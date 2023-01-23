Pokémon’s Ash Ketchum Says Goodbye to the Role of a Lifetime

Anime is a medium that lends itself to series that run for hundreds or even thousands of episodes, but none have been able to generate the same success and enthusiasm as Pokémon. Pokémon has produced more than 1200 episodes, nearly two-dozen feature films, and it hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down. Pokémon has featured plenty of changes throughout its 25-year run, but the one constant since the series’ start is that Ash and his humble Pokémon companion, Pikachu, have always acted as the anime’s guiding light. Pokémon is ready for the ultimate makeover and 2023 will mark the farewell of Ash Ketchum and Pikachu as Pokémon embraces a new cast of characters in the Paldea region.

Since Pokémon’s ninth season in 2006, Sarah Natochenny has been the lovable voice of Ash Ketchum. Just like how Pokémon is bravely saying goodbye to its beloved characters, Sarah is getting ready to part ways with her most iconic role that’s been with her for nearly two decades. Leading up to Ash’s goodbye, Sarah Natochenny opens up on the experience of playing such an iconic character for so long, the emotional highs and lows of representing one of Pokémon’s biggest mascots, the importance of diversity in voice acting, and what the future holds for her outside of voice acting.

DEN OF GEEK: There are plenty of long-running anime that switch up their protagonists, but Ash has stuck around for decades. What has it been like to have the unique privilege to voice one of the few characters in anime who’s been around for this long?

SARAH NATOCHENNY: It’s an intense honor. An intense honor. As I was doing it, over the course of these 17 years, it didn’t really occur to me how much our work was having an impact on people all over the world. When I started doing more conventions, meeting people face-to-face, and hearing what they have to say, it helped me better understand the effect that our work has had and what an incredible privilege it’s been. It’s so special to be the voice–the soul–behind a character that’s been so beloved for so long. It’s unreal.