Best Online Casinos in Europe for 2024: Reviews of Top European Casino Sites [Update]
After exploring dozens of sites, we have narrowed down the best online casinos in Europe for high payouts, generous promos, and fast withdrawals.
Online casinos in Europe have come a long way in the past few years! The quality of bonuses, games, and the banking experience has skyrocketed.
If you enjoy playing slots, blackjack, and roulette – you don’t want to miss out on the best online casinos in Europe. No matter where you live on the continent, we have a site that’s perfect for you.
Mystake is the best European casino overall, but we’ve discovered eight others that can make you forget about Vegas and Monte Carlo. Want to see what the top online casino is for your country?
Read on to find out.
Best Online Casinos Europe
- MyStake: Best overall
- Donbet: 150+ live casino games
- Spin Casino: Premium mobile experience
- Jackpot City: €30,000,000 jackpot pools
- Platin Casino: €2,000 bonus with 200 free spins
- Magic Red: High RTP rates
- Luckster: Quick withdrawals
- Slot Madness: Best for beginners
After establishing that these are all reputable online casinos in Europe, we went ahead and tested them hands-on. Read on to see how they performed live in action.
1. MyStake – Best Online Casino Europe Overall
Pros:
- 6,500+ casino games
- Exclusive games like Mystake roulette
- Up to €1,000 welcome bonus
- Accepts 12+ cryptocurrencies, including Monero
- Also one of the best sports betting sites in EU
Cons:
- Website looks dated
- Could use free spins in the welcome bonus
MyStake will kick things off in this guide as the best online casino Europe has to offer to online gamblers today.
Accepted European Countries:
- UK
- Germany
- Finland
- Sweden
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Portugal
- Czech Republic
Variety & Quality of Online Casino Games: 5/5
MyStake is a giant playground with over 6,500 games from nearly 100 creators.
If you’re looking for thrills, check out games like Rise Of Olympus. Or, if you’re in the mood for something more low-key, they have loads of fun games without being too intense.
They really shine with their live table games and sports betting sections, not to mention their unique MyStake roulette game. And for those chill moments, you’ve got simple crash games like Aviator to kick back with.
Casino Bonuses & Free Spins: 4.95/5
This EU online casino is kicking things off with a great deal for new players. If your first deposit is between €20 and €200, you get a 150% bonus. If you deposit more, up to €1,000, the bonus is 100%.
For those using crypto, there’s an even better deal: a 170% match up to €1,000.
Payment Methods & Withdrawal Times: 4.95/5
If you’re into the usual methods, you can use credit and debit cards. Prefer e-wallets? They’ve got Skrill and ecoPayz, plus options for pre-paid vouchers too.
For the crypto crowd, you’ve got a dozen different currencies to pick from, including the privacy coin Monero (XMR).
The best part? No fees on transactions, and you can take out up to €7,500 each week. Usually, it takes about 1-3 business days for withdrawals to hit your account.
Mobile Experience and Customer Assistance: 4.8/5
If you have any issues with the casino site, you can chat with MyStake live for fast help 24/7 or email them for bigger issues.
The platform works well on both iPhones and Androids, but could use a bit of a refresh and a beefed-up FAQ to quickly sort out the usual questions.
>> Claim the €1,000 deposit bonus [MyStake]
2. Donbet – Best Casino Online Europe for Live Dealer Games
Pros:
- 150% bonus up to €750
- SEPA payments are available
- Same-day payouts
- Over 150 live dealer games
- Special promo for crypto users
Cons:
- Above-average min deposits
- €5 limit on bonus wagers
Donbet is our top online casino in Europe for fans of live dealer games, offering over 150 live rooms with premium-tier croupiers.
Accepted European Countries:
- Germany
- UK
- Spain
- Finland
- Sweden
- Italy
- France
Variety & Quality of Online Casino Games: 4.9/5
Donbet has a stack of over 4,000 slots and table games from the likes of Evolution Gaming and Pragmatic Play, but their live dealer games are next level with 150 different channels to plunge into.
Checking out their live games feels like a blast – imagine having more than 40 ways to play roulette, about 70 channels for blackjack, and 35+ live baccarat games to choose from.
Casino Bonuses & Free Spins: 4.8/5
Get your Donbet adventure rolling with your first Bitcoin deposit of €50 or more. Just use the code “DONBET” to unlock a 170% bonus up to €1,000 and bag 100 free spins.
Not into crypto? No worries. With a €20 deposit and the code “WELCOME,” you’ll score a 150% bonus up to €750 and 50 extra spins.
Payment Methods & Withdrawal Times: 4.85/5
Adding money to your Donbet account? It’s easy. You can use traditional banking methods, Bitcoin or other altcoins, and SEPA payments.
Getting your winnings out is straightforward, too. You can withdraw anywhere from €20 to €7,500 a week and as much as £15,000 a month.
Mobile Experience and Customer Assistance: 4.8/5
Donbet’s pretty new, but they’re awesome at helping customers. You can hit them anytime through chat, Telegram, Discord, or email; they’re super helpful.
Playing games on Donbet on your phone? Totally easy. Their website’s really straightforward, and all the games are perfect for playing on the go.
>> Boost your first deposit up to €750 [Donbet]
3. Spin Casino – Best Online Casino EU for Mobile
Pros:
- Over 2 decades of operation
- Premium mobile interface
- Over a dozen banking methods
- 500+ slots and table games
- Welcome bonus up to €1,000
Cons:
- No reload promotions
- Sign-up is required to access all games
Spin Casino is up next as the supreme king of mobile casinos in Europe. Also, new users can bag up to €1,000 over three deposit bonuses.
Accepted European Countries:
- Ireland
- Switzerland
- Norway
- Spain
- Italy
Variety & Quality of Online Casino Games: 4.8/5
Spin Casino hosts over 500 casino games. The site has several big-win jackpot slot games, like the famous Wheel of Wishes.
If live games are more your thing, you’re in luck. They’ve got over 45 live dealer table games with all the classics: blackjack, baccarat, roulette, and poker.
And for anyone looking to get better at poker, there are about 10 video poker games to try.
Casino Bonuses & Free Spins: 4.7/5
Spin Casino rolls out the red carpet for new folks, offering a sweet deal that doubles your first deposit up to €400.
And they don’t stop there – your next two deposits get the same 100% boost up to €300 each. This means if you’re all in, you could grab up to €1,000 in extra cash to play with.
Payment Methods & Withdrawal Times: 4.8/5
At this Euro casino online, you can use your credit cards, MuchBetter, ecoPayz, and even crypto options like Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Ethereum.
Plus, you can always go the old-school route with a bank transfer. The cool part? You only need €5 to jump in with some payment methods.
But if you’re after that welcome bonus Spin Casino offers, make sure to drop in at least €20 for your first deposit.
Mobile Experience and Customer Assistance: 4.95/5
Spin Casino’s mobile site is a game-changer for both iPhone and Android folks, stuffing over 550 games into your pocket. It’s super easy to use and makes playing casino games smooth and fun.
We really liked how sleek and quick the app is. Games start up fast, and everything from the animations to the gameplay looks great on your phone. Playing slots on the app? Total blast – it feels like every spin is packed with excitement.
>> Score a €1,000 welcome offer [Spin Casino]
4. Jackpot City – Best European Online Casino Site for Slot Games
Pros:
- €30,000,000 jackpot pools
- Up to €1,600 welcome deal
- 500+ real money games
- Over 15 payment methods
- Dedicated online casino app
Cons:
- No full access without an account
- Above-average minimum payout
Jackpot City is the place to be for fans of real money online slots seeking the thrills of big progressive jackpots.
Accepted European Countries:
- Ireland
- Belgium
- Denmark
- Czech Republic
- France
- Spain
Variety & Quality of Online Casino Games: 4.7/5
Jackpot City could be your lucky spot, where just one spin on the Wheel of Wishes might drive you to millionaire land. The Mega Moolah jackpot is always huge.
And while slots like Treasure Nile, and Thunderstruck II don’t dish out the giant jackpots like some others, they’re still pretty great for grabbing smaller wins more often.
If these games are not your cup of tea, you can check out the top bingo sites for UK players for more game options.
Casino Bonuses & Free Spins: 4.6/5
Get your Jackpot City fun started with a cool offer. They’ll match your first deposit 100% up to €400, and will do the same for your next three deposits. That means you could rack up to €1,600 in bonuses if you’re all in.
Payment Methods & Withdrawal Times: 4.7/5
Jackpot City lets you pay your way with over 15 options – think debit cards, Interac, iDebit, PaySafeCard, and a bunch more like MuchBetter, NeoSurf, ecoPayz, Flexepin, eChecks, or straight from your bank. And you only need €5 to jump in.
If you’re aiming to grab that welcome bonus, just drop in €10 or more. And for the high rollers? You can take out up to €10,000 a day.
Mobile Experience and Customer Assistance: 4.75/5
Microgaming’s recent move brings the Jackpot City Casino right to your phone, for both iPhone and Android users. Now, you can jump into over 500 games and chase big wins on more than ten jackpot slots, all on the go. It’s all made for mobile, so playing is smooth and fun.
Got a phone? Then you’re all set for gaming with the Jackpot City app. It’s easy to use and makes getting into games a breeze, perfect for gaming newbies or anyone looking to play without a hassle.
Assistance is available around the clock but you need to sign-up to access the chat and the full gaming catalogue.
>> Claim up to a €1,600 bonus [Jackpot City]
5. Platin Casino – Best European Online Casino Welcome Bonus
Pros:
- €2,000 welcome bonus with 200 spins
- €40,000 monthly payouts
- 200 free spins on Sundays
- Loyalty program for regular users
- In business since 2013
Cons:
- Average selection of progressive online slots
- Mid-tier load times
Platin Casino is the best European online casino for those looking to extend their gameplay with handsome casino bonuses.
Accepted European Countries:
- Germany
- Spain
- Portugal
- Poland
- Denmark
- Romania
Variety & Quality of Online Casino Games: 4.6/5
This is one of those European online casinos that are always buzzing with excitement. With so many games on offer, you could play a new one every day for months, especially if you’re into slots.
Fans love Megaways slots because you can win in about 120,000 different ways. They’re a big deal for slot lovers across Europe.
And if you’re into live casino games, you’re in luck. There are over 200 live table games like baccarat, blackjack, roulette, game shows, poker, and more, all running smoothly.
Casino Bonuses & Free Spins: 4.95/5
Platin Casino rolls out the red carpet with a cool welcome deal worth up to €2,000 in four deposit bonuses. First up, drop in €20 and grab a 100% match up to €500 plus 200 free spins on Big Bass Bonanza.
Then, your second deposit gets another 100% bump up to €500. Your third and fourth deposits? Each gets a 50% boost up to €500.
Payment Methods & Withdrawal Times: 4.6/5
This casino’s cool with both kinds of cash – the digital bits like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and a few more, and the regular kind like cards and e-wallets.
They’ve even got a quick guide if you wanna try betting with Ethereum for the first time.
No worries about extra charges on your transactions, and you can pull out up to €40,000 a month.
Mobile Experience and Customer Assistance: 4.55/5
Playing on your phone? No worries. You get pretty much all the same games you’d find on a computer, with just a couple of exceptions. The loading times are decent, although not as fast as some of the higher-ranking EU casinos on our list.
Assistance is always at hand via live chat or email. You can drop the support team a line around the clock every day of the week, and they will reply promptly – in our experience, at least.
>> Get €2,000 with 200 spins [Platin Casino]
How We Rated the Top EU Online Casinos
Variety & Quality of Online Casino Games
We start with online gambling games, checking that the online casino offers titles from reputable software providers like Evolution Gaming and Pragmatic Play. Then, we see how well of a job the casino did to focus on high-RTP games, increasing your odds of winning.
Casino Bonuses & Free Spins
We went through all available deposit bonuses and free spins deals. We didn’t get stuck on bonus amounts but dove straight into the terms, looking for fair wagering, reasonable deadlines, and contribution charts that cover popular casino games.
Payment Methods & Withdrawal Times
The European online casino scene is hot on e-wallets and crypto, so we paid extra attention to those. We still want to see traditional options like credit cards and wire transfers but above anything else, we looked for low fees, secure transaction, and fast payout times.
Mobile Experience and Customer Assistance
We don’t recommend EU online casinos that are not mobile-friendly, including Apple and iOS devices. We also don’t recommend online gambling platforms that don’t offer 24/7 support. For extra points, the casino site should have phone lines for assistance and maybe a dedicated app.
These same criteria apply when looking for the best online casinos in Canada you can join today.
Why Is MyStake the Best EU Casino Online?
You might have noticed on our list that MyStake is the No. 1 online casino in Europe in our book. Let’s cover a few key points that led us to draw such a conclusion.
- Games Galore: MyStake is your go-to spot with a whopping collection of over 6,500 casino games. It’s way more than what you usually find, giving you endless fun options.
- Welcome Deals: There’s a bunch of awesome welcome bonuses at MyStake, way cooler than what most places offer. Whether you’re into slots, quick games, or betting on sports, there’s something special for you as a newbie.
- You Can Use Monero: Not only is this EU online casino a fully crypto-friendly online casino, but it also supports banking with Monero (XMR), the popular privacy-centric digital coins.
- Speedy Support: At MyStake, help is just seconds away, making it a top choice. Even with all those games, what really matters is getting quick help when you need it, and they’ve got you covered.
Most Popular Games at the Best European Casinos Online
European casino sites that thrive the most offer a mix of classic and local flavors when it comes to their favourite online games. Here’s what’s hot.
Slots
They’re huge in Europe! Players at EU casinos can’t get enough of slot games that spin tales of ancient myths or adventures, like the thrilling “Book of Ra” or “Gonzo’s Quest.” And when it comes to big wins, progressive slots like Mega Moolah are where it’s at, often dishing out wins in the millions.
Live Casino Games
The real-deal experience of live casino games is booming. Players get to join games of blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and poker with real dealers, streamed from studios right here in Europe. It’s like a virtual trip to some of the best European casinos.
Poker
Online poker’s got a loyal crowd, with tons of players tuning in for European poker tournaments. Texas Hold’em leads the pack, but there’s room at the table for other poker styles too.
Honorable Mention – Sports Betting
You can’t talk gambling in Europe without mentioning sports betting. Football? Absolutely. From the Champions League to local leagues, bets are flying. But it’s not just football; tennis, Formula 1, cycling, and e-sports betting also get lots of action from fans looking to back their favourites.
Why Should I Use EU Casinos Online?
European online casinos offer several distinct benefits over land-based EU casinos, like bigger bonuses, added convenience, and higher RTP rates, but we want to focus on some of the key points related to Euro casinos.
- Regulatory Advantages: European gambling sites operate under stringent regulations that ensure fairness and security. The Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) and the United Kingdom Gambling Commission (UKGC) are top-notch, offering robust player protections.
- Currency Convenience: European online casino players can transact in their local or preferred currency, including Euros (EUR), British Pounds (GBP), and Swedish Krona (SEK), avoiding currency conversion fees commonly encountered in land-based casinos outside their home country.
- Greater Game Selection: Top casino apps for real money provide access to thousands of games, far surpassing the variety available at most land-based EU casinos. This includes slot games themed around popular European culture and exclusive titles from European software providers like NetEnt and Yggdrasil.
Best Online Casinos in Europe – FAQs
Is It Safe to Play at Online Casinos in Europe?
Yes, EU online casinos are safe, provided you join reputable and licensed platforms like MyStake and Jackpot City. These online casino sites are SSL encrypted, audited, and regulated by reputable entities like the Malta Gaming Authority and the UK Gambling Commission.
What Currencies Can I Use at European Online Casinos?
European gambling sites allow you to play online casino games with Euro, but you can also use USD and other currencies. The top EU online casinos like MyStake also allow you to use cryptocurrency, ranging from Bitcoin to less-known altcoins like Avalanche.
What’s the Best Online Casino for European Players?
The best European casino site is MyStake. The site offers thousands of casino games with high RTP rates and top-tier visuals. New players can claim a €500 first-deposit bonus when they sign up for a new account.
Is Online Gambling Legal in Europe?
The legality of online casino gambling in Europe varies by country. Nations like the UK, Malta, and Gibraltar are known for their robust online gambling industries and comprehensive licensing regimes like the Malta Gaming Authority and the UK Gambling Commission.
Can I Play for Real Money at European Online Casinos?
Yes, European online casino players can play games for real money. The best EU online casinos like MyStake and Donbet offer free-play modes for slots and popular online casino games, and we recommend taking advantage of it before diving into real-money gambling.
Which European Casino Has the Best Payouts?
MyStake is one of the best online casino sites in the EU in terms of payout rates. It hosts plenty of games from reputable software providers that boast RTP rates above 96%.
In terms of winning potential, Jackpot City is the best European casino online for massive payout potential. The platform boasts €30m prize pools for progressive jackpot slot games.
Comparing the 5 Best Online Casinos Europe Offers
MyStake: This is the best online casino European gamblers can join to access over 6,500 titles from reputable providers. The first deposit bonus grants you up to €1,000 at a 100% match rate.
Donbet: The best online casino Europe has to offer to fans of live table games. You can access over 150 live games with top-quality croupiers and no lag. Get up to €750 and 50 spins now.
Spin Casino: Beyond the premium-tier mobile optimization, the casino site greets all new customers with a €1,000 deposit bonus deal at a 100% match rate.
Jackpot City: The best casino online Europe site with dozens of online slots with combined jackpot prize pools that exceed €30,000,000. The welcome bonus is worth up to €1,600.
Platin Casino: The best European online casino bonuses around – also a popular destination for fans of live casino games. New players get up to €2,000 in welcome bonus plus 200 spins.
How Can I Tell if an EU Online Casino is Legit?
It’s not that difficult to discern legitimate EU casinos from the ones best avoided. You just need to look for three things: licensing by European Authorities, secure website protocols, and trusted European payment options.
A legitimate EU casino will hold a valid license from a recognized European regulatory authority, such as the Malta Gaming Authority or the UK Gambling Commission. These are your guarantees for fair play, security, and transparency.
Plus, the European online casino you sign up for must employ secure website protocols that are super easy to check. Just look for HTTPS in the website’s URL and check for security certificates.
Last but not least, legit Euro casinos online are in partnership with secure payment options such as credit/debit cards, bank transfers, and e-wallets including PayPal, Skrill, or Neteller.
By having a look at these, you can ensure that the site is legit and safe. To feel even more secure, we advise you to look up reviews done by experienced players who have already spent time and money playing at the casino. It will save you a lot of trouble.
How to Register at an EU Online Casino and Play Casino Games
You can register an account at an online European casino in a matter of minutes. Here’s a step-by-step guide that even complete beginners can run through with ease.
1. Create an Euro Casino Account
- Choose a European casino site from our list (we recommend MyStake)
- Visit the online casino
- Click the sign-up button
- Fill out the sign-up form
- Accept the T&Cs
2. Verify Your Registration
- The online casino will send you an email
- Open the email and click the verification link inside
- Log in at the online casino site if not auto-redirected
3. Fund Your Online Casino Account
- Open your online casino profile
- Find the banking section and set your payment method
- Make the minimum deposit required (usually €20)
- This will qualify you for the welcome bonus
Things You Should Know Before Joining EU Online Casinos
Before you join European casinos online, take a minute and go through the rundown below. Applying these points can save you from a lot of hassle down the line.
- Review Bonus Terms for Regional Restrictions: Carefully read the terms and conditions of any bonuses to ensure they apply in your European country. Some promotions may be restricted to certain regions due to licensing agreements or local laws.
- Choose Local Currency and Payment Methods: Opt for European online casinos that allow you to gamble in your local currency to avoid exchange fees. If you’re in Sweden, look for casinos accepting SEK. If you’re in Germany, look for services offering Giropay.
- Understand Tax Obligations: Research your country’s taxation on online gambling winnings. In Portugal, taxes range from 15% to 30%, while in the UK, winnings are tax-free.
The same tips apply when playing at Australia’s best online casinos as well.
Ready to Experience Online European Casinos?
And that wraps up the best online European casinos, folks!
MyStake really stood out as the best online casino in Europe. But please, fo through our list of online gambling sites because your preference is what decides the top pick here.
Go through our FAQ, too, and please start by checking the free-play mode instead of diving into real-money gambling. Stay safe and enjoy the journey!
