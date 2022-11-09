God of War Ragnarok: How to Transmog Your Armor and Change Its Appearance

God of War: Ragnarok not only features multiple pieces of collectible armor but actually allows you to “transmog” that armor to change how its looks. A popular term in MMORPGs, “transmogging” is essentially the practice of making one item look like another without changing any of the original item’s stats or abilities.

In order to unlock God of War: Ragnarok’s transmog system, you’ll first need to upgrade a specific piece of armor to its maximum level. You can level up individual pieces of armor by collecting the appropriate amount of upgrade materials and then visiting Brok and Sindri’s shop to have them perform the upgrade itself. Each item costs a different amount of materials to upgrade, so you’ll want to check on the requirements of the individual piece you’re looking to upgrade in order to make sure you’re farming for the right supplies.

Here’s where the bad news comes into play. Since you can’t transmog an item until you’ve fully upgraded it, that means you’ll need to upgrade an individual armor piece all the way to Level 9 before it is eligible to be transmogged. That will require a lot of resources, regardless of the individual piece of armor you’re trying to upgrade. Of course, some of the more powerful armor pieces in the game will naturally be even more expensive/difficult to upgrade.

Furthermore, those upgrades don’t apply to entire armor sets. So, if there’s a three-piece armor set you really like, and you’ve only upgraded the belt to max level so far, that means you’ll only be able to transmog the belt. The rest of the armor won’t be available to transmog until you’ve upgraded the other pieces to max level. Again, that process typically requires quite a few resources.