Best Crypto Casinos in Europe (2024) – Top EU Bitcoin Casino Sites for Big Payouts
We tested dozens of crypto gambling platforms to bring you the best crypto casinos in Europe rated for games, crypto bonuses, and instant payouts.
You might have guessed it, but the crypto gambling storm hasn’t spared Europe. In fact, the best crypto casinos in Europe are growing in number.
And with sites like Gxmble offering 10x more bonus money than traditional casinos and near-instant payouts, the retail joints don’t really stand a chance.
To keep you safe and entertained, we dove deep into the industry to bring you the 10 best crypto casino sites. Let’s start with the list, shall we?
Best Crypto Casinos Europe
- Gxmble: Best overall
- Winstler: €9,500 welcome bonus
- MyStake: 6,000+ games
- DonBet: Near-instant withdrawals
- Seven.Casino: Premium mobile experience
- Cloudbet: $500k wager limits
- GoldenBet: 300+ live casino games
- Bets.io: High-RTP slot games
- JackBit: High-paying tourneys
- 7bit: Fantastic table games
We will now discuss how each online casino from this list performed when we tested it. This will cover crypto casino games, bonuses, mobile experience, and more.
1. Gxmble – Best Crypto Casino Site in Europe Overall
Pros:
- 4,000+ crypto games
- RTP regularly exceeds 96%
- €2,500 welcome bonus
- Regular promos 4 times a week
- Same-day payouts
Cons:
- No phone support
- Account required to check full catalog
Gxmble gets to kick things off today as the No. 1 crypto casino available to European players. The gambling site is stacked with high-RTP casino slots, supports a fine range of crypto coins, and welcomes you with a €2,500 bonus.
Gxmble is available in these EU countries:
- Sweden
- Norway
- Italy
- UK
- Ireland
- Germany
- Poland
- and more
Casino Games & Payout Rates: 4.9/5
Gxmble is home to a massive mix of games – with a cool count of over 3,000 – and they’ve got some big names like Microgaming and Pragmatic Play in their corner.
If you’re new around here and looking for an easy-going game, try Pragmatic Play’s Chilli Heat. It’s simple to play and has a pretty decent 96.5% RTP.
For those who like their stakes high and their wins even higher, check out Push Gaming’s Jammin Jars 2. It packs a punch with a 96.4% RTP, and you could win big – like, 50,000 times your bet big.
Crypto Bonuses: 4.9/5
So, if you’re new to Gxmble, they’ve got a sweet deal to kick things off: your first deposit gets bumped up by 200% up to €500. That’s just the beginning, though.
Your second deposit will get doubled up to €750, and your third will see the same action up to €1,250. All in all, you’re looking at up to €2,500 in welcome cash, and the best part is the fun keeps rolling every week. Mondays, you’ve got a 100% match up to €250. Wednesdays, there’s a little 50% extra up to €500 waiting for you.
Fridays come with a bigger 150% boost up to €500, and Saturdays? They’ll double your deposit all the way up to €1,250. Not too shabby, right?
Crypto Deposits and Payouts: 4.85/5
Gxmble’s rolled with the times and brought in a bunch of cryptos for you to use. Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Tether – they’re all good here.
Paying out with these digital coins is quick, and they don’t slap on any extra charges, either.
2. Winstler – Best Welcome Bonus of All Bitcoin Casinos Europe
Pros:
- €9,500 welcome package
- 3 dozen software providers
- Over 4,000 games
- Excellent mobile experience
- Also offers sports betting
Cons:
- Above-average min payout
- Catalog can’t be seen without account
Winstler is known as one of the best online casinos for real money with the most generous welcome bonus deals, going up to €9,500.
Winstler is available in:
- UK
- Czech Republic
- Sweden
- Norway
- Italy
- Poland
- and more
Casino Games & Payout Rates: 4.8/5
Winstler has a game for everyone, with a collection of over 4,000 titles from 30+ big-name game makers.
Popular picks include “Bells on Fire Rombo” (with a hot 96.0% RTP), “The Wish Master” by NetEnt (a cool 96.6% RTP), and the Viking-inspired “Danish Flip” (at a solid 96.53% RTP).
If live casino action is your thing, there are 20 rooms waiting for you, plus some really fun game shows.
The table games are there, but they’re not the stars of the show. Sports fans can get in on the action, too – the sportsbook is packed with all sorts of sports, from football to esports.
Crypto Bonuses: 4.95/5
Get your gaming off to a great start with a 300% bonus on your first deposit, up to €500.
And there’s more where that came from – your next couple of deposits can get you up to €1,000 and then €2,000, each with a 100% match.
For your fourth and fifth top-ups, you’ll get a 50% bonus that could reach €2,500 and €3,500, respectively, stacking up to a whopping total of €9,500 in welcome bonuses.
Plus, every Friday, you can double your deposit up to €2,500. Talk about a sweet deal to kick off the weekend!
Crypto Deposits and Payouts: 4.75/5
Handling your cash at Winstler couldn’t be simpler, especially since they take all kinds of cryptocurrency – think Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Tether – for topping up your balance and cashing out.
You’ve got a daily limit of €1,000, a weekly one at €2,500, and a monthly cap of €10,000 for your transactions. Need to go higher? Their support team is just a phone call away to help out.
3. MyStake – Best Game Variety of all Crypto Casinos in Europe
Pros:
- 6,000+ crypto casino games
- 100+ software providers
- High-RTP crypto slots (96% and up)
- 100+ live dealer games
- Exclusive games + low-stake crash games and mini-games
Cons:
- Lacks phone support
- Cluttered casino interface
MyStake is a well-known crypto casino among European players seeking variety, with over 6,000 online casino games. This includes provably fair games, too!
MyStake is available in:
- UK
- Spain
- Germany
- Ireland
- Poland
- Finland
- Sweden
- Italy
- Portugal
- Czech Republic
- and more
Casino Games & Payout Rates: 4.9/5
MyStake is like an endless arcade with over 6,000 games from over a hundred providers.
Looking for a rush? Try out games like Rise Of Olympus. If you’re aiming for a more chill session, they’ve got plenty of fun games without too much excitement.
As for live games and betting, MyStake’s game is strong, especially with its live dealers and sports betting options.
They’ve also got this cool roulette game that’s a MyStake special. And for those times when you just want to relax, there’s a bunch of easy-to-play crash games like Aviator.
Crypto Bonuses: 4.85/5
Drop some crypto into your MyStake account and snag a sweet 170% bonus, which can get you up to €1,000. Stay in the game, and you’ll get 10% back for every deposit over €100.
It’s a no-sweat deal – put down 20 bucks to start and just keep playing that deposit 30 times.
Want more? Drop them some feedback and earn yourself a nice set of 100 extra spins. And since MyStake is also a premium crypto betting site, additional sports betting promos like free bets are also available.
Crypto Deposits and Payouts: 4.8/5
At MyStake, they’ve got you covered if you’re into using crypto. They support a bunch of them, including the hard-to-find Monero for those who like to keep things private.
When you’re ready to take out your cash, it’s easy whether you like the old-school bank way or the digital method.
4. DonBet – Fastest Payouts of All Crypto Casinos Europe
Pros:
- Near-instant withdrawals
- €1,000 crypto bonus with 100 spins
- Supports Monero payments
- Several thousand games
- 150+ live games
Cons:
- FAQ page needs improvement
- €5 bonus bet cap
DonBet offers the fastest payouts of all European casinos right now, handling all cash-out requests nearly instantly. It also has Monero on the list of supported crypto coins!
DonBet is available in:
- Spain
- Germany
- Ireland
- Poland
- Finland
- Sweden
- Italy
- Portugal
- Czech Republic
- and more
Casino Games & Payout Rates: 4.6/5
Donbet’s gaming scene is pretty solid. It offers a massive roundup of 4,000+ crypto slots, loads of jackpots, and some cool unique games. It’s really killing it with its live dealer area, where 150 different live channels are waiting for you.
We were like kids in a candy store with all those games when we checked them out. They’ve got 40+ different roulette setups, about 70 types of blackjack games, and about three dozen ways to play baccarat.
Crypto Bonuses: 4.7/5
Use the code “DONBET” when you pop in your first Bitcoin deposit of €50 or more to score a 170% match going all the way up to €1,000, and don’t forget those 100 extra spins you’ll get too.
In the fiat section, drop a €20 with your first deposit and use the code “WELCOME” to grab a neat 150% match up to €750, and enjoy an extra 50 spins on the house.
Crypto Deposits and Payouts: 4.95/5
Adding money to your DonBet account is easy—you can use Bitcoin and several other altcoins. We love that Monero is on the list, making DonBet one of the top options for privacy-oriented European players.
Cashing out is pretty straightforward. You can withdraw as little as €20. Big spenders can take out up to €7,500 each week or as much as £15,000 a month.
5. Seven.Casino – Best EU Crypto Casino for Mobile
Pros:
- Premium mobile experience
- Over 3,500 games
- 30-second sign-up
- €7,500 welcome bonus with 10% cash-back
- Exciting live dealer games
Cons:
- €50 min deposit for welcome bonus
- Lackluster table games selection
Seven.Casino offers the best mobile experience of all the Bitcoin casinos European players can join right now. It also boasts of the better Bitcoin bonuses, going up to €7,500 with 10% cash-back on the side.
Seven.Casino is available in:
- Sweden
- Norway
- Italy
- Poland
- UK
- and more
Casino Games & Payout Rates: 4.3/5
Ever since Seven Casino hit the scene early last year, it’s been on a roll. It’s packed with a massive stash of games – we’re talking over 3,500 – from some real heavy-hitters like Microgaming and NetEnt.
And it’s not just a one-hit wonder, either. Seven Casino adds new games every week, so there’s always something fresh to play.
Live dealer games are solid, although the selection of table games leaves much to be desired. Still, sports betting is also available if you’re looking to take a break from all the real money online slots you’re playing.
Crypto Bonuses: 4.85/5
Jump into Seven Casino and they’ve got a sweet welcome package waiting for you. You can grab up to €7,500 over your first four times topping up your account.
It’s pretty simple – start with a 200% match up to €250 on the first drop of cash. Your second deposit? They’ll match it up to €1,000, no sweat.
The third time’s a charm with a 50% bonus that can go up to €1,250. And if you’re in it to win it, the fourth deposit is the big one: a 100% match that can hit €5,000.
Stick around, keep playing, and you’ll gather points that turn into VIP goodness, like getting 10% back on what you don’t win.
Crypto Deposits and Payouts: 4.6/5
Seven Casino makes paying and playing easy. You can deposit with Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, or USDT. It’s pretty similar to Gxmble, where dropping fifty quid gets you a shot at some bonuses.
For those who just want a few spins without much fuss, you only need to put down €25 to get started. Want to cash out? You can take out anywhere from €50 to €100 in winnings. And if you happen to strike it big, you can withdraw up to €10,000 every month.
How We Ranked Crypto Gambling Sites in Europe
Casino Games & Payout Rates
To rank all the gaming libraries out there, we crunched numbers on variety and fairness. The real deal-breakers offer an extensive selection alongside verified high payouts and exciting features like bonus rounds. And yes, we ensured that leading software providers like Evolution Gaming were featured.
Crypto Casino Bonuses
Bonuses are more than eye candy; if chosen wisely, they’re your bankroll’s best friend. We sifted through the fine print to find the best crypto bonuses that actually work to your advantage. It’s about scoring value, with lower wagering requirements and bonuses that stretch your crypto further—not just on paper but in real game time.
Deposits and Payouts
Transaction speeds can’t drag. We gauged how quickly and smoothly you can move crypto in and out. Top marks went to sites that get you playing swiftly after depositing, and don’t dawdle when you cash out. And, of course, security is non-negotiable – quick shouldn’t mean risky.
Are European Crypto Online Casinos Safe?
Yes, top European crypto casinos are safe, but when you’re eyeing gambling these gambling spots, it’s a game of trust. The drill is simple: legal sites play by the book with your security as the top priority.
They’re locked down with licenses and bulletproof tech to keep your coins safe. But here’s the catch—not all countries agree on crypto gambling laws. So your best bet? Stick to casinos that aren’t shy about their credentials and have a clean reputation.
How Can I Tell if a Bitcoin Casino Site is Legit?
Determining a Bitcoin casino’s legitimacy involves confirming its regulatory status, assessing the transparency of its operations, and evaluating user experiences.
Available Cryptocurrencies at European Gambling Sites
It’s evident that European casinos are adapting to the cryptocurrency trend by accepting various types of digital currencies. The most commonly accepted cryptocurrencies across many popular betting platforms include:
- Bitcoin (BTC): As the first and most widely recognized cryptocurrency, Bitcoin is considered the industry standard and the most commonly accepted digital currency for gambling. Its robust protocol and widespread adoption make it a reliable choice for both casinos and players.
- Ethereum (ETH): Due to its different blockchain architecture, Ethereum offers faster transactions than Bitcoin. It’s also known for smart contracts, which can potentially enhance the fairness and transparency of online gambling by automating processes like payouts based on predefined conditions.
- Litecoin (LTC): Created as a “lighter” alternative to Bitcoin, Litecoin offers quicker confirmation times, which means faster deposits and withdrawals when gambling online. This can be a big advantage for players who prioritize speed.
- Fiat: Bitcoin casinos let you bet with actual cash value using Bitcoin or other crypto coins. They work just like regular casinos but with the benefit of using cryptocurrency for quick and easy transactions. After cashing out crypto, you can exchange it for fiat currency.
Crypto casinos will accept other altcoins too like DOGE, Solana, etc., but these are the most frequently used ones.
Advantages of Using Bitcoin at an Online Casino
Compared to traditional online casinos that operate on fiat money, most crypto casinos have a lot to offer. Just have a look at this!
- Privacy: Bitcoin transactions do not require personal information beyond the wallet address, enhancing user privacy. Unlike bank statements that list every transaction, Bitcoin provides an extra layer of privacy, as wallet addresses are not directly tied to identities.
- Speed: While traditional withdrawals can take several business days, Bitcoin transactions can be confirmed as quickly as 5 minutes under ideal conditions. Some online casinos offer instant withdrawals once the transaction is confirmed on the blockchain.
- Low Transaction Fees: Bitcoin transaction fees are typically lower than those associated with traditional payment methods. The average transaction fee fluctuates based on network demand but is frequently well below the cost of conventional wire transfers or credit card fees.
Best Payout Casino Games to Play at European Crypto Casinos
Let’s briefly discuss some of the highest-paying games at crypto casino sites. Check ’em out!
- Blackjack – Classic: It’s not just about luck; skill plays a part too. Classic Blackjack often has an RTP of around 99.5%, especially when following basic strategy to the letter.
- Baccarat – Punto Banco: This version is particularly favored among players, offering an RTP of about 98.94% on banker bets (which are subject to a commission).
- European Roulette: Sticking to the European variant of Roulette is wise, as it comes with a single zero and an RTP of approximately 97.3%. In comparison, American Roulette typically has a lower RTP due to the extra double zero.
- Slots – Blood Suckers: This vampire-themed slot by NetEnt stands out with an RTP of 98%, which is considerably higher than the average slot game.
Why Is Gxmble the Best Crypto Online Casino in Europe?
We would like to briefly explain why Gxmble is the best online casino for cryptocurrency enthusiasts in Europe. Sounds alright?
- Wide Range of Games & Solid Win Rates: Gxmble really delivers with over 3,000 crypto games to choose from, created by big names like Apollo Games and Wazdan. What’s more, the win rates for these games are pretty decent, usually sitting above 96%, giving players a fair shot at coming out ahead.
- Great Bonus Deals & Reasonable Rollover: When you sign up at Gxmble, there’s a sweet welcome deal waiting. You can score up to €2,500 when you make your first three deposits. Plus, the play-through requirement is only 5x, which isn’t too tough to meet.
- Lots of Ways to Pay With Crypto: Whether you’re into traditional payments or you’re all about crypto, Gxmble has you covered. They offer several payment options, including credit cards and a selection of cryptocurrencies, making it super easy to get in on the action.
Best Europe Crypto Casinos – FAQ
Which Bitcoin Casino in Europe Has the Best App?
Seven.Casino is the best mobile crypto casino available to European players. The site offers exceptional operation on all iOS and Android mobile devices, bringing full features from the desktop mode, including live games.
Which Crypto Casino in Europe Has the Best Deposit Bonus?
Winstler offers the biggest welcome bonus package of all crypto casino sites, up to €9,500. Gxmble is another interesting option, offering up to €2,500 in bonus money, but with just a 5x playthrough requirement.
How Do I Deposit Bitcoin to My Casino Account?
To deposit Bitcoin into your casino account, log in to your online casino profile and navigate to the ‘Cashier’ section. Select ‘Deposit’ and choose Bitcoin as your payment method.
Copy the provided Bitcoin address and go to your personal wallet. Paste the casino’s address, enter the deposit amount, and confirm the transaction. Your funds should appear shortly, depending on the network’s transaction confirmation time.
Which European Bitcoin Casino Has the Fastest Cashouts?
DonBet has the fastest crypto payouts of all European casinos. All withdrawal requests are 100% handled in mere minutes, and unlike many online gambling sites, DonBet also supports the privacy-centric Monero coin as a payment method.
What Games Can I Play at European Crypto Casinos?
European crypto casinos support various games, including all the classics. You can play blackjack, roulette, poker, classic and modern slot games, and live dealer games. You’ll also find options such as UK’s popular bingo, keno, craps, Sic Bo, and more.
What is the Best Crypto Bitcoin Casino in Europe?
Gxmble is the best crypto casino overall, offering above-average RTP rates and games from the leading software providers. As the cherry on top, you are greeted with a €2,500 deposit bonus that only has a 5x rollover!
Comparing the Top 5 Best Crypto Casinos Europe Can Offer
Gxmble: The best crypto casino in Europe overall. The site offers higher payout rates than most crypto online casinos, regularly exceeding 96%. Get a €2,500 in welcome bonus
Winstler: The best crypto casino bonus in the online gambling industry. We are looking at a €9,500 package on your first four deposits.
MyStake: The biggest selection of Bitcoin games available at European Bitcoin casinos, with 6,000+ titles. Provably fair games are also available, plus a €1,000 sign-up bonus.
DonBet: The fastest crypto payouts of all European online casinos. This online gambling site handles payouts in minutes and offers Monero payments. Get up to €1,000 bonus upon sign up.
Seven.Casino: The leading mobile crypto casino brand in the European Union. In addition to better mobile optimization than most online casinos, you can get up to €7,500 welcome bonus.
How to Join Crypto Casino Sites in EU
All it takes to join crypto casino sites can be summed up in four basic steps. Let’s dive into it!
1.Crypto Casino Account Registration
- Visit your favorite Bitcoin casino (Gxmble is No. 1 in our book).
- Click the sign-up button and fill out the registration form.
- Accept the Terms And Conditions.
2. Sign-Up Verification
- The online gambling site will send you a verification link via email.
- Click the link and log in to your new online casino account.
3. Bonus Redemption
- Enter the Cashier and set your payment method.
- Make the minimum deposit required (usually €20).
- This will activate the welcome bonus (up to €2,500 at Gxmble).
4. Casino Game Selection
- Check the available crypto games and find your favorite.
- Try the game in demo mode, enter real-money casino play when ready.
- Enjoy responsible gambling at crypto online casinos!
Try Top Europe Bitcoin Casinos!
And that’s a wrap for the best crypto gambling sites available to European crypto enthusiasts!
Again, Gxmble is the No. 1 Bitcoin casino in our book. It has top-notch RTP rates, exciting live casino games, and a €2,500 welcome bonus with just a 5x rollover.
Still, have another look at our full list of online casinos and read the FAQ. Whether you’re playing low-stake dice games or hunting for crypto slot jackpots, stick to responsible gambling at all times. Have a good one!
