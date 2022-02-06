Every Pokémon Game Ranked Worst to Best

It’s not that Let’s Go Pikachu! and Let’s Go Eevee! are terrible games. They’re not. It’s just that there are still much better ways to experience these titles.

13. Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Diamond and Pearl are widely considered to be among the very best games in the Pokémon franchise, but the recent remakes have been divisive, to say the least. The issue is that Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are almost too close to the originals, and the few big changes don’t really add enough to justify a return trip to Sinnoh for most gamers.

The chibi art style is certainly more modern, and it runs well on the aging Switch hardware, but it’s arguably just not as appealing as the original 2D artwork. There are a couple of new areas to explore, but the new EXP share, which cuts down on grinding, also breaks the game to the point that it’s a breeze to get through the main story. For most gamers, the original titles remain superior if you have access to them.

12. Pokémon Sun and Moon/Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon

Change isn’t always a good thing. For instance, Sun and Moon tweaked a lot of the traditional Pokémon formula, with decidedly mixed results. Alola, the new location heavily inspired by Hawaii, is absolutely gorgeous, and the trials, which require battling powered-up Pokémon, are a nice change of pace from the usual gym battles, but even though Pokémon is the one RPG that people don’t really play for its story, Sun and Moon’s story just drags on with no real purpose.

Even the Ultra follow-ups released a year later don’t do much to fix the issues with the original games, and even double down on one of its biggest issues by featuring an even longer story. Add in some rather tepid new Pokemon designs, and you have one of the weaker entries in the series.

11. Pokémon X and Y

Pokémon X and Y were well received at release, but opinion has somewhat soured on them in recent years. There is certainly a lot to like here, though. The transition to full 3D is still gorgeous, even if you only get the full effect of the 3DS hardware during battles and cutscenes, Mega Evolutions are similarly impressive, and the introduction of fairy Pokémon offered a nice solution to the then-dominant dragon type.