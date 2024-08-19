Best Online Casinos in Europe for 2024: Reviews of Top European Casino Sites [Update]

Payment Methods & Withdrawal Times: 4.7/5

Jackpot City lets you pay your way with over 15 options – think debit cards, Interac, iDebit, PaySafeCard, and a bunch more like MuchBetter, NeoSurf, ecoPayz, Flexepin, eChecks, or straight from your bank. And you only need €5 to jump in.

If you’re aiming to grab that welcome bonus, just drop in €10 or more. And for the high rollers? You can take out up to €10,000 a day.

Mobile Experience and Customer Assistance: 4.75/5

Microgaming’s recent move brings the Jackpot City Casino right to your phone, for both iPhone and Android users. Now, you can jump into over 500 games and chase big wins on more than ten jackpot slots, all on the go. It’s all made for mobile, so playing is smooth and fun.

Got a phone? Then you’re all set for gaming with the Jackpot City app. It’s easy to use and makes getting into games a breeze, perfect for gaming newbies or anyone looking to play without a hassle.

Assistance is available around the clock but you need to sign-up to access the chat and the full gaming catalogue.

5. Platin Casino – Best European Online Casino Welcome Bonus

Pros:

€2,000 welcome bonus with 200 spins

€40,000 monthly payouts

200 free spins on Sundays

Loyalty program for regular users

In business since 2013

Cons:

Average selection of progressive online slots

Mid-tier load times

Platin Casino is the best European online casino for those looking to extend their gameplay with handsome casino bonuses.

Accepted European Countries:

Germany

Spain

Portugal

Poland

Denmark

Romania

Variety & Quality of Online Casino Games: 4.6/5

This is one of those European online casinos that are always buzzing with excitement. With so many games on offer, you could play a new one every day for months, especially if you’re into slots.

Fans love Megaways slots because you can win in about 120,000 different ways. They’re a big deal for slot lovers across Europe.

And if you’re into live casino games, you’re in luck. There are over 200 live table games like baccarat, blackjack, roulette, game shows, poker, and more, all running smoothly.

Casino Bonuses & Free Spins: 4.95/5

Platin Casino rolls out the red carpet with a cool welcome deal worth up to €2,000 in four deposit bonuses. First up, drop in €20 and grab a 100% match up to €500 plus 200 free spins on Big Bass Bonanza.

Then, your second deposit gets another 100% bump up to €500. Your third and fourth deposits? Each gets a 50% boost up to €500.

Payment Methods & Withdrawal Times: 4.6/5

This casino’s cool with both kinds of cash – the digital bits like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and a few more, and the regular kind like cards and e-wallets.

They’ve even got a quick guide if you wanna try betting with Ethereum for the first time.

No worries about extra charges on your transactions, and you can pull out up to €40,000 a month.

Mobile Experience and Customer Assistance: 4.55/5

Playing on your phone? No worries. You get pretty much all the same games you’d find on a computer, with just a couple of exceptions. The loading times are decent, although not as fast as some of the higher-ranking EU casinos on our list.

Assistance is always at hand via live chat or email. You can drop the support team a line around the clock every day of the week, and they will reply promptly – in our experience, at least.

How We Rated the Top EU Online Casinos

Variety & Quality of Online Casino Games

We start with online gambling games, checking that the online casino offers titles from reputable software providers like Evolution Gaming and Pragmatic Play. Then, we see how well of a job the casino did to focus on high-RTP games, increasing your odds of winning.

Casino Bonuses & Free Spins

We went through all available deposit bonuses and free spins deals. We didn’t get stuck on bonus amounts but dove straight into the terms, looking for fair wagering, reasonable deadlines, and contribution charts that cover popular casino games.

Payment Methods & Withdrawal Times

The European online casino scene is hot on e-wallets and crypto, so we paid extra attention to those. We still want to see traditional options like credit cards and wire transfers but above anything else, we looked for low fees, secure transaction, and fast payout times.

Mobile Experience and Customer Assistance

We don’t recommend EU online casinos that are not mobile-friendly, including Apple and iOS devices. We also don’t recommend online gambling platforms that don’t offer 24/7 support. For extra points, the casino site should have phone lines for assistance and maybe a dedicated app.

These same criteria apply when looking for the best online casinos in Canada you can join today.

Why Is MyStake the Best EU Casino Online?

You might have noticed on our list that MyStake is the No. 1 online casino in Europe in our book. Let’s cover a few key points that led us to draw such a conclusion.

Games Galore: MyStake is your go-to spot with a whopping collection of over 6,500 casino games. It’s way more than what you usually find, giving you endless fun options.

Welcome Deals: There’s a bunch of awesome welcome bonuses at MyStake, way cooler than what most places offer. Whether you’re into slots, quick games, or betting on sports, there’s something special for you as a newbie.

You Can Use Monero: Not only is this EU online casino a fully crypto-friendly online casino, but it also supports banking with Monero (XMR), the popular privacy-centric digital coins.

Speedy Support: At MyStake, help is just seconds away, making it a top choice. Even with all those games, what really matters is getting quick help when you need it, and they’ve got you covered.

Most Popular Games at the Best European Casinos Online

European casino sites that thrive the most offer a mix of classic and local flavors when it comes to their favourite online games. Here’s what’s hot.

Slots

They’re huge in Europe! Players at EU casinos can’t get enough of slot games that spin tales of ancient myths or adventures, like the thrilling “Book of Ra” or “Gonzo’s Quest.” And when it comes to big wins, progressive slots like Mega Moolah are where it’s at, often dishing out wins in the millions.

Live Casino Games

The real-deal experience of live casino games is booming. Players get to join games of blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and poker with real dealers, streamed from studios right here in Europe. It’s like a virtual trip to some of the best European casinos.

Poker

Online poker’s got a loyal crowd, with tons of players tuning in for European poker tournaments. Texas Hold’em leads the pack, but there’s room at the table for other poker styles too.

Honorable Mention – Sports Betting

You can’t talk gambling in Europe without mentioning sports betting. Football? Absolutely. From the Champions League to local leagues, bets are flying. But it’s not just football; tennis, Formula 1, cycling, and e-sports betting also get lots of action from fans looking to back their favourites.

Why Should I Use EU Casinos Online?

European online casinos offer several distinct benefits over land-based EU casinos, like bigger bonuses, added convenience, and higher RTP rates, but we want to focus on some of the key points related to Euro casinos.

Regulatory Advantages: European gambling sites operate under stringent regulations that ensure fairness and security. The Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) and the United Kingdom Gambling Commission (UKGC) are top-notch, offering robust player protections.

Currency Convenience: European online casino players can transact in their local or preferred currency, including Euros (EUR), British Pounds (GBP), and Swedish Krona (SEK), avoiding currency conversion fees commonly encountered in land-based casinos outside their home country.

Greater Game Selection: Top casino apps for real money provide access to thousands of games, far surpassing the variety available at most land-based EU casinos. This includes slot games themed around popular European culture and exclusive titles from European software providers like NetEnt and Yggdrasil.

Best Online Casinos in Europe – FAQs

Is It Safe to Play at Online Casinos in Europe?

Yes, EU online casinos are safe, provided you join reputable and licensed platforms like MyStake and Jackpot City. These online casino sites are SSL encrypted, audited, and regulated by reputable entities like the Malta Gaming Authority and the UK Gambling Commission.

What Currencies Can I Use at European Online Casinos?

European gambling sites allow you to play online casino games with Euro, but you can also use USD and other currencies. The top EU online casinos like MyStake also allow you to use cryptocurrency, ranging from Bitcoin to less-known altcoins like Avalanche.

What’s the Best Online Casino for European Players?

The best European casino site is MyStake. The site offers thousands of casino games with high RTP rates and top-tier visuals. New players can claim a €500 first-deposit bonus when they sign up for a new account.

Is Online Gambling Legal in Europe?

The legality of online casino gambling in Europe varies by country. Nations like the UK, Malta, and Gibraltar are known for their robust online gambling industries and comprehensive licensing regimes like the Malta Gaming Authority and the UK Gambling Commission.

Can I Play for Real Money at European Online Casinos?

Yes, European online casino players can play games for real money. The best EU online casinos like MyStake and Donbet offer free-play modes for slots and popular online casino games, and we recommend taking advantage of it before diving into real-money gambling.

Which European Casino Has the Best Payouts?

MyStake is one of the best online casino sites in the EU in terms of payout rates. It hosts plenty of games from reputable software providers that boast RTP rates above 96%.

In terms of winning potential, Jackpot City is the best European casino online for massive payout potential. The platform boasts €30m prize pools for progressive jackpot slot games.

Comparing the 5 Best Online Casinos Europe Offers

MyStake: This is the best online casino European gamblers can join to access over 6,500 titles from reputable providers. The first deposit bonus grants you up to €1,000 at a 100% match rate.

Donbet: The best online casino Europe has to offer to fans of live table games. You can access over 150 live games with top-quality croupiers and no lag. Get up to €750 and 50 spins now.

Spin Casino: Beyond the premium-tier mobile optimization, the casino site greets all new customers with a €1,000 deposit bonus deal at a 100% match rate.

Jackpot City: The best casino online Europe site with dozens of online slots with combined jackpot prize pools that exceed €30,000,000. The welcome bonus is worth up to €1,600.

Platin Casino: The best European online casino bonuses around – also a popular destination for fans of live casino games. New players get up to €2,000 in welcome bonus plus 200 spins.

How Can I Tell if an EU Online Casino is Legit?

It’s not that difficult to discern legitimate EU casinos from the ones best avoided. You just need to look for three things: licensing by European Authorities, secure website protocols, and trusted European payment options.

A legitimate EU casino will hold a valid license from a recognized European regulatory authority, such as the Malta Gaming Authority or the UK Gambling Commission. These are your guarantees for fair play, security, and transparency.

Plus, the European online casino you sign up for must employ secure website protocols that are super easy to check. Just look for HTTPS in the website’s URL and check for security certificates.

Last but not least, legit Euro casinos online are in partnership with secure payment options such as credit/debit cards, bank transfers, and e-wallets including PayPal, Skrill, or Neteller.

By having a look at these, you can ensure that the site is legit and safe. To feel even more secure, we advise you to look up reviews done by experienced players who have already spent time and money playing at the casino. It will save you a lot of trouble.

How to Register at an EU Online Casino and Play Casino Games

You can register an account at an online European casino in a matter of minutes. Here’s a step-by-step guide that even complete beginners can run through with ease.

1. Create an Euro Casino Account

Choose a European casino site from our list (we recommend MyStake)

Visit the online casino

Click the sign-up button

Fill out the sign-up form

Accept the T&Cs

2. Verify Your Registration

The online casino will send you an email

Open the email and click the verification link inside

Log in at the online casino site if not auto-redirected

3. Fund Your Online Casino Account

Open your online casino profile

Find the banking section and set your payment method

Make the minimum deposit required (usually €20)

This will qualify you for the welcome bonus

Things You Should Know Before Joining EU Online Casinos

Before you join European casinos online, take a minute and go through the rundown below. Applying these points can save you from a lot of hassle down the line.

Review Bonus Terms for Regional Restrictions: Carefully read the terms and conditions of any bonuses to ensure they apply in your European country. Some promotions may be restricted to certain regions due to licensing agreements or local laws.

Choose Local Currency and Payment Methods: Opt for European online casinos that allow you to gamble in your local currency to avoid exchange fees. If you’re in Sweden, look for casinos accepting SEK. If you’re in Germany, look for services offering Giropay.

Understand Tax Obligations: Research your country’s taxation on online gambling winnings. In Portugal, taxes range from 15% to 30%, while in the UK, winnings are tax-free.

The same tips apply when playing at Australia’s best online casinos as well.

Ready to Experience Online European Casinos?

And that wraps up the best online European casinos, folks!

MyStake really stood out as the best online casino in Europe. But please, fo through our list of online gambling sites because your preference is what decides the top pick here.

Go through our FAQ, too, and please start by checking the free-play mode instead of diving into real-money gambling. Stay safe and enjoy the journey!

DISCLAIMER: 18+ only. The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Online gambling comes with many risks. Players are advised to gamble responsibly and only use funds they can afford to lose. Remember, gambling is only intended for entertainment purposes and is not a solution to any financial difficulties.

Gambling laws and policies vary from one region to another. Some sites mentioned in this review may not be accessible in your area. Always do your due diligence and check your local gambling policies. It is always better to be safe than sorry.

We are committed to providing our readers with accurate and timely information. The details mentioned in our review may be subject to change as casinos seek to improve their sites to offer a better gambling experience.

If you suspect you’re becoming addicted to gambling, visit Gamblers Anonymous for info on gambling addiction.

