly offer 1080p, 60 FPS streaming capabilities. Furthermore, the rumored design of the console suggests that it’s essentially a massive PS5 controller with an LCD touchscreen in the middle. That device will reportedly also support many of the PS5 controller’s primary feedback functions, which would again make it a much more ideal handheld gaming device than a tablet or a phone with gaming controller accessories.

However, if this information is true, then that would likely mean that the Q Lite would require an internet connection to properly function. That would obviously severely limit its handheld capabilities.