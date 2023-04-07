The Best Pokémon Ash Never Caught

Blaziken

While it could pass for a mutant chicken that has evolved to stand on two legs, this feathered fire type really ignites in battle. Its hands are built-in flamethrowers that can burn an opponent’s face using Fire Punch. Flames can also burst from its wrists, generating enough power to keep an opponent that is already down from coming at it again. It might not fly, but it has so much strength in its thunder thighs, it can dodge attacks by leaping to tremendous heights. Blaziken can also breathe fire, but all that heat still won’t turn it into fried chicken.

Eevee

Ash has never caught an Eevee. It can evade enemies by teleporting, charge itself with electricity, heal wounds with Heal Pulse. Eevee is also an incredibly adaptable Pokemon which can evolve into many forms. If Ash was to catch some form of this species, Umbreon has to be one of the most badass an Eevee-lutions. Powered by the moon, it has long-distance night vision and markings that eerily glow with lunar light when it attacks. It is quick to dodge by leaping high over an opponent’s attack, and despite its deceptively svelte appearance, it can really tackle. Don’t aggravate this one unless you want its poisonous sweat in your eyes.

Trevenant

Beware what lurks in the forest. Trevenant already has that gnarly haunted tree look going, and this ghost and grass type can use mind control on trees through their labyrinth of roots and vines, telling them to wage an attack against anyone who thinks they can just saunter into the woods with a chainsaw. Its Wood Hammer attack uses a glowing green log to smash whatever is in front of it. It can also extend vines like tentacles and wrap them around potential enemies. There have been whispers that Trevenant has captured and eaten humans, but they might just be ghost stories.

Sandslash

The much more threatening version of a pangolin, Sandslash lives up to its name with claws that are capable of slicing trees in half and shoveling huge amounts of sand in the face of an opponent. Its Swift attack involves balling itself up and rolling extremely fast while shooting out stars. Its Slash attack speaks for itself. While Sandslash and the Sandshrew it evolves from are usually found in deserts, Alolan Sandslash are an icy blue form found in the depths of frozen caves. They carve out elaborate dens with their claws and use Slash to keep predators out.

Grimmsnarl

Grimmsnarl is totally metal. This dark fairy type—Ash has never caught a fairy or psychic type weirdly—is covered in purple headbanger hair that is its secret weapon. Opponents which get too close can find themselves tangled. Its Spirit Break attack releases an explosive cloud of rainbow plasma. When this creature Gigantamaxes, it not only gets hairier, but its bellowing voice alone is destructive enough to cause an earthquake where it stands. It can also hurl blobs of purple plasma at the enemy. Just in case that isn’t enough, it shoots electric stars, and can use its Darkest Lariat attack to turn itself into a furious purple tornado.

Zoroark

What is so unreal about Zoroark (literally) is that its most formidable power is creating illusions. It can’t actually shapeshift, but appears to when it covers itself in a glamor that makes it look like anything (or anyone) it wants. It can also create illusory places such as a crystal garden or a Pokémon Center that was closed ten years before but mysteriously still exists. You do not want to anger this creature. Your first warning is when its eyes start glowing, and if it grows more agitated, its claws will flash red and its whole body will crackle with lightning.