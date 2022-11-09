God of War Ragnarok: How to Find the Best Armor Sets

God of War: Ragnarok embraces its RPG elements more than many other modern games of its kind, which means that you’ll want to constantly upgrade Kratos and Atreus as you progress in order to survive the adventure’s toughest encounters. So far as that goes, there are few better ways to upgrade your heroes than to find the best armor sets in the game.

The good news is that most Ragnarok players will be able to find a steady stream of armor upgrades as they progress through the game. However, those looking for the absolute best armor sets in Ragnarok will need to go a little further out of their way. In most cases, I can assure you that your efforts will be worth it.

Please note that players are still discovering some of Ragnarok‘s biggest secrets, and we’ll be updating this article if and when players find previously undiscovered armor sets worth talking about. For now, here are some of the best armor sets for the early, middle, and late parts of Ragnarok.

God of War Ragnarok: How to Find the Steinbjorn Armor Set

Considered to be one of the best armor sets in Ragnarok, the “secret” Steinbjorn Armor set is perfect for those who want to laugh off all damage.