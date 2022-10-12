Pokémon: The Terrifying History of Lavender Town

Every town in a Pokémon game serves a purpose, both from a gameplay perspective and a lore perspective. Well, Lavender Town is a graveyard. To be more specific, the bodies of dead Pokémon are housed in the huge tower. You probably already know where this is going, and you’d be right. Local superstition suggests that all of those bodies have apparently turned the tower into a powder keg of supernatural energy. Wild Ghost-type Pokémon roam the upper floors, and all the Trainers in the tower are seemingly possessed until players smack some sense into them via a battle. The tower’s obviously haunted qualities clearly contribute to Lavender Town’s supernatural reputation, but the village isn’t just haunted by Ghost-type Pokémon; Lavender Town also has its share of actual ghosts.

Anyone who has played Pokémon Red/Blue/Yellow or has seen the second episode of Pokémon Origins knows about the Marowak at the top of Pokémon Tower. Not to be confused with an Alolan Marowak, which is part Ghost-type, the tower’s Marowak is a literal spirit that refuses to pass on. Speaking of that episode of Pokémon Origins, most gamers who played the original Pokémon games probably remember the kid who tells players there is a white hand on their shoulder. Well, the anime takes that bit one step further and actually places a white, transparent hand over the main character’s shoulder in a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it scene. No explanation, just an Easter egg that more or less confirms ghosts exist in the world of Pokémon.

While ghost-like animals and actual ghosts are scary enough, I would be remiss if we forgot the creepiest part of Lavender Town: its music. The village’s theme was composed long before developers had the technology to convert orchestrated pieces into soundtracks, and before terms like “binaural audio” were recognized by the gaming public. Rough edges aside (or perhaps because of them), the Lavender Town song is an absolutely spine-chilling composition highlighted by sharp, atonal notes. The Lavender Town theme is arguably one of the scariest songs in video game history, partially because it comes out of left field in a game rated “E for Everyone.” The tune is so iconic that remixes in the sequels and remakes don’t measure up.

Curiously, Lavender Town’s music is also a significant part of one of the strangest and most terrifying urban legends in video game history. Indeed, that urban legend is a big part of the reason why Lavender Town stands out from nearly every other vague scary location in Pokémon history due to the lasting legacy of a story that has haunted generations of fans.

Lavender Town’s Ghosts Invade Our World Through Creepypastas

We love to be scared, but we don’t always know why. We enjoy experiences that make our hearts race and our brows sweat. That’s why we go to haunted houses, watch movies like The Exorcist, and play games such as Resident Evil. We crave that high of being terrified and will gladly seek out increasingly more terrifying works in order to capture that feeling that first alerted us to our desire to be scared. But what happens when a manufactured scary experience doesn’t go far enough? Usually, we try to make our own. After all, if the human imagination can create something as scary as Lavender Town, why can’t it push that same concept even further?

For those who don’t know, “Creepypastas” are basically internet urban legends. Typically horror-focused, creepypastas earn their name from the way they usually originate as some kind of short story that is copied and pasted to various parts of the internet. Many creepypastas come and go without ever catching the attention of all but a few diehard internet users who seek such things out. However, there are some creepypastas (most notably the Slenderman story) that take on a life of their own.