God of War Ragnarok: What Is the Best Difficulty Setting?

Video game difficulty is a huge talking point in the modern video game landscape. Some games only offer one difficulty setting, while others let players tweak the challenge they are looking for. Even though the God of War franchise has moved past its hack-and-slash origins, the series continues to offer gamers a variety of difficulty options.

The latest entry in the franchise, God of War Ragnarok, offers more ways to tweak its challenge than prior God of War games. Players can give themselves extra time to complete puzzles, alter how much support the lock-on camera provides, and even remove minigames. As is God of War tradition, Ragnarok offers several settings that determine combat difficulty, although the game doesn’t exactly say which one is best suited for players. In order to figure out which setting is right for you, you will have to do a bit of guesswork. Or you can read this article.

God of War Ragnarok: Give Me Story Is the Easiest Easy Mode Available

Most games include a “very easy” mode, and “Give Me Story” is basically that for God of War Ragnarok. Simply put, this mode makes combat easy and accessible. Most enemies deal next to no damage (but they deal some) and are felled in a few quick hits, which lets players get back to enjoying the story as quickly as possible.

Give Me Story doesn’t make players invincible, and players can still die if they aren’t paying attention, but the mode gives gamers a true power fantasy experience. It’s also perfect for those looking to blaze through the campaign.