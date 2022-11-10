God of War Ragnarok: How to Find Every Weapon Attachment

If you’re going to survive God of War: Ragnarok‘s toughest challenges, you’ll need to make the most out of the game’s best weapons, skills, and upgrades. That also means that you’ll want to take full advantage of the game’s various weapon attachments.

A returning feature from the previous game, attachments not only increase the base stats of your weapon but typically offer unique skills and bonuses. Picking the right attachment is usually a matter of finding the one that fits your playstyle, which means that you’re going to want to know which ones to hunt down as soon as possible.

Before we get into all that, though, please keep in mind that this article is a work in progress. We’ll be updating it to include shield attachments when we have more information available, and we’d certainly appreciate it if you let us know about any attachments we may have missed in the comments below!

God of War Ragnarok: Every Leviathan Axe Attachment (Knobs and Grips) Location

Where to Find Wooden Knob

This basic attachment doesn’t have much to offer beyond some minor stat upgrades, which is why it’s available to you at the start of the game. You can upgrade it if you want, but it’s soon outclassed by many other options.