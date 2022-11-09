God of War Ragnarok: How Tall are Kratos, Thor, and Tyr Supposed to Be?
So it's come to this. Here's how tall God of War: Ragnarok's main men are.
For reasons that I’m afraid this writer doesn’t want to know more about than necessary, a lot of you seem to want to know how tall Kratos, Thor, and Tyr are in God of War: Ragnarok. While that may be because some of those characters clearly tower above others in the game, I suspect it has more to do with the same reasons so many were obsessed with Lady Dimitrescu not long ago.
In any case, the growing obsession (see what I did there?) with fictional characters’ heights means that we actually know more than we probably ever needed to know about how tall those (and other) Ragnarok characters are. So whether you’re simply a prospector of digital proportions, or you’re looking to put together a Tinder profile for some of Ragnarok‘s main characters and don’t want to misrepresent them, here’s what you need to know about Kratos, Thor, and Tyr’s heights.
How Tall Is Kratos in God of War: Ragnarok?
Believe it or not, we actually know exactly how tall Kratos is thanks to this oddly detailed technical breakdown video from Santa Monic Studio’s Axel Grossman.
Kratos is exactly six feet and four inches tall (or about 1.93 meters, if that helps) in God of War: Ragnarok. That obviously makes him quite large for a human, though it puts him on the slightly shorter side so far as the game’s gods go. It’s also worth noting that Grossman was talking about Kratos’ height in the 2018 God of War game in the video above, but unless something truly tragic happened between that game and Ragnarok that we’re currently unaware of, he should be about the same height in the sequel.
That probably sounds like a joke, but Kratos actually used to be much taller. In the earlier God of War games (the original trilogy and its spin-offs), Kratos was actually closer to 7’6″. Why the change? Well, it seems that the God of War team wanted the new Kratos’ design to better match the slightly more realistic proportions of voice actor Christopher Judge. Kratos’ slightly more reasonable size is also a better thematic fit for the new God of War games’ more grounded style. Just imagine how much more awkward it would be to watch the roughly 5’7″ Atreus interact with his almost eight feet tall dad.
How Tall Is Thor in God of War Ragnarok?
While much has already been made of Thor’s massive frame, it turns out that the final version of the character is even bigger than some anticipated.
According to voice actor Ryan Hurst, Thor is meant to be about seven feet tall in God of War: Ragnarok. At least that’s the impression that Hurst got based on the way that the character model was presented to him during voice recording sessions. For what it’s worth, a quick look at the in-game height differences between Thor and Kratos supports that estimate.
Obviously, that makes Ragnarok‘s version of Thor much taller than the MCU version of that character (who is tragically limited by Chris Hemsworth’s puny human 6’3″ frame). While there’s no “standard” size for Thor in Norse mythology, the character typically ranges from “very large for a human” to “roughly the size of an especially large mountain.” Then again, men have been exaggerating their height since the invention of men and heights. As such, take those old drawings and depictions with a grain of salt. For all we know, he could have been “Internet 6 feet tall” (aka 5’10”).
How Tall is Tyr in God of War Ragnarok?
If you’re already disappointed by the slightly more realistic heights of some of God of War‘s main men and find your mind wandering to other vertically gifted digital beings, don’t leave before I’ve had the chance to tell you about Tyr.
Tyr stands at a whopping 8’5″ tall in God of War: Ragnarok. That information comes directly from the PlayStation UK team, who confirmed the Norse god of war’s height in a tweet seemingly meant to appease the….err…curiosities of a particular group of fans (you know who you are).
While Tyr is obviously a tall drink of godly water, I do have some bad news for you shippers out there. Yes, it turns out that Tyr is still about a foot shorter than Resident Evil Village‘s Lady Dimitrescu. So while the two could conceivably strike up a relationship in some kind of universe-blending scenario that allows them to have large children, the size difference would be pretty noticeable. Then again, height only gets in the way of true love if true love happens to be on top of a particularly tall shelf that neither prospective partner can reach.