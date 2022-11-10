God of War Ragnarok: The Best Weapons and Skills In the Game

Functionally, the Leviathan Axe behaves about the same as it did in the previous game. It’s great against single targets, you can throw (and recall) it as needed, and it packs a powerful frost-based punch that lets you sneak in some devastating elemental damage. Indeed, you’ll probably be using the axe’s special attacks a lot more frequently than you did in the previous game. While that’s partially because some of Ragnarok’s toughest challenges demand the additional damage those abilities offer, it’s also worth noting that many of the axe’s special attacks are simply better than they were before.

Still, it’s very much worth noting that the Levithan Axe will always perform best in single-target encounters that allow you to focus most of its melee, ranged, and special attacks on one enemy. The axe’s limited range and combo-based playstyle mean that it can be difficult (though certainly not impossible) to use it against waves of enemies. There will also be times when you’ll need to take a breath to retrieve the axe after throwing it in battle, which is obviously easier to do when you’re not surrounded by foes.

God of War Ragnarok: How to Upgrade the Leviathan Axe

The Leviathan Axe can be upgraded with Frozen Flames found throughout the game’s world. Many of the Frozen Flames in the game will be found throughout the normal course of play (i.e. the main story), though you will need to venture off the main path to find all of them. You can also combine 6 Frozen Sparks (another collectible) to form a Frozen Flame.

God of War Ragnarok: Best Leviathan Axe Skills

Frost Awaken – This useful skill lets you charge your axe for greater damage. Though tricky to use early on, investing in this skill early will allow you to unlock upgrades that allow you to easily charge this powerful ability during various scenarios.

Pride of the Frost – This four-hit combo (three light hits followed by a heavy attack) is one of the Leviathan Axe’s absolute best melee abilities. It deals an absurd amount of damage relatively quickly and can even be upgraded to allow for extra heavy attacks.

Glacial Rake – Arguably the most important Leviathan Axe skill, Glacial Rake allows you to unleash a devastating AOE attack from moderate ranges. This skill lets you immediately compensate for one of the axe’s biggest weaknesses.