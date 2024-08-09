Best Live Dealer Casinos for 2024: Where to Play Live Casino Games Online

There are also table game promos here. For instance, if you play blackjack at the Live Casino Red, you can also win the Diamond Super 7s Progressive Jackpot. Make sure to place a $1 side bet before the hand starts.

On top of that, BetOnline’s live casino offers a weekly Leaderboard Challenge with a $1,800 guaranteed prize pool.

Payment Methods: 4.7/5

BetOnline has one of the widest selections of banking options in the industry. You can choose from 16 cryptocurrencies, more than any other competitor on our list.

Visa, Mastercard, Discover, American Express, P2P, Money Orders, bank wires, and cashier checks are also accepted.

Plus, BetOnline takes pride in offering fast withdrawals. Usually, it pays out winnings within minutes or up to 48 hours in the worst-case scenario.

5. Bovada – Best Live Casino Site for Live Dealer Blackjack

Pros:

30+ live dealer blackjack options

Live dealer table limits go up to $50,000

Early payouts and unlimited bet behinds

150+ slot titles and extensive sports betting options

$3,750 casino welcome bonus

Cons:

No phone support

Fewer bonuses for live dealer games

Bovada has one of the largest online live dealer lobbies around, boasting 40+ tables.

Still, the biggest hit in this live dealer casino is the blackjack section, offering early payouts, unlimited players, and unlimited bet behinds.

Live Dealer Games: 4.75/5

You can choose from 36 blackjack tables, 5 roulette tables (both American and European versions), 2 baccarat tables, and 2 Super 6 tables. There’s even an autoroulette option that lets you play without waiting for a dealer.

Still, blackjack is a favorite among Bovada members. Each table clearly displays the dealer, table limit, payout, and unique features, so you can easily pick the one that suits you best.

With unlimited players, everyone can join in and play their own hands at the same time. The Unlimited Bet Behind feature lets you bet on a hand, even if all seats are taken, sharing the outcome with the seated player. It’s a simple way to join the game without waiting for a spot.

Aside from live casino games, Bovada is also one of the top online bingo sites, especially when it comes to game variety.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.7/5

If you use crypto, you can receive a welcome bonus of up to $3,750, spread across your first three deposits.

For the first deposit, use code BTCCWB1250, and the next two deposits require code BTC2NDCWB.

For fiat currency users, you can get a 100% match up to $3,000 on your first three deposits, each capped at $1,000. Use code CAWELCOME100 for the first deposit and BV2NDCWB for the next two.

Payment Methods: 4.75/5

Bovada supports six different cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin. You can also fund your account using e-wallets like PayPal, Venmo, Cash App, and Zelle.

Traditional methods like bank transfers, credit cards, and checks are available. Plus, you can use vouchers and player transfers for quick and free funding.

Still, crypto users get the best deals — fast transactions and free deposits 100% of the time.

How We Ranked the Best Online Live Dealer Casinos

Live Casino Games

Most importantly, we focused on the variety and quality of live dealer casino games.

Plus, the croupiers controlling the live dealer games should be professional and friendly, making the experience feel just like a real land-based casino.

Fast and Secure Transactions

We looked at the variety of payment methods available at online live casinos and the speed and ease of transactions.

Top live online casinos make depositing and withdrawing funds simple and usually free. Aside from being able to deposit and play live dealer games, fast and secure withdrawal methods ensure you can enjoy your winnings hassle-free.

Bonuses and Promotions

We checked each casino’s welcome offers, ongoing live casino bonuses, and rewards programs. We considered the size of the bonus, how easy or hard it is to meet the wagering requirements, and any other details in the fine print.

We also used similar benchmarks to rank the best Canadian online casinos available right now.

Why Is Ignition the Best Live Dealer Casino?

If you are looking for the best live dealer casino online, Ignition beat all its competitors, making it the #1 spot to play live games. Here’s why:

Rich Collection of Live Dealer Games

Ignition has a live casino table for just about anyone.

You can play multiple blackjack games, live dealer roulette (American and European), live baccarat, and Super 6.

Regular Promotions for Live Games

Unlike most of its rivals, this live dealer online casino offers regular promotions specifically for live dealer games, in addition to the superb $3,000 welcome offer.

For instance, Ignition drops up to $50,000 in free chips every month for live games.

Fast and Secure Payments

Ignition makes it easy to deposit and withdraw your winnings quickly and securely. This online live casino accepts popular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum and traditional methods like Visa and MasterCard.

With same-day withdrawals, you won’t have to wait long to enjoy your winnings.

Why Should I Play at Live Dealer Online Casinos?

A live dealer online casino combines the best of both worlds: the excitement of a land-based casino and the convenience of online gambling.

Here’s why you should try playing at live online casinos:

Real-Time Interaction: You can chat with live dealers and other players, creating an atmosphere similar to a physical casino.

You can chat with live dealers and other players, creating an atmosphere similar to a physical casino. Authentic Casino Vibes: Online casino operators stream live games from professional studios or real casinos. You’ll see the dealer handle cards or spin the roulette wheel, just like you’re right there at the table.

Online casino operators stream live games from professional studios or real casinos. You’ll see the dealer handle cards or spin the roulette wheel, just like you’re right there at the table. Transparency: In digital RNG games, the algorithms decide the outcomes. Meanwhile, in live dealer casino games, you can see every move. Watching the live dealer shuffle and deal cards right in front of you makes sure everything is fair and builds trust.

In digital RNG games, the algorithms decide the outcomes. Meanwhile, in live dealer casino games, you can see every move. Watching the live dealer shuffle and deal cards right in front of you makes sure everything is fair and builds trust. There Are Many Live Games: Live dealer casinos provide many games from popular software providers. You can find live casino tables for blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and poker with various betting limits. This makes live casino sites a great fit for casual players and high rollers alike.

Advantages of Playing Live Dealer Games Online

Live casino games offer many unique benefits to players, including:

Instant Access to Tons of Games : Unlike brick-and-mortar casinos, where you might have to wait for a seat, online casinos let you start playing right away. You can choose from different hosts, tables with lower betting limits, or exclusive VIP tables for high-rollers. Even if a table is full, you can still bet behind the seated players.

: Unlike brick-and-mortar casinos, where you might have to wait for a seat, online casinos let you start playing right away. You can choose from different hosts, tables with lower betting limits, or exclusive VIP tables for high-rollers. Even if a table is full, you can still bet behind the seated players. Play Anytime, Anywhere : You can enjoy live casino games from the comfort of your home, saving time and travel expenses. Plus, with mobile apps, you can play your favorite live casino games on the go, as long as you have a stable internet connection.

: You can enjoy live casino games from the comfort of your home, saving time and travel expenses. Plus, with mobile apps, you can play your favorite live casino games on the go, as long as you have a stable internet connection. Exclusive Bonuses and Promotions : The best live casino sites offer special deals for live dealer games, including welcome bonuses, deposit matches, and special promotions explicitly tailored for live games.

: The best live casino sites offer special deals for live dealer games, including welcome bonuses, deposit matches, and special promotions explicitly tailored for live games. Transparent Gameplay : With live dealer games, you can observe the dealer’s actions and follow the game easily. This makes the game feel more trustworthy since you can see everything happening right in front of you.

: With live dealer games, you can observe the dealer’s actions and follow the game easily. This makes the game feel more trustworthy since you can see everything happening right in front of you. Social Interaction: In live online casinos, you can chat with the dealer and other players. It’s a great way to get that social vibe of a real casino, share tips, celebrate wins together, and have a good time in a community.

Best Live Dealer Casinos – FAQ

What Games Can You Play at Live Dealer Casinos?

You can play many online casino games at live dealer casinos, including different variants of live blackjack games, live roulette, live baccarat, and live casino poker.

Can Live Dealers See Me?

No, the dealers can’t see you. However, through the casino live stream, you can see and interact with live dealers via chat, but they don’t have access to your camera.

Which Live Dealer Casino Has the Best Deposit Bonus?

Super Slots is the live dealer casino with the best deposit bonus.

You can get up to $6,000 across your first six deposits using fiat money or a 400% bonus up to $4,000 using crypto.

How Do Live Dealer Casino Games Work?

Live dealer games combine traditional and online gambling.

They stream live video from professional studios or actual casino floors, where actual human dealers shuffle cards, spin roulette wheels, and run the game just like in a physical casino. You get to see everything on camera, so you know it’s fair.

Are Live Dealer Casino Games Rigged?

Live dealer casino games are not rigged when you play at reputable live casinos, like the ones we’ve listed. Everything is super transparent and visible on camera, so you can see the live dealers shuffling, dealing the cards, and spinning the roulette wheel.

Most importantly, the best online live casinos are licensed and regulated by gaming authorities, meaning they follow strict integrity standards.

How Can I Tell If A Live Dealer Casino Is Legit?

If you want to tell if an online live casino is legit, look for licenses from reputable gaming authorities at the bottom of the homepage or in the About Us section.

Also, check for HTTPS in the website URL and security seals like SSL certificates.

What’s the Best Live Dealer Casino?

Ignition is the best live dealer casino with the most popular casino games, including live blackjack, live roulette, live baccarat, and Super 6.

This live casino also offers deposit bonuses and regular promotions like free chips.

Comparing the 5 Best Live Online Casinos

Ignition: If you want a real live dealer casino experience, Ignition is the way to go. It offers an extensive games library, free chip drops, progressive jackpots, side bets, and same-day withdrawals. Plus, you can get up to a $3,000 welcome bonus.

Super Slots: Whether you are a casual player or a high roller, Super Slots offers a collection of live dealer games and wide betting limits. Start with a $6,000 welcome bonus or a 400% bonus up to $4,000 if you use crypto.

Lucky Creek: Popular among mobile users, Lucky Creek offers a smooth mobile gaming experience for playing on the go. Kick off your journey with a 200% welcome bonus worth up to $7,500 plus 30 FS.

BetOnline: With 69 live dealer tables and generous betting limits, BetOnline is a great choice for roulette fans. New players receive 100 free spins on their first deposit, with no bonus code required.

Bovada: This live dealer casino is a favorite for blackjack fans, with early payouts and unlimited bet behinds. Crypto users can enjoy a $3,750 casino bonus, while other users get a deposit match up to $3,000.

How to Sign Up & Start Playing Live Dealer Games

Let’s walk you through the sign-up process at the best live dealer casinos.

Step 1: Create an Account

Visit the Ignition Casino website.

Click the orange Join button in the top right corner.

Enter your basic information.

Create a unique username and password.

Click Register.

Step 2: Verification Process

Check your phone for a verification code.

Enter the SMS code on the site.

Create a 4-digit security PIN to verify your identity for withdrawals.

Visit your account Messages for additional ID checks.

Step 3: Fund Your Account

Go to the Deposit section.

Choose your preferred banking option.

Enter your payment details and the amount you wish to deposit.

Click Deposit to complete the transaction.

Step 4: Claim Your Welcome Bonus and Start Playing

Follow the prompts when depositing to claim your signup offer.

Once your deposit goes through, explore the live casino.

Choose your favorite live dealer game.

Place your bets and enjoy the fun.

Expert Tips & Tricks for Playing Live Casino Games

Playing live online casino games can be thrilling. Well, that’s until you have the right strategy.

Here are some handy tips to boost your live online gambling experience:

Understand the Rules

Before you play live dealer games, make sure you know the rules inside out. Each live casino game has its own specific rules and strategies that you need to understand. For example, if you’re playing blackjack, learn when to hit, stand, or double down.

Effectively Manage Your Budget

Plan a budget for your gaming session and stick to it.

Having a budget for live dealer gaming is crucial to keep your spending in check and not get carried away.

Use the Live Chat Feature

Live chat is available in most live dealer games. With this, you can ask the dealer questions or get tips from more experienced players, making the game feel more social, as if you’re in a real casino.

Say you’re unsure about a move in live dealer roulette. Feel free to ask for advice and learn from others.

Look for VIP Programs

Many live online casinos have VIP programs that offer perks like exclusive bonuses, higher betting limits, personal account managers, and birthday gifts.

If you frequently play live casino games, joining a VIP program makes sense.

Ready to Play at the Best Live Dealer Casinos?

We’ve explored the best live dealer online casinos, and Ignition Casino sure takes the lead. It offers an impressive live dealer gaming selection, fast transactions, and fantastic bonuses.

The other live casinos on our list are also worth checking out, each providing a unique user experience. Ultimately, you want a live online casino that fits your gaming style.

So good luck, gamble responsibly, and may your next game be your biggest win yet!

