God of War Ragnarok: How Tall are Kratos, Thor, and Tyr Supposed to Be?

For reasons that I’m afraid this writer doesn’t want to know more about than necessary, a lot of you seem to want to know how tall Kratos, Thor, and Tyr are in God of War: Ragnarok. While that may be because some of those characters clearly tower above others in the game, I suspect it has more to do with the same reasons so many were obsessed with Lady Dimitrescu not long ago.

In any case, the growing obsession (see what I did there?) with fictional characters’ heights means that we actually know more than we probably ever needed to know about how tall those (and other) Ragnarok characters are. So whether you’re simply a prospector of digital proportions, or you’re looking to put together a Tinder profile for some of Ragnarok‘s main characters and don’t want to misrepresent them, here’s what you need to know about Kratos, Thor, and Tyr’s heights.

How Tall Is Kratos in God of War: Ragnarok?

Believe it or not, we actually know exactly how tall Kratos is thanks to this oddly detailed technical breakdown video from Santa Monic Studio’s Axel Grossman.

Kratos is exactly six feet and four inches tall (or about 1.93 meters, if that helps) in God of War: Ragnarok. That obviously makes him quite large for a human, though it puts him on the slightly shorter side so far as the game’s gods go. It’s also worth noting that Grossman was talking about Kratos’ height in the 2018 God of War game in the video above, but unless something truly tragic happened between that game and Ragnarok that we’re currently unaware of, he should be about the same height in the sequel.