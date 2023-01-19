Every PS5 Exclusive Game Not Coming to PS4 In 2023

As you can tell from the list above, we’re definitely getting to the point where you’re probably going to want to consider owning a PS5 in order to play some of 2023’s biggest new releases. Again, we’re still waiting to hear some definitive release dates for those games, but we know that Sony is starting to push people toward PS5 more aggressively than they have in the past.

Most notably, those who want to play Final Fantasy 16, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, and Silent Hill 2 Remake in the near future will likely need to own a PS5 sooner rather than later. While the PlayStation team and some of their publishing partners remain coy about whether or not we can expect certain games to come to PC as well as PS5, their message remains clear. The era of assuming major new releases will get a split release between PS4 and PS5 is coming to an end.

Also of note is the fact that we’re starting to see more third-party studios make the leap to PS5. Most notably, those who want to play Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Dead Space, and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will need a next-gen console or gaming PC. The PS4 is still getting some love in 2023 (more on that in a bit), but last-gen support is definitely waning across the board.

Finally, we have two notable pieces of DLC (Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty and Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores) that will be exclusive to PS5. It’s actually going to be interesting to see how other developers handle this situation in the future. Theoretically, DLC for a game like Elden Ring will likely be available for PS4 owners. However, certain major new releases (especially PlayStation exclusives that were recently released on PS4 and PS5) may limit future DLC to next-gen platforms. It’s just another thing worth keeping an eye on as PS4 owners try to navigate the early days of a strange era.

Which Major 2023 Games Are Still Coming to PS4?

While this isn’t an exhaustive list by any means (there are a lot of games coming out this year), here are some of the major 2023 titles that will still be available on PS4.

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon

Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Atomic Heart

Black Myth: Wukong

Dead Island 2

Diablo IV

Exoprimal

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed

Hogwarts Legacy

Hyenas

Like a Dragon: Ishin

Octopath Traveler 2

Path of Exile 2

Resident Evil 4 Remake

RoboCop: Rogue City

Street Fighter 6

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

The Wolf Among Us 2

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty