What Pokémon Could Replace Pikachu as the Face of the Franchise?

Perhaps you’ve heard but there’s about to be a major change in the world of Pokémon. After serving as the Pocket Monster-catching protagonist of the anime series for 25 years, Ash Ketchum will be hanging up his Poké Balls and Gym Badges for good.

The young hero from Pallet Town has been a major part of the worldwide Pokémon brand since he first debuted in the Pokémon anime TV series in 1997. Alongside his faithful partner Pikachu, Ash traversed the Pokémon world for 25 seasons encompassing nine different generations of Pokémon and unique environs. That journey will finally come to an end at the conclusion of Pokémon Ultimate Journeys, the final season currently airing in Japan.

An all-new Pokémon series has been announced!



Join 2 new characters and 3 Paldea starter Pokémon as they adventure through the Pokémon world! Plus, commemorate Ash’s journey with special episodes concluding Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series.



Coming soon in 2023 and beyond! pic.twitter.com/2lrM6W1dgW — Pokémon (@Pokemon) December 16, 2022

While much digital ink has been spilled wishing Ash Ketchum a fond farewell (including here at ye olde Den of Geek) we fear that one aspect of Ash’s departure hasn’t received enough attention. The end of Ash’s story means the end of Pikachu’s story as well! Moreso than Ash Ketchum (or anyone else for that matter) Pikachu has been the enduring face of Pokémon for the last 25 years as it has grown to be one of the most successful franchises in human history.

We presume that Pikachu will carry on in its mascot role for the franchise at large (after all, its rosey cheeks and black-tipped yellow eras are as recognizable an icon as Mickey Mouse) but its absence in the anime will loom quite large. With Pikachu sidelined (or at least Ash’s Pikachu sidelined) from an enormous part of the Pokémon brand going forward, it’s entirely possible that The Pokémon Company (TPC) and its parent company Nintendo are grooming another Pokémon to serve as the face of this whole operation.