How to Upgrade PS4 Games to PS5

In order to upgrade a physical copy of a PlayStation 4 game to PS5, simply start by inserting the disc into your PS5 (so long as it comes with a disc drive, that is). When the console reads the game disc, its icon will pop up on your home screen, complete with the game’s name and the disc format. For instance, if you inserted Immortals Fenyx Rising, you should see the PS4 icon before the title “Immortals Fenyx Rising.” If this is your first time inserting that disc, the PS5 will start copying the game. If an upgrade is available, the console will ask you if you want it. Select yes, and the PS5 will start downloading the game files.

If you delete that game due to space issues (we’ve all been there) and want to reinstall it, you will have to redownload the PS5 upgrade files. To do so, start by once again inserting the disc, which will bring up the game’s icon. Highlight it and press down on the analog stick to enter the game’s hub. There you will see several options, including “Copy,” which lets you install the PS4 version directly from the disc onto the console. But you don’t want that; you want the superior PS5 version. Press right on the analog stick to highlight the button with the three dots, and then select “View Product.”

This option will bring you to the game’s store page. Depending on the title, the store page might bring up the PS5 upgrade, which you can then download by pressing the button that says “Free,” buying the upgrade (more on that later), and then selecting “Download” once your purchase is complete. If the store page doesn’t bring up the PS5 upgrade immediately, just press the button with the three dots on the store page to bring up different versions of the game, one of which should include the PS5 upgrade.

How to Upgrade PS4 Digital Games to Digital PS5

Even though many gamers keep their discs so they can play titles on future-compatible platforms, companies are slowly learning about the power of backward compatibility. For instance, if you bought a PlayStation 4 game digitally, you can download it directly to your PlayStation 5. Better yet, if the game is eligible for a free PS5 upgrade, you can download the PS5 version instead.

If you want to upgrade a digital PS4 game to PS5, search for your PS4 game either in the PlayStation Store or your game library under the “Your Collection” tab. Once you find the game, select it to enter its hub and then select the upgrade offer, just as you would with the physical version. Then select “Download.”

What Are the Rules, Restrictions, and Costs for Upgrading a PS4 Game to PS5?

When Sony initially announced the PS5 upgrade program, the company promised that most (if not all) upgrades would be free. Why should anyone be charged again for a game they already own? True to their word, many PlayStation 4 games do indeed come with free downloads. Well, many more recent titles, at least. If you want to upgrade games such as Borderlands 3, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and Horizon Forbidden West, you can do so without grabbing your wallet. However, not all games provide that option.