15 Best NES Horror Games

In order to pay respect to the most notable NES horror games, this list also includes games released for the Famicom as well as a notable unlicensed NES game.

While “scariness” is usually a horror measuring stick, this list also includes games with horror themes that aren’t necessarily meant to be scary.

15. Chiller

This unlicensed NES port of an obscure arcade game was only spoken of in hushed whispers during the ‘80s and ‘90s (when it was spoken of at all). It was one of the most controversial games of its time, and, to be honest, there’s almost no real merit to any version of this game beyond shock value.

Still, there’s something to be said for just how shocking this game is. Essentially an NES version of a torture porn movie, Chiller asks you to use early light-gun mechanics to torture a variety of (presumably innocent) victims as well as a couple of monsters. It’s tough to defend as a game, but it does prove that the humble, family-friendly NES was more than capable of producing a blood and gore horror experience worthy of the most notable ‘80s shock and schlock fests.

14. Friday the 13th

Yes, we included Friday the 13th on our list of the worst NES games, but as I mentioned in my retrospective on the title, Friday the 13th can always boast the rare distinction of being a true NES horror game that’s actually fairly scary in its own right.

Like the films it’s based on, the horror of Friday the 13th’s NES game is based on the idea that you’re never entirely sure where Jason is (outside of specific moments) and you’re never entirely sure you can survive your next encounter with him. The music is also quite good (if incredibly repetitive).

13. Dr. Chaos

I almost never hear anyone talk about Dr. Chaos these days, which is quite surprising given that this, admittedly obscure, title had a lot of great ideas that were arguably ahead of their time.

The actual horror in this game is as simple as it gets (it’s a very “innocent” game in that respect), but the true star here is the gameplay variety. Dr. Chaos combines platforming, puzzles, and even early survival horror elements to form a strange beast that doesn’t always work but is usually fascinating.