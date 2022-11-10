God of War Ragnarok: How to Find Every Weapon Attachment
If you're looking to get the most out of God of War: Ragnarok's best weapons, be sure to pick up as many of these attachments as you can.
If you’re going to survive God of War: Ragnarok‘s toughest challenges, you’ll need to make the most out of the game’s best weapons, skills, and upgrades. That also means that you’ll want to take full advantage of the game’s various weapon attachments.
A returning feature from the previous game, attachments not only increase the base stats of your weapon but typically offer unique skills and bonuses. Picking the right attachment is usually a matter of finding the one that fits your playstyle, which means that you’re going to want to know which ones to hunt down as soon as possible.
Before we get into all that, though, please keep in mind that this article is a work in progress. We’ll be updating it to include shield attachments when we have more information available, and we’d certainly appreciate it if you let us know about any attachments we may have missed in the comments below!
God of War Ragnarok: Every Leviathan Axe Attachment (Knobs and Grips) Location
Where to Find Wooden Knob
This basic attachment doesn’t have much to offer beyond some minor stat upgrades, which is why it’s available to you at the start of the game. You can upgrade it if you want, but it’s soon outclassed by many other options.
Where to Find The Furious Maul
This attachment improves your base strength and grants a luck-based chance to increase your Strength further every time you kill an enemy with your axe. It’s solid in the early game, but it soon becomes situational, at best.
You’ll earn the Furious Maul after completing the “Surviving Fimbulwinter” main quest.
Where to Find Fortified Frost Knob
This powerful attachment increases your defense and stagger resistance whenever you charge your axe. Though certainly not the most powerful attachment available, its easy-to-proc perk make it much more appealing than it would otherwise be.
You’ll find this knob during the “Quest for Tyr” mission. Specifically, it’s in the Legendary Chest you should be able to access in the same room where you fight The Hateful.
Where to Find Haur’s Lucky Knob
As the name implies, this attachment grants a Luck-based chance to trigger an additional Stun Blast whenever you throw your axe. It’s quite useful if your Luck is high and not especially appealing otherwise.
You’ll be able to craft this attachment at the Huldra Brothers blacksmith shop at the beginning of “The Reckoning” mission.
Where to Find Stonecutter’s Knob
This incredible attachment adds a concussive wave to the end of your axe’s R1 attack combo. It’s a nice little ability that will help you out of some tough spots and should be easy to work into any attack rotation.
You’ll unlock this attachment after completing “The Reckoning” mission and returning to the Blacksmith shop. It will be craftable from there.
Where to Find Banahogg Knob
This useful little attachment boasts some respectable base stat boosts as well as a rather nice ability that increases your bare-handed attack damage upon landing successive precision throws. It’s a little niche but certainly powerful in the right hands (pun intended).
You’ll find this attachment in the Jarnsmida Pitmines region. It’s located past the Mystical Gateway beyond a wall that you’ll need the Chisel to break. This video will show you exactly where to find it.
Where to Find Runic Hailstone Knob
This fascinating attachment includes the “Prey Upon Frost” ability, which grants a Luck-based chance to gain a Blessing of Runic when you hit a frosted enemy. That obviously synergizes with the axe’s inherently icy nature and seems to proc surprisingly often.
You’ll earn this attachment by giving two Crystalline Shards to the Cleansing Pool in Vanaheim. That will grant you the resources needed to craft this item.
Where to Find Grip of the Nine Realms
Along with the usual stat boosts, this attachment includes the incredibly powerful “Momentous Shift” ability. That ability allows you to trigger a Realm Shift whenever you use Glacial Permafrost while your Permafrost meter is full. It’s really, really powerful.
You’ll find this attachment at the Berserker Gravestone in The Forbidden Sands area. The gravestone is located just south of the Burrows area on your map.
Where to Find Grip of Weighted Recovery
This attachment provides a Blessing of Cooldown when you Stun Grab an enemy. It’s obviously quite good when it works, but its value is also based on your overall stun chances.
You’ll be able to craft this grip via the blacksmith shop at the end of “The Reckoning” mission.
Where to Find Grip of the Fallen Alchemist
This grip grants a Luck-based chance to earn a bonus health burst when you land successive hits with the Serpent’s Snare skill. That skill is quite valuable, though those who prefer a different playstyle that doesn’t require Serpent’s Snare will want to look elsewhere.
You’ll find this attachment in a Legendary Chest in Vanaheim that becomes available after completing “The Reckoning.” Completing the “Cure for the Dead” favor in that region will lead you directly to this chest.
Where to Find Grip of Healing Harmony
The good news is that this attachment’s ability causes all axe hits to restore health when your Permafrost meter is full. The bad news is that also increases incoming damage during that time. The usefulness of that ability will be based entirely on how comfortable you feel avoiding damage in those situations.
You’ll earn this attachment by completing the Hel-Tear mission in Helheim. That first Hel-Tear encounter is mandatory, so you can’t really miss it (as far as I know).
Where to Find Grip of Radiant Reflection
One of the best attachments in the game, this item allows you to generate Permafrost charges with every successful ranged attack. Landing successive ranged attacks will grant you additional Permafrost.
You’ll earn this attachment at the end of the “Unlocking the Mask” mission a bit later in the game.
God of War Ragnarok: Every Blades of Chaos Attachment (Handles and Pommels) Location
Where to Find Steel Handles
Like the Wooden knob, you start Ragnarok with this attachment available to you. As such, it’s a pure stat boost and nothing more.
Where to Find Deadly Obsidian Handles
This attachment grants a Luck-based chance to earn a Rage Burst whenever you perform any kills with your blades. It’s a generally useful ability that isn’t that spectacular in the long run.
You’ll find this attachment in Svartalfheim during “The Quest for Tyr.” It’s located in a Legendary Chest in the Aurvangar Wetlands.
Where to Find Cursed Empress Handles
This powerful attachment comes with a Luck-based chance to increase your Strength and Runic damage whenever you land an attack with the Blades. Since the Blades hit so often, anyone with moderate Luck levels should find that this attachment’s ability procs quite often.
You’ll earn this attachment after defeating The Hateful during “The Quest for Tyr.”
Where to Find Pommels of the Undying Spark
This simple attachment increases the damage that the Burn status inflicts on all enemies. It’s obviously good for anyone looking to lean into the Blades’ burn abilities, though most players will eventually find slightly superior options.
You’ll find this attachment in Svartalfheim as part of “The Quest for Tyr.” It’s located in a Legendary Chest in the Jarnsmida Pitmines. Wait until you receive the lanterns from Sindri, go to the water stream to your right, and use the nearby crane to help you freeze the water. Follow the path that opens, and you’ll eventually find this chest.
Where to Find Radiant Warden Handles
This nice little attachment lets you deflect incoming projectiles while you’re charging your Flame Whiplash ability. Though not always useful, this thing can be a lifesaver during some especially annoying fights.
You’ll automatically unlock this attachment in the Huldra Brothers’ workshop as part of “The Quest for Tyr” mission.
Where to Find Pommels of Agile Deceit
This deceivingly simple attachment causes your Spinning Chaos and Evasive Ember attack skills to do bonus damage and inflict extra Burn. If you decide to spec into those abilities with your build, you’ll find that this attachment is a no-brainer addition to that powerful playstyle.
You’ll be able to craft this item after returning to Freyr’s Camp as part of “The Reckoning” mission.
Where to Find Pommels of Brutal Might
Stop me if this sounds familiar, but this attachment grants you a burst of Strength when you Stun Grab an enemy. As always, the usefulness of that ability depends on how often you find yourself actually stunning enemies while using your preferred weapon.
You’ll be able to craft this item after returning to Freyr’s Camp as part of “The Reckoning” mission.
Where to Find Hardened War Handles
This attachment increases the damage and Stun effects of your Hyperion Grapple and Hyperion Pull abilities. I consider those to be two of the Blades’ best skills, so it’s pretty easy to recommend upgrading this attachment if you like them as much as I do.
This attachment can be found in Alfheim following the completion of “The Reckoning” quest. Specifically, you’ll find it in the Forbidden Sands south of The Burrows. It’s in a Legendary Chest that you should be able to spot from just outside of the small cave it’s located in. Clear the enemies in that cave, follow the path, and the attachment is all yours.
Where to Find Luminous Recovery Handles
This strange attachment grants a Luck-based chance to receive a Blessing of Cooldown whenever you land a hit with Flame Whiplash. You’ll restore even more Cooldown when fully charged. I generally find that there are better attachment options, though anyone who is a fan of that ability will find this to be a no-brainer companion.
You’ll find this attachment n Svartalfheim following the completion of the “Forging Destiny” quest. It’s in a Legendary Chest in Nidavellir located southeast of the Mystic Gateway. Head through the pub in that area, cross the nearby bridge, and take a left. Follow the road and look for a place where you can use you’re newly acquired spear to climb a ledge. The Legendary Chest you need is on that ledge.
Where to Find Pommels of the Nine Realms
This attachment triggers a Realm Shift when you use Furious Immolation whenever your Immolation bar is full. Realm Shifts are almost always valuable, but the value of this attachment is based entirely on how often you think you’re going to meet that trigger requirement.
You’ll get this as a reward from the Berserker Gravestone in Vanaheim (Pilgrim’s Landing). Defeat the boss that Gravestone spawns, and the attachment is all yours.
Where to Find Pommels of Burning Unity
This incredible attachment not only increases the amount of Burn status inflicted on enemies but increases the amount of Immolation charge you get from striking burnt enemies. That synergy is absolutely incredible and makes it easy to justify going out of your way for this attachment.
You’ll earn this attachment by giving six Crystalline Shards to the Cleansing Pool in Vanaheim. That will grant you the resources needed to craft this item.
God of War Ragnarok: Every Draupnir Spear Attachment (Sauroters and Hinds) Location
Where to Find Soldier’s Sauroter
Though ultimately just the basic attachment you get with the Draupnir Spear, this handle does increase the item’s overall Luck rating, which is pretty nice for a default attachment.
Where to Find Charging Assault Sauroter
This attachment grants additional Stun and a moderate Luck-based chance to acquire Unstoppable Aura whenever you use the Hoplite Lunge and Phalanx Breaker skills. It’s a basic but undeniably powerful attachment option.
You’ll be able to craft this attachment at the end of the Forging Destiny. Return to Sindri’s House at that time, and it should be available to you.
Where to Find Mighty Olympic Sauroter
This attachment comes with a Luck-based chance to increase your Strength and Stagger Resistance whenever you detonate a spear. Given how often you’ll be detonating spears, it’s actually quite good.
Like the previous attachment, you’ll be able to craft this attachment at the end of the Forging Destiny. Return to Sindri’s House at that time, and it should be available to you.
Where to Find Lion’s Roar Sauroter
This attachment increases the overall Stun damage of your Gale Force skill. Though that’s not one of my personal favorite skills, fans of all Stun abilities will certainly get some mileage out of this one.
You’ll find this attachment in a Legendary Chest in Midgard after finishing the “Reunion” quest. Go to the Lake of Nine, head to Tyr’s Temple, and look for the nearby block of ice you can destroy with your spear. The Legendary Chest containing this attachment is behind that ice block.
Where to Find Hind of Weightless Recovery
This attachment unlocks a Luck-based chance for your attacks to grant you a Blessing of Cooldown when your Maelstrom skill gauge is full. Maelstrom is an incredibly useful skill, in general, so this attachment really just makes one of this weapon’s primary abilties even better than it already is.
You’ll be able to craft this attachment after returning to Sindri’s Hous following the “Creatures of Prophecy” quest.
Where to Find Battle-Scarred Sauroter
This simple attachment grants a Rage Burst when you Stun Grab an enemy. Again, it’s great for those who find themselves relying on Stun Grabs more often than not and just better than “decent’ for pretty much everyone else.
Like the attachment above, you’ll be able to craft this attachment after returning to Sindri’s House following the “Creatures of Prophecy” quest.
Where to Find Hind of Volatile Might
This intriguing attachment increases the damage of your Elemental Siphon spears but makes it so that those spears lose their Elemental charges after a long enough period of time. That’s a pretty notable drawback, but the timer is generous enough to justify running this attachment if you find yourself relying on that ability often.
You’ll earn this attachment by giving five Crystalline Shards to the Cleansing Pool in Vanaheim. That will grant you the resources needed to craft this item.
Where to Find Warrior’s Echo Sauroter
This attachment generates bonus damage and Maelstrom charge whenever you deal damage against Sonic-afflicted enemies. It’s an incredible perk for anyone who regularly relies on the Maelstrom ability.
You’ll unlock this attachment by returning to Sindri’s house at the end of the “Unlocking the Mask” quest.
Where to Find Hind of the Nine Realms
A personal favorite attachment, this Hind triggers a Realm Shift whenever you activate Violent Maelstrom while your Maelstrom gauge is full. The general usefulness of that ability makes most attachments that support it worth considering, and the power of Realm Shift makes it that much easier to justify running this particular attachment.
You’ll earn this attachment as a reward for completing the Berserker Gravestone in Svartalfheim (in the Jarnsmida Pitmines). That Gravestone is located in the southern part of the Pitmines just above the Applecore.
Where to Find Hind of the Four Winds
A generally useful attachment, this Hind adds a concussive blast to the end of your spear’s R2 attack combo. It’s a nice little AoE tool that makes the spear even more viable in a greater array of encounters.
To unlock this attachment, you’ll have to beat the Miklimunnr miniboss in The Applecore. You can find him right here on the map. There are a few notable unlockables in that area, but this is the real prize.
Where to Find Hind of Deadly Vitality
Similar to other attachments, this Hind grants a Luck-based chance to trigger a Health Burst whenever you complete a spear kill. It’s a nice little option for those who need it, though you may want to turn to more proactive options for certain encounters.
To unlock this attachment, you’ll need to beat the Oath Guard minibosses found in The Plains (Egil, Vali, and Jorgen). It doesn’t matter which order you kill them in. The third boss will always drop the Hind.
Where to Find Hind of Attuned Elements
This absolutely incredible attachment allows you to deal bonus damage against Burning or Frosted enemies. Given that the Spear is capable of siphoning and dealing both types of damage, this attachment is pretty much a must-have for any spear users looking to make the most out of that particular ability.
You’ll unlock the ability to craft this item after you defeat the Nightmare Parasites as part of the Forging Destiny quest. That means you won’t get this attachment until later in the game, but it’s certainly worth it.