15 Best Boomer Shooters

The FPS genre has evolved quite a bit since its inception. Advances in technology allowed for better graphics, smarter enemy AI, and the introduction of narratives and new mechanics. Games such as Bioshock, Half-Life, and Halo are regarded as the best FPS titles out there, thanks in no small part to these improvements. Lately, though, many gamers have been yearning for a simpler time, when FPS games were more about big guns and fast action and less about story and worldbuilding.

The term “boomer shooter” is used to describe a specific kind of FPS that intentionally mimics the design principles of older shooters. These include challenging enemies that force players to stay on the move, pixelated graphics, the ability to carry more than two weapons at a time, and health bars that don’t regenerate.

The origin of the term is widely debated among video game historians. The running theory is that “boomer shooter” stems from “baby boomer,” or “boomer” as it is more commonly known. “Boomers” are people born between the 1940s and 60s, which would have put them between the ages of 20 and 40 when FPS titles like Wolfenstein 3D and DOOM were released. In other words, “boomers” would have either developed the games or been their target audiences, hence why games that channel the spirit of shooters like Wolfenstein 3D and DOOM are “boomer shooters.” Another theory is that the term references the bombastic, explosive action that lets players blast enemies into little red globs of pixelated giblets. After all, you can’t get a boom any bigger than the screen-clearing BFG-9000.

Whatever the genre name’s true origin, while the market isn’t exactly saturated with boomer shooters, here are the best modern examples of the concept you can currently play.