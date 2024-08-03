The Best Horror Movies Set in Broad Daylight

The Wicker Man (Robin Hardy, 1973)

Midsommar clearly owes such a debt to Robin Hardy’s classic folk horror, The Wicker Man, that it’s only right the two should sit next to each other. In this 1973 classic highly religious police officer agent Howie (Edward Woodward) travels to the pagan island of Summerisle to investigate reports that a young girl named Rowan has vanished. Howie suspects that the islanders have sacrificed the girl to save their ailing crops but as Howie digs deeper he finds himself led on a merry dance by the islanders.

Like Midsommar, The Wicker Man forces you to question who is right – the uptight Howie or the sexually liberated, nature-worshiping islanders, until the final horrific conclusion. The summer celebrations have reached their colorful, floral, grotesque and sun soaked climax, and only then does Howie really understand the games Lord Summerisle (Christopher Lee) and his followers have been playing.

It Follows (David Robert Mitchell, 2014)

While there are certain sequences in It Follows that do indeed take place at night and are very effective, it’s the way the movie makes mundane day time scenes entirely menacing that’s the ace up It Follows’ sleeve. Essentially a film about a sexually transmitted ghost, the threat in It Follows is a shape-shifting entity which will pursue the afflicted person relentlessly at all times, unless they are able to pass the curse on – this is done by having sex with someone, who then has the ghost. If the entity ever catches up to and touches a victim, they die. But if that happens then the curse returns to its previous owner.

It’s a great premise which flips on its head the usual trope that to be alone in the dark is the most dangerous state. In fact, being around lots of people in the daylight is worse – it’s impossible to know if any random stranger approaching is actually the entity.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (Tobe Hooper, 1974)

Tobe Hooper’s masterpiece takes place over one day and night – opening with sun rise over a cemetery where a deformed sculpture which appears to be made up of body parts is strapped to a grave. This is a film that bakes you in the heat of the Texas sun so hard you can smell the rot (and certainly the cast could during the scenes in the house which were riddled with flies). Sally Hardesty (Marilyn Burns), her brother Franklin (Paul A. Partain) and their friends are visiting the house where they used to live on a hot summer’s day but when they get there it’s adorned with bones and skin. Then they meet Leatherface. Things grow worse as the day progresses until only Sally remains – the final scenes of Leatherface swinging his chain saw wildly in the morning light are iconic.

Old/The Happening/The Village (M. Night Shyamalan, 2021, 2008, 2004)

M. Night Shyamalan has a habit of setting large parts of his movies in daylight so we've given you a few to choose from.