God of War Ragnarok: How to Farm Hacksilver

In God of War Ragnarok, enemies drop all sorts of items (including stones that fill Kratos’ health and rage meters). Every now and then, you might find Hacksilver on an opponent’s corpse after a battle. These drops are by no means guaranteed, but the more and stronger enemies you fight, the more likely you will find Hacksilver in the aftermath. Because of how the game handles spawning, though, God of War Ragnarok doesn’t have any actual dedicated Hacksilver farming locations, but that shouldn’t discourage you. Just keep ridding the Nine Realms of monsters, and you will have no shortage of money.

Loot and Destroy Everything

Anyone who played a God of War game knows Kratos is a very violent man. He has waged wars against entire pantheons and has killed countless innocent people during his vengeance-fueled adventures. Kratos has mellowed in recent years, but he still tends to destroy everything around him, especially when he is strapped for cash.

One of the best ways to find Hacksilver in God of War Ragnarok is to destroy everything in your environment. After all, numerous in-game decorations (from abandoned barrels to decorative vases) can house some scraps of currency. As with enemies, there’s no guarantee you will find Hacksilver in these containers, but you won’t know unless you smash everything in sight. Plus it just feels good to hit stuff in the game.

While Hacksilver can hide in the most random of destructible God of War Ragnarok game assets, you can also find them in dedicated locations and containers. Treasure chests, corpses, and hanging buckets are scattered throughout the nine realms, and you can usually find Hacksilver in each of them (assuming you can find the pre-set items in the first place, that is).

Chests come in a variety of colors and sizes, and while the bigger and shiner ones hide powerful equipment, if you’re looking for Hacksilver, break open as many small chests as possible. You can also find plenty of NPC corpses just by wandering levels. If you see the telltale glint of an item on the ground near them, just walk up and pry the Hacksilver (or whatever else they hold) from their cold, dead hands. As for the buckets, keep an eye open and knock down as many as you can find to claim the Hacksilver within.

Complete Favors and Challenges

At its core, God of War Ragnarok is an action RPG. The game has plenty of skills to unlock and equipment to collect, and, like any self-respecting RPG, Ragnarok offers plenty of side missions to keep players busy. Not only do these alternative activities give players a break from the campaign; they also provide must-have rewards (including Hacksilver).