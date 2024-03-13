Best Bingo Sites in the UK (2024) – Top Online Bingo Games & Bonuses
If you’re looking for the best bingo sites in the UK to win money online, we know where you can play online bingo games and claim bingo bonuses online.
Tea breaks will never be the same when you mix it up with the UK’s most popular pastime – bingo! The best bingo sites in the UK are stepping it up with bigger bonuses and more exciting themes.
PlayOJO has earned our top spot with 12 multiplayer bingo rooms, a generous welcome bonus, and their industry-leading reputation. Get 50 bonus bingo tickets, 10 spins on Starburst, and 5 days of bonus bingo when you sign up today!
And if PlayOJO doesn’t have what you’re looking for, we’ve reviewed nine other UK bingo sites. Without further ado, let’s take a closer look at the best bingo sites UK reviews recommend today.
Best Bingo Sites in the UK
- PlayOJO: Best overall
- Mecca: Top choice for mobile bingo
- The Sun Bingo: Most generous bonus
- Two Fat Ladies: Exclusive bingo games
- Mr. Q Bingo: No wagering requirement
- Moon Bingo: Largest online bingo community
- Polo Bingo: Exciting themes
- Glitter Bingo: Guaranteed jackpots
- Ted Bingo: Ideal for 90-ball & 75-ball bingo.
- Loony Bingo: Excellent for newbies
1. PlayOJO – Best Bingo Site in the UK Overall
18+. New, ID Verified players only. Up to 50 bonus bingo tickets & 10 extra spins on Starburst plus 5 days of free-play bingo. No wagering requirement. £10 minimum deposit required. Note that full T&Cs apply.
Pros
- 12+ top bingo games
- Get 50 bonus bingo tickets
- No wagering on bonuses
- Use PayPal & Apple Pay
- 24/7 chat + email support
- Download their mobile app
Cons
- No phone support available
- All rooms are multiplayer
PlayOJO sets the bar high for other UK bingo sites, and it has solidified its reputation with 12+ top-rated multiplayer rooms.
Bingo Games: 4.8/5
Besides being the UK’s best online casino, PlayOJO has an epic selection of bingo titles. You can buy into each multiplayer room for £0.01 – £0.25; its largest jackpot approaches five-figure territory! Join their Hero, SuperHero, Amigo, and Drop Pots rooms to test your luck.
Notably, the “Equaliser” 90-ball bingo room gives everyone an equal chance to win real money. We found 11 variants of 90-ball bingo, three 75-ball bingo rooms, one “Disco” (80-ball) room, and one 30-ball bingo room (“Turbo”).
Welcome Bonus: 4.7/5
PlayOJO is giving away 50 bonus bingo tickets (worth up to £0.25 each) in the Amigo Room! You can also take advantage of 10 extra spins on Starburst. Plus, you’ll unlock access to PlayOJO’s Launch Pad room for 5 days of feature-filled bingo gaming! Just deposit £10 or more to qualify.
All your wins are paid in cash, and PlayOJO doesn’t impose any wagering requirements. You’ll never have to worry about maximum payout restrictions, either – every pound you earn is yours to keep! As if that’s not enough, all new players will get 1.5% bingo cashback on all deposits.
Payment Methods: 4.9/5
You can make deposits at PlayOJO using a VISA/MasterCard debit card, PayPal, Apple Pay, or an instant banking transfer. The site doesn’t impose strict minimums, but you must deposit £10+ to claim your bingo bonus! Similarly, new players can withdraw as little as £1 per transaction.
PlayOJO promises fee-free transactions when depositing or requesting £5 or more. High rollers can withdraw a maximum of £5,000 at once! PayPal and Apple Pay cashouts are delivered within seconds, and bank transfer withdrawals reach your account in 2 to 3 days.
2. Mecca Bingo – Best UK Online Bingo Site for Mobile
18+. New, ID Verified players only. Up to £120 bonus credit. 5x wagering requirement. 7-day expiry. £10 minimum deposit and spend required. PayPal deposits are excluded from the bonus. Note that full T&Cs apply.
Pros
- Stellar mobile application
- Spend £10, get up to £120
- Use PayPal and Apple Pay
- 24+ awesome bingo rooms
- Live chat + phone support
Cons
- No dedicated email hotline
- Customer service isn’t 24/7
Mecca Bingo leads the pack of the best online bingo sites with its excellent, downloadable bingo app. Put all the fun and excitement in your back pocket and enjoy 24+ bingo games with up to £120 in bonus funds!
Bingo Games: 4.7/5
There’s never a shortage of gaming options at Mecca Bingo! They host 24+ multiplayer bingo rooms, and hundreds of players frequent their site daily. You can play Main Event Bingo, Two Little Ducks, Super Sonic, Penny Lane & Gold Bingo to win a maximum of £17k!
Still, the TV-inspired “Deal or No Deal” bingo rooms offer the industry’s largest jackpot prizes. Join Mecca’s Deal or No Deal (90-ball) bingo room for a chance to win £68,282. You can buy tickets ranging from £0.01 to £2.50, which guarantees an affordable experience for everyone.
Welcome Bonus: 4.8/5
When you deposit and spend £10 at Mecca Bingo, you’ll have one chance to spin the bonus wheel and win up to £120 in bonuses! You could potentially win extra spins, bonus bingo tickets, and more. Deal or No Deal (75-ball) & Deal or No Deal (90-ball) are excluded from this promo.
You’ll have 28 days to explore 9+ mobile-friendly bingo rooms and spin through 500+ slots. All bingo winnings are subject to 5x wagering requirements, but slot winnings are subject to a 20x playthrough. No matter which bonus you receive, you will surely enjoy a very special promotion.
Payment Methods: 4.7/5
Mecca Bingo accepts deposits through VISA/MasterCard debit card, PayPal, Apple Pay, and PaySafeCard. You’ll need to fund your account with £10+ and stake at least £10 to qualify for their bonus. All withdrawals are issued through MasterCard, VISA, and PayPal exclusively.
If you get lucky enough to win real money playing bingo, you can request as little as £5 or as much as £2,000 per transaction. PayPal withdrawals are processed and delivered in 24 hours, but debit card payouts can take 2 to 3 days to reflect in your available bank balance.
3. The Sun Bingo – Most Generous Online Bingo Bonus
18+. New, ID Verified players only. Up to £50 bonus credit and 50 extra spins on eligible games. 4x bingo wagering requirement. 7-day expiry. £10 minimum deposit and spend required. Note that full T&Cs apply.
Pros
- Get a £50 bingo bonus
- Score 50 extra spins
- Low minimum deposit
- Join 20+ bingo rooms
- Plenty of banking options
- Download their iOS app
Cons
- No app for Android devices
- Customer support isn’t 24/7
The Sun Bingo is making it worth your while to get started with the industry’s most generous welcome bonus!
Bingo Games: 4.6/5
The Sun hosts a versatile bingo collection: you’ll explore 20+ variants of 90-ball, 80-ball, 75-ball, 50-ball, and 36-ball bingo! It has a few 24-hour rooms with smaller prizes & £0.01 buy-ins. If you want to play for higher stakes, Oasis Room (90-ball) has a £3 buy-in and £1,250 max win!
Other popular variants include Deal or No Deal, Fluffy Favourites, Mystic Meg Bingo, and the Cash Cubes room. You can win up to £3,000 every week, and there’s no charge to play!
Welcome Bonus: 4.9/5
Make your first deposit and spend £10 or more playing any bingo game in The Sun’s collection. You’ll receive a £50 bingo bonus and 50 extra spins to match and play Age of the Gods, Buffalo Blitz 2, Grease, Lucky Emeralds, Hot Slot: 777 Stars, and more online slots.
Your extra spins are worth £0.20 each, but all your slot wins have 30x wagering requirements attached. Comparatively, the £50 bingo bonus comes with a reasonable 4x playthrough. This means you’ll have to wager £200+ before requesting a real money withdrawal to your account.
Payment Methods: 4.8/5
The Sun Bingo accepts various secure payment options! You can make deposits using a VISA/MasterCard debit card, VISA Electron, Maestro, PayPal, PaySafeCard, MoneyBookers, and Skrill. New sign-ups must deposit and stake £10 to claim The Sun’s £50 bingo promotion.
However, you can deposit or withdraw as little as £5 per transaction. PayPal withdrawals are limited to £5,500, but you can request up to £50,000 in real money with all their other payout methods. E-wallet transactions are delivered within 24 hours, and fiat payouts take 1-3 days.
4. Two Fat Ladies – Best Variety of Online Bingo Games in the UK
18+. ID Verified players only. Up to £88 bonus credit + 20 extra spins. WR 4x bingo bonus. 35x GB. GB wins cap £100 + initial bonus. GB valid on selected games only. £10 minimum deposit. Full T&Cs apply.
Pros
- 200% match up to £88
- Receive 20 extra spins
- Exclusive bingo games
- Chat, email + phone support
- Mobile app for iOS & Android
Cons
- Phone support isn’t 24/7
- Must log in to see games
Two Fat Ladies is bringing the house down with 20+ specialty bingo games. If you’ve never had the pleasure of playing bingo and roulette at the same time, you’re in for a very special treat!
Bingo Games: 4.7/5
As we’d expect from a UK bingo site named Two Fat Ladies, the site is packed with all the classics. You can indulge in high-limit 90-ball games, explore the American side of things with 75-ball bingo, or put a twist on your experience with 52-ball bingo. It features 20+ games!
While you have to be logged in to see their bingo library, they’ve gone the extra mile with a few specialty variants. Play Bingo Roulette for high-stakes prizes and enjoy affordable ticket prices!
Welcome Bonus: 4.6/5
There’s no promo code required to get a piece of the action at Two Fat Ladies. When you make your first deposit, you’ll receive a 200% match up to £88 (go figure) on top of 20 extra spins to use on Irish Luck. In addition to 20+ bingo rooms, Two Fat Ladies is home to 500+ online slots!
You’ll have 3 days to satisfy the wagering requirements on your extra spins, and you can win a maximum of £100 on Irish Luck. Thankfully, the site doesn’t impose payout restrictions on your bingo winnings! So long as you meet their 4x bingo wagering requirements, you’re good to go!
Payment Methods: 4.7/5
You can deposit with a VISA/MasterCard debit card, Apple Pay, and PayPal. You’ll have to fund your account with £10 to qualify for the 200% bonus up to £88. Withdrawals begin from just £5 through VISA, MasterCard, PayPal, and bank wire transfer.
PayPal transactions reach your account in 24 hours or less, but traditional wire transfers and debit card payouts take between 2 to 4 days for processing and delivery.
5. Mr. Q Bingo – UK Bingo Site Bonus with No Wagering Requirements
18+. New, ID Verified players only. Up to 30 extra spins on Fishing Frenzy Jackpot King and 30 days of free-play bingo in their “On the House” room. 30-day expiry. No wagering requirements. Note that full T&Cs apply.
Pros
- 30 days of free-play bingo
- Claim 30 extra spins
- No wagering on bonus
- 4+ great bingo rooms
- Download their app
Cons
- No phone support
- Mostly offers 90-ball bingo
- Doesn’t accept Apple Pay
Mr. Q aims to perfect your UK bingo gaming experience with no wagering requirements and 4 polished bingo rooms. Pinch a Penny, Tropic Like It’s Hot, and play “On The House” for 30 days!
Bingo Games: 4.5/5
Mr. Q sticks to the basics with four time-tested bingo rooms. They promise affordable buy-ins, immersive gameplay, and fast-paced action with real people! Our experts found three 90-ball bingo variants (Pinch A Penny, On the House, Cheap as Chips) and one 30-ball bingo room.
Tropic Like it’s Hot between 9 AM and 10 PM (GMT) every single day for your chance to win big! Or, turn a penny into real cash prizes when you play Pinch A Penny. Their “On the House” bingo room is very accessible, and Cheap as Chips offers a progressive full-house jackpot!
Welcome Bonus: 4.5/5
Use the promo code FISHJK30 with your first qualifying deposit at Mr. Q. For your trouble, you’ll receive 30 spins on Fishin’ Frenzy Jackpot King! As an added perk, new players can access Mr. Q’s “On The House” bingo room for 30 days. You can play up to 2,160 rounds!
“On The House” bingo games run every 10 minutes, and you can use up to 6 tickets per round. Did we mention that Mr. Q imposes no wagering requirements or cashout restrictions?
Payment Methods: 4.6/5
It’s easy to deposit funds with a VISA/MasterCard debit card, PayPal, and Pay By Mobile using selected phone providers. There are no stated deposit minimums, but you must deposit £10 before claiming a bonus. Similarly, Mr. Q imposes a £10 withdrawal minimum for new players.
High rollers can request a maximum of £5,500 through PayPal and £10,000 for debit card/bank transfers. You won’t have to deal with processing fees, and payouts will reach you in 2-3 days.
How We Ranked the Best Bingo Sites for UK Players
Online Bingo Games
Our team gave a higher ranking to online bingo sites that host the largest collection of bonus bingo games, multiplayer bingo rooms, high-stakes tournaments, and classic variants. Play 30-ball, 75-ball, 90-ball, and more! All the wins granted in games translate to real money prizes just for you.
Great Bingo Bonuses
We prioritize online casinos for real money that make it worth your while to sign up with a generous deposit bonus. You’ll claim bonus tickets, extra spins, bonus credits, and other incentives that can be used to help you win real money! Our team also considered UK bingo sites with easy-earn rollovers.
Secure Payment Methods
Before you start playing bingo for real money, you’ll need to make your own real money deposit. Our experts hand-picked bingo sites that accept multiple e-wallets, debit card transactions, bank transfers, and more! We gave a higher ranking to UK bingo sites with the fastest payouts.
Why’s PlayOJO the Best Online Bingo Site in the UK?
We’ve reviewed plenty of UK bingo sites, but PlayOJO stands out from the competition with its fantastic bingo games bonus, seemingly endless entertainment, and a few other reasons:
Unmatched Reputation: PlayOJO launched in 2017, and they’ve kept themselves occupied by relentlessly establishing their reputation. They’re licensed and regulated by the UK Gambling Commission for your safety, and thousands of players frequent this bingo site every single day.
No Wagering Requirements: PlayOJO doesn’t believe in wagering requirements or cashout minimums. When you deposit £10+ upfront, you’ll receive 50 bonus bingo tickets in addition to 10 extra spins on Starburst. Finally, you’ll enjoy 5 days of free-play bingo and 1.5% in cashback forever.
12+ Real-Time Bingo Games: PlayOJO promises affordable buy-ins that range from £0.02 to £0.25 per ticket. They feature 12+ variants of 30-ball, 75-ball, and 90-ball bingo with multiplayer capacity! Join their Equaliser room to boost your winning odds or spring for their Turbo jackpot!
Are UK Online Bingo Sites Safe?
Yes, online bingo sites are 100% safe to use! So long as you’re purchasing bingo tickets with a licensed UK bingo platform, your financial and personal safety are guaranteed. The UKGC regulates bingo sites in the UK to ensure legit bonuses, fair winning odds, and quick payouts.
How Can You Tell If A Bingo Site is Legit?
If you choose to deviate from our list of regulated UK bingo sites, it’s important to do research ahead of time. You can easily determine the best bingo sites for winning by finding their license. If they’re regulated by the UKGC or Curacao Gaming Authority, you have nothing to worry about!
Guide to Best Online Bingo Sites in the UK – FAQs
Can I Play Bingo Online for Real Money?
Yes, you can play bingo online for real money in the UK. Although you can play bingo games, the best online bingo sites offer you an opportunity to win real money online! Take advantage of affordable bingo tickets, jaw-dropping jackpots, and spicy bonus multipliers.
What Is the Best Bingo App?
Mecca Bingo has the best mobile app for iOS and Android devices. You can download their bingo app on Google Play or the App Store. Our team didn’t notice any lag, freeze-ups, or delays.
Is Online Bingo Legal in the UK?
Yes, online bingo is legal in the UK. The best bingo sites to win on real money bets are licensed by the UK Gambling Commission. All our top bingo sites are fully regulated.
The UK Gambling Commission (UKGC) monitors and regulates most bingo sites operating in the UK. They ensure the legitimacy of your bonuses, guarantee timely payouts, and certify fair winning odds. It’s wise to avoid unlicensed bingo sites, which are both illegal and very unsafe.
What Online Bingo Site Has the Best Payouts?
Two Fat Ladies (another name for 88 bingo) has the best payouts of any online bingo site in the UK. You can make deposits and receive withdrawals through PayPal, bank transfer, and more!
They’ve occupied the industry for upwards of two decades, and you can win four-figure jackpot prizes in their multiplayer bingo rooms. All said, they feature 500+ slots, Slingo (slots and bingo) games, and traditional variants. Play 30-ball, 75-ball, and 90-ball bingo with a massive bonus!
Which is the Best Bingo Site in the UK?
PlayOJO is the best bingo site in the UK for new players today. They’ve checked all the boxes with 12+ fan-favourite bingo games, an incredibly strong reputation, and their wager-free bonus!
The site wouldn’t be the best UK bingo site without a generous bingo bonus to match! You’ll get 50 bonus bingo tickets, 10 spins on Starburst, 5 days of free-play bingo, and 1.5% in forever cashback.
What is the Best Strategy for Winning At Bingo?
Bingo is a game of pure chance, but there are ways to improve your winning odds. The best strategy for winning at bingo is playing multiple cards at once. This increases the chance that your number is called. Also, the best bingo sites to win real money are those with fewer competitors.
Comparison of UK’s Top 5 Best Bingo Sites Online
PlayOJO: PlayOJO is the best online bingo site for new sign-ups. They’ve sealed their reputation with 12+ multiplayer bingo rooms, excellent bingo bonuses, and some of the largest jackpots today. Get 50 bonus bingo tickets and 1.5% in cashback! Full T&Cs apply.
Mecca: Mecca Bingo caters to busy gamblers with their dedicated mobile app. Download their bingo application on Google Play and the App Store! You’ll have access to 24+ multiplayer bingo rooms, and they’re giving away up to £120 in bonus credits! Note that full T&Cs apply.
The Sun Bingo: Not to be confused with the popular tabloid, The Sun Bingo has established its spot on this list with the UK’s most generous welcome bonus. When you deposit & spend £10, they’ll give you a £50 bingo bonus on top of 50 extra spins. Note that full T&Cs apply!
Two Fat Ladies: “Two Fat Ladies” is a popular nickname for the number 88, and their platform caters to seasoned UK players. In addition to 52-ball, 75-ball, and 90-ball bingo, you can play Bingo Roulette. Get a 200% bonus up to £88 and 20 extra spins! Note that full T&Cs apply.
Mr. Q Bingo: Much like PlayOJO, Mr. Q Bingo doesn’t believe in wagering requirements. Use code “FISHJK30” and spend £10 to claim 30 extra spins and 30 days of free-play bingo games in their “On the House” room! Then, join 4+ multiplayer bingo rooms. Note that full T&Cs apply.
How to Sign Up With the Best Online Bingo Sites for UK Players!
If you’re ready to play bingo with the best UK online casinos, follow our step-by-step guide! Our experts simplified the sign-up and bonus redemption process for total beginners.
1. Choose A UK Online Bingo Site
- Choose a bingo site (our top pick is PlayOJO)
- Click “Join Now” and fill out the registration form
2. Create A New Casino Account
- Enter your mobile number & date of birth
- Click “Continue”
- Fill out the second form with any required info
- Proceed to the next step by clicking “Continue”
- Fill out your address details
- Set your username, password, and set deposit limits
3. Verify Your Email Address
- Open your email inbox and look for a new message
- If you don’t see anything, check your spam folder
- Click the link inside to confirm your email address
4. Deposit & Claim Your Bingo Bonus!
- Click the green “Deposit” button
- Select a banking method from the list
- Toggle the “Use Bonuses” switch
- Follow the instructions to deposit
- Use your bingo bonus to play games!
Our Tips for Playing on Trusted UK Online Bingo Sites
Before you get started with any UK bingo site, read through our tips and tricks for beginners. Following a few simple guidelines can maximize your winning chances on every ticket!
Avoid the Busiest Hours: If you’re going to play bingo in a multiplayer environment, try to join rooms that aren’t packed with other people. Avoiding the busiest hours at a bingo site can give you a better chance of winning! Less competition is always desirable when you’re playing bingo.
Manage Your Bankroll: No matter your budget, you should only spend up to 1% to 2% of your bankroll on a single wager. This applies to bingo games, slots, table games, and other casino games. Risk management keeps you in the ring by insulating you from losing streaks.
Don’t Forget About Bonuses: Finally, don’t forget the best bingo bonuses. Join the best bingo sites with bonus tickets. With your first qualifying deposit, you can get bingo tickets, extra spins, and cashback on your losses! If you’re on the fence, The Sun Bingo is giving away £50 plus 50 extra spins when you spend £10.
Should You Play With the Best Online Bingo Sites?
If you’re looking for an easier and more convenient way to indulge in the UK’s favourite pastime, look no further than the UK’s best bingo sites. Purchase tickets for pence on the pound and play for keeps with huge jackpot prizes! Or, enjoy classic variants of 30-ball, 75-ball & 90-ball bingo.
We’d suggest PlayOJO for UK bettors on the fence. They earned our top spot with 12+ excellent bingo games, fee-free transactions, and wager-free welcome bonus. At the same time, we encourage you to sign up with any listed bingo platform that catches your eye!
Be sure to have fun, and please play responsibly. Just remember – the house always wins!
