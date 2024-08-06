20 Years Later, Doom 3 Remains A Misunderstood Masterpiece

While the version of Doom 3 we got is technically a remake/reboot of Doom, it’s difficult to think of the game on those terms. That’s partially because of the game’s strange sequel-formatted name, but it’s largely because of those aforementioned changes to the franchise formula which suggest that id’s rebellious employees didn’t entirely get their way.

For instance, Doom 3 utilizes a more narrative-focused cinematic structure that feels closer to Half-Life than what we saw in the first two Doom games (or many of id’s other titles at that time). Doom 3 even begins with a softly guided “first day on the job” sequence that is strikingly similar to Half-Life’s famous opening. The game also featured third-person narrative-driven cutscenes: an anomaly even among the post-Half-Life PC shooters that Doom 3 was clearly inspired by.

Yet, its Doom 3‘s gameplay changes that drew the most jeers. Whereas the previous Doom games helped establish a fast-paced style now known as the “boomer shooter,” Doom 3 featured far less action and a generally slower pace. The majority of fights began with a monster jumping out of trigger-induced corners of the room (often referred to as “monster closets”) and descending upon the player. Even late in the game, Doom 3 relies on variations of that trick with often diminishing returns.

You still have access to the usual array of Doom weapons in Doom 3, but the playable protagonist is intended to be slightly weaker than the other “Doom Guy” iterations. That design philosophy is highlighted (some would argue lowlighted) by your character’s tendency to be knocked back whenever they take damage and an infamous flashlight mechanic that required you to lower your weapon to illuminate the game’s numerous pitch-black areas. The flashlight system was so reviled that fans quickly created a “duct tape mod” that both allowed you to carry a gun and light at the same time and effectively mocked the developers for creating such an obvious logic gap just to accommodate that core gameplay mechanic.

Most of those features serviced the Doom 3 team’s obvious desire to make a horror game. Not a first-person shooter with horror themes as the original Doom games were, but rather an outright horror title that attempted to deliver as much action as possible without compromising the scares. The developers intended for you to fear individual demons as much as the hordes of hell.

Yet, as Doom 3’s detractors were quick to point out, the game often felt like that combination of compromises that the early stages of its development suggest it may have very well been. The fact that you had to constantly make yourself vulnerable just to see where you were going speaks to the developer’s struggles to deliver such scares without relying on repetitious design.