Best Horror Games of the 21st Century

World of Horror is a roguelite horror where you explore a haunted seaside town and uncover its horrible mysteries and secrets. The plot reads like something right out of a Junji Ito manga, and that was clearly intentional since the game’s pixelated graphics channel the body horror aesthetics of Ito’s work with terrifying effectiveness. However, World of Horror isn’t scary merely due to its visuals. The game is a tough and unforgiving investigation experience where every action makes the clock tick down to armageddon. World of Horror has a steep difficulty curve, thanks in no small part to turn-based battles that vary in difficulty depending on your sleuthing skills beforehand. But, every failure is a learning experience and unlocks something new for future runs. World of Horror is a must for horror fans of all calibers. – Aaron Greenbaum

The Suffering

The mid-2000s saw a sudden influx of action horror titles of…varying quality. Though often entertaining on some level, those titles too often favored action over horror. Well, The Suffering is one of the more notable action horror titles that strived for a proper balance between those concepts and ended up somewhere pretty interesting in the process.

Though The Suffering lacks some of the more traditional scares found in classic survival horror titles, it is a brutal and relentless experience. Set in a Death Row facility that has been overrun by monsters of mysterious origins, The Suffering is violent, mean-spirited, and seemingly exists in a thick atmosphere of hopelessness. Yet, the decision to emphasize the brutality of the action and incorporate it into the game’s surprisingly strong narrative makes The Suffering a fairly unique and unmissable horror gaming experience. – Matthew Byrd

Luigi’s Mansion

Most horror games are designed for older gamers. After all, nobody in their right mind would expect a child to enjoy a tough game oozing with blood and scary visuals. However, the mad geniuses at Nintendo developed a horror game appropriate for all ages without losing any of the scary fun factor.

Luigi’s Mansion is a unique horror title where you control, as the title suggests, Luigi as he searches a mansion for his brother Mario. Oh, and the place is haunted. The game plays out like many survival horror titles, as you have to search the mansion’s darkened halls, and you never know when a ghost will pop out to give Luigi a heart attack. Despite the occasional jumpscare, the adventure never loses its kid-friendly demeanor. While you don’t have to worry about juggling ammo reserves or limited saves in Luigi’s Mansion, the game has plenty of tense moments and environmental puzzles. Luigi’s Mansion isn’t the scariest game out there, but it is the perfect title to introduce your children to the wide world of horror games. – AG

Condemned: Criminal Origins

Condemned: Criminal Origins was not the Xbox 360’s most-hyped launch game. Few likely knew it existed until they saw it sitting alongside heavy hitters like Perfect Dark Zero, Kameo: Elements of Power, and Call of Duty 2. Yet, Condemned not only proved to be arguably the Xbox 360’s greatest launch title but one of the most effective horror experiences from an era when the horror gaming genre was trying to find its place in a bold new world.