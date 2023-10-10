Dark Pokémon Lore That Will Change How You Look At The Games

Mega Evolution Pokédex entries are full of examples where the victim is driven mad. Gyarados are angry even at the best of times, but at least they still usually listen to Trainer commands. Mega Gyarados, meanwhile, are effectively lobotomized and only know how to destroy. Ghost-types like Mega Gengar and Mega Banette go full Pazuzu and try to curse everything around them, including their trainers. And yet despite that, some Mega Evolutions still have it worse since Mega Scizor and Mega Houndoom produce so much energy that they can start melting. Maybe it’s a good thing Game Freak got rid of Mega Evolution.

Real Ghosts Haunt the Pokemon World

In the world of Pokémon, Ghost-types are a known quantity. They might be floating, semi-intangible creatures, but they still eat, sleep, and reproduce. In other words, Ghost-types are alive and not actual ghosts. However, actual ghosts do exist in the different Pokémon regions, and unlike Ghost-type Pokémon, they aren’t easily explainable.

Arguably one of the most infamous examples of a real live…er, dead ghost popping up in Pokémon is the mysterious Hex Maniac of Lumiose City. As its name suggests, this ghost uses the Hex Maniac model and only appears in Lumiose City (specifically, on the second floor of one of its buildings). If you ride the elevator up, she materializes behind you, says, “No, you’re not the one…”, and floats offscreen. Not walks, floats. And if you go after her, you can’t find her. Who is she? What does she want? Who is she looking for? Nobody knows. The character is shrouded in mystery, but the creepy way she moves, appears, and disappears has left players convinced she is a ghost. But while only players, and by extension the protagonist, have seen this ghost, they aren’t the only in-game characters with spectral sight.

Many Trainers, Gym Leaders, and Elite Four members who use Ghost-types have a connection with spirits. Sometimes they’re just possessed, but some, such as Phoebe, are mediums. Her connection to the afterlife is part of her character, but nobody knew how deep the connection went until Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire. Her intro battle cutscene starts off normal enough, but when it cuts to black, you might notice something spawn on her chair in the last frame. Then the scene gets really freaky. The camera moves oddly, as if it’s from the perspective of someone walking. The most obvious explanation is the game spawned an NPC to act as a shaky, spooky camera, but if that’s true, explain the child NPC mostly obscured by the protagonist’s giant head in the next scene. Nobody acknowledges it, but it’s there.

That unexplained NPC isn’t the game’s only ghost. At the top of Mt. Pyre, when Team Magma/Team Aqua steal their respective orbs, an elderly couple is up there with them. However, if you return later in the game, the old woman is missing. Phoebe is nearby, talking to seemingly nothing, but she claims she’s conversing with the spirit of her grandmother. Given what Phoebe says, the old man on top of the mountain is her grandfather, which would make the woman who was with him Phoebe’s grandmother, who Phoebe later claims is…dead. But you saw her alive earlier in the game, right? Right?

The Haunted Strange House and Old Chateau

Traditional ghost lore states that disembodied spirits are tied to certain locations. That is true in the world of Pokémon, and like ghost legends in the real world, some are more active than others.