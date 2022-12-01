Pokémon Just Isn’t Better as an Open-World Game

As is standard for the series, the game comes in two flavors: Scarlet and Violet. Choosing between the two is an apples and oranges situation. Do you want to catch Larvitar or Bagon? Would you rather start with orange or purple shorts? Trading is still available, so dedicated players should be able to catch ‘em all eventually, but multiplayer doesn’t end there. Scarlet and Violet let players team up to take down raid bosses, and in a series first, gamers can even join each other in their own copies of Pokémon. Technology is incredible!

Every new Generation, the Pokémon franchise introduces a combat gimmick players can use to turn the tide of battle. In Pokémon X and Y, it was Mega Evolutions, and in Pokémon Sun and Moon, it was Z-Moves. In Scarlet and Violet, the gimmick of the hour is Terastalizing, which lets players or NPCs change their Pokémon‘s elemental typing mid-battle. On one hand, I love Terastalizing because it’s a satisfying middle ground between Mega Evolution and Dynamaxing. On the other hand, Terastalizing displays a disappointing trend with Pokémon games.

When Sun and Moon were released, Mega Evolutions disappeared and were replaced by Z-Moves, and when Nintendo published Sword and Shield, Dynamaxing supplanted Z-Moves. And now Terastalizing has done the same to Dynamaxing (and Legends: Arceus’ Move Mastery). That means no more kaiju-sized Pokémon or single-use limit breaks. Sure, thanks to Terastalizing, Game Freak has finally struck a good risk-vs-reward balance that isn’t restricted to certain Pokémon, but I can’t help but shake the feeling that Game Freak will replace that mechanic again in the next entry. If that is the case, why bother getting excited or learning the ins and outs of the system?

Moreover, some aspects of Scarlet and Violet’s design feel like a strict step down from previous entries. In Sword and Shield, players can only encounter Pokémon unique to each version, but they can also fight gym leaders that don’t show up in the other version. Scarlet and Violet continue this trend, but this time the number of version-exclusive boss battles is cut in half (the version-exclusive Titan Pokémon notwithstanding). Game Freak should continuously be raising the bar, but they keep finding ways to make cuts and compromises.

That’s the strangest thing about Scarlet and Violet. In theory, it’s one of the biggest and most generous Pokémon games yet. In practice, so much of the game’s depth is artificial and comes at the cost of some of the franchise’s biggest draws.

Scarlet and Violet’s Open World Is as Wide as an Ocean and Just as Rough

One of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s selling points is its open world. Game Freak has been toying with this design for the last few games, as Sword and Shield introduced the large “Open Zones,” and Legends: Arceus split the game world into large, explorable areas. At long last, Scarlet and Violet would marry the non-linearity of open worlds with the fun gameplay loop Pokémon is known for. That’s always been the dream. It turns out that might not be as winning of a formula as we thought.