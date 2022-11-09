Is God of War Ragnarok an Open-World Game?

PlayStation fans naturally have many questions about God of War: Ragnarok that we won’t try to answer until more people have actually had a chance to play the game. However, it’s pretty clear that quite a few people already want to know if Ragnarok is an open-world game. It’s a question that almost always pops up around the time of major new game releases, though it’s surprisingly difficult to answer in this particular instance.

To keep things as simple as possible, God of War Ragnarok is not an open-world game in any traditional way. That is to say that it’s not an open-world game in the spirit of sandbox series like GTA, Far Cry, or the Horizon series. The game doesn’t drop you into a massive map and ask you to complete various objectives in whatever order and manner you see fit (or simply find your own fun). Those looking for that kind of open-world experience will want to look elsewhere.

What makes Ragnarok‘s genre classification so complicated is the fact that it does feature quite a few slightly more traditional open-world elements.

If you played God of War 2018, you’ll be familiar with this game’s basic setup. In other words, parts of Ragnarok are actually very structured (or “linear”) and other parts of the game afford you a degree of freedom when it comes to deciding where you go next. Basically, there are large chunks of the game where you can choose to either stay on the main narrative path or pursue any number of sidequests and other adventures located in the immediate area.