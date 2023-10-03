20 Scariest Moments From Non-Horror Games

19. The Drowning Music – Sonic the Hedgehog

Water levels are awful in most games, and drowning is, generally speaking, not an ideal experience. As such, most games that hold the threat of drowning over your head during their water levels tend to be at least a little intimidating. However, the creators of Sonic the Hedgehog decided that general terror wasn’t high enough up the terror chain of command for their liking. Instead, they decided to really drive the point home by triggering this track whenever you are about to drown in the game.

Few video game sounds have ever captured the feeling of having a panic attack quite as well as that one. No child in the world needed to be reminded of the terror of watching poor Sonic drown to death, and no child who played Sonic will ever forget the horror of hearing that music come in at a time when they thought they were already panicking as much as they possibly could. Who knew that a 15-second audio clip could traumatize a generation?

18. The Krypt Monster – Mortal Kombat (2011)

Mortal Kombat: Deadly Alliance introduced “The Krypt,” which was basically a vaguely horror-themed hub area filled with coffins containing various unlockables. We were told that 2011’s Mortal Kombat 9 would feature a more elaborate version of The Krypt. We were not told about “the creature.”

If you linger in The Krypt for a little too long, a mysterious monster will suddenly pop into frame and absolutely terrify you. There is no reason for this creature to exist and absolutely no indication that anything like this would possibly be in this game in the first place. Even though this moment is clearly a cheeky homage to the age of sudden internet jump scares, it is way more effective than it has any right to be.

17. Monster Doctor Octopus – Spider-Man (PS1)

The eternally underrated Spider-Man for PS1 seemingly ends with a boss fight against Carnage. Though there is always something a little disturbing about the entire Carnage concept, the boss battle itself is fairly standard. Soon after the boss fight ends, though, Cletus Kasady’s symbiote leaves its host and sneaks away to infect Doc Ock. What emerges is the truly terrifying actual final boss of the game.

You cannot harm the creation popularly known as Monster-Ock. Your only choice is to run away and hope that this…thing that is chasing you will somehow be killed by the suddenly self-destructing building you find yourself in. In its final moments, Spider-Man turns into a pure survival horror game that asks you to abandon any notions of defending yourself and simply run away as fast as you can. Though the game’s sometimes wonky camera enhances the terror of this moment, it’s certainly effective all on its own.