Every PS5 Exclusive Game Not Coming to PS4 In 2023
Confused about which games are actually next-gen exclusives? You're not alone. Here's a look at every upcoming PS5 game that won't be released for PS4.
In case you haven’t heard, PlayStation fans are a little confused about what a PS5 exclusive really is. That might sound a little strange, but it really is becoming incredibly difficult to tell which games are going to be released for PS5 and which will also be available for the PS4.
As you can tell from the headline above, we’re going to (hopefully) help clear some of that confusion today. Before we dive into that, though, here are a few points you should keep in mind:
– This article is based on games with a confirmed 2023 release date or verified 2023 release window. Those release dates are obviously subject to change.
– Similarly, platform availability is always subject to change. It’s entirely possible that a game currently scheduled to be released on PS4 will eventually be converted into a PS5 exclusive. It’s also possible (though less likely) that a current PS5 exclusive will eventually receive a PS4 port.
– More 2023 new releases will obviously be revealed as the year goes on. In all cases, we will periodically update this article in order to ensure it is as up-to-date as possible.
– Have you spotted a game that belongs on this list that isn’t currently on it? Have a question about an upcoming game’s availability? Let us know about it in the comments below.
Finally, Xbox fans should check out the Xbox Series X/S version of this article in order to stay on top of which next-gen exclusives they’ll be able to look forward to!
Every PS5 Game Not Coming to PS4 In 2023
As noted above, this section will feature many notable confirmed 2023 titles that are coming to PS5 and not PS4. However, I’ve also identified games that will only be released on PS5 or PS5 and PC (meaning they will also not be available for Xbox Series X/S or Nintendo Switch).
Here’s the current list:
Alan Wake 2
Atlas Fallen
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden
Between Horizons
Company of Heroes 3
Crown Wars: The Black Prince
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
Dead Space
Deceive Inc.
Final Fantasy 16 (PS5 Exclusive)
Forspoken (PS5, PC Exclusive)
The Gap
Gothic Remake
Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores (PS5 Exclusive)
Immortals of Aveum
Lies of P
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (PS5 Exclusive)
Off The Grid
Pacific Drive (PS5, PC Exclusive)
Park Beyond
Pragmata
RIPOUT
Silent Hill 2 Remake (PS5 Exclusive)
Skull and Bones
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Stellar Blade (PS5 Exclusive)
Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
Synduality
Tekken 8
The Invincible
Warpaws
War Hospital
Wild Hearts
Wildmender
As you can tell from the list above, we’re definitely getting to the point where you’re probably going to want to consider owning a PS5 in order to play some of 2023’s biggest new releases. Again, we’re still waiting to hear some definitive release dates for those games, but we know that Sony is starting to push people toward PS5 more aggressively than they have in the past.
Most notably, those who want to play Final Fantasy 16, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, and Silent Hill 2 Remake in the near future will likely need to own a PS5 sooner rather than later. While the PlayStation team and some of their publishing partners remain coy about whether or not we can expect certain games to come to PC as well as PS5, their message remains clear. The era of assuming major new releases will get a split release between PS4 and PS5 is coming to an end.
Also of note is the fact that we’re starting to see more third-party studios make the leap to PS5. Most notably, those who want to play Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Dead Space, and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will need a next-gen console or gaming PC. The PS4 is still getting some love in 2023 (more on that in a bit), but last-gen support is definitely waning across the board.
Finally, we have two notable pieces of DLC (Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty and Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores) that will be exclusive to PS5. It’s actually going to be interesting to see how other developers handle this situation in the future. Theoretically, DLC for a game like Elden Ring will likely be available for PS4 owners. However, certain major new releases (especially PlayStation exclusives that were recently released on PS4 and PS5) may limit future DLC to next-gen platforms. It’s just another thing worth keeping an eye on as PS4 owners try to navigate the early days of a strange era.
Which Major 2023 Games Are Still Coming to PS4?
While this isn’t an exhaustive list by any means (there are a lot of games coming out this year), here are some of the major 2023 titles that will still be available on PS4.
Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon
Assassin’s Creed Mirage
Atomic Heart
Black Myth: Wukong
Dead Island 2
Diablo IV
Exoprimal
Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn
Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed
Hogwarts Legacy
Hyenas
Like a Dragon: Ishin
Octopath Traveler 2
Path of Exile 2
Resident Evil 4 Remake
RoboCop: Rogue City
Street Fighter 6
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre
The Wolf Among Us 2
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty
As you can see, PS4 owners aren’t exactly being left in the cold in 2023. While PlayStation’s partners are moving more of their exclusive titles to PS5, quite a few third-party studios will continue to support PS4 throughout the year.
Still, there are a few things PS4 owners need to keep in mind. For instance, Hogwarts Legacy will be released on PS4, but it won’t hit that console until April 4: two months after the game debuts on PS5. There don’t appear to be many other similarly staggered releases on the schedule (yet), but delays are certainly a concern in that area. If on-the-bubble 2023 titles are delayed, their developers could decide to eventually make them next-gen exclusives. You’re going to want to keep an eye on any games that don’t have a definitive (and near) release date.
More importantly, you’re going to want to be careful when it comes to PS4 performance moving forward. As the generational split continues to lean in the favor of PS5 titles, it’s possible we’ll see more PS4 games struggle to keep up. I doubt the split will be that bad in most cases, but let’s not pretend that we haven’t seen similar situations in the past. Stay away from those pre-orders until you know the PS4 version of your favorite upcoming game is working as intended.