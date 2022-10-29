15 Forgotten Horror Games Based on Popular Movies

11. Friday the 13th: The Computer Game

1986 was a volatile time for the Friday the 13th franchise. Jason Voorhees was killed off and replaced by a large dude named Roy, followed by possibly being replaced by Tommy Jarvis. While the movie makers were in the middle of reviving Jason as a zombie, Domark released a Friday the 13th game for the Commodore 64 and ZX Spectrum that ALMOST got it right, but not quite.

Though vastly different from the more well-known NES game, the setup is still the same. You pick from one of several counselors at Camp Crystal Lake and wander around looking for weapons, knowing that Jason is out there ready to murder you and all of your friends. While that part is solid, the bizarre twist is that Jason is not a hulking brute in a hockey mask, but a master of disguise, pretending to be one of your fellow counselors. Even when you see through his disguise, he’s depicted as just an unmasked dude with black hair wearing black clothes.

Too bad it was such an early video game. I would have killed to see cutscenes of Jason trying to fit in.

10. Chucky: Slash & Dash

There have been many attempts to get a Child’s Play video game off the ground, but the only thing to come out of it is Chucky: Slash & Dash, an endless runner game for iOS from 2013 that was delisted less than two years later.

The game lets you to play as Chucky or Tiffany, as you spend the game running through a toy factory filled with endless boxes of Good Guy dolls. As you dodge obstacles, you gain batteries for points and occasionally get to jump onto security guards for some good old stabbing. Other than that, there’s nothing much else to it. This game was both annoyingly difficult and featured some sloppy-sounding quotes from the movies that made it feel even cheaper.

9. Rocky Interactive Horror Show

Back in 1985, there was a point-and-click adventure game based on The Rocky Horror Show for the Commodore 64, ZX Spectrum, Apple II, and other home computers. And you know what? It was decent and had fine graphics for the time. Then a decade and a half later, On-Line Entertainment gave us a quasi-remake called The Rocky Interactive Horror Show. Originally, the game was supposed to come out in the mid-90s for the Atari Jaguar CD, but that console flopped and killed its release. The finished game sat on the shelf until finally being released for Windows in early 1999 (late 2000 in North America).