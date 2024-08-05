New Online Casinos (2024) – Newest Casino Sites with Biggest Game Libraries
Looking for a brand new online casino to try your luck at? We’ve found the best new online casinos with awesome games, rewarding promotions, and extra perks!
This article was written and is sponsored by LinkaMe. The rankings and ratings in this article were provided by the sponsor and do not reflect the opinions of Den of Geek.
Like most people, we think “newer” equals “better” — and when it comes to the best new online casinos, it ain’t wrong.
Newer casinos often have bigger bonuses, more extensive gaming libraries, and cutting-edge features that their more established counterparts can’t match.
Slots of Vegas was the best we found. We like its wide range of games, generous signup offer, long list of active promotions, and impressive loyalty benefits.
Still, it was a close race, and nine other sites almost earned the top spot. Want to see if your favorite casino made the list? Read on to find out.
Best New Online Casinos
- Slots of Vegas: Best overall choice
- Super Slots: Top pick for slot variety
- Lucky Red: Jackpots reach over $1.5 million
- Slots.lv: $3,000 welcome bonus + 30 free spins
- Ignition: Best live dealer and poker options
- Wild Casino: Excellent choice for blackjack
- BC.Game: Best for online sports betting
- Cafe Casino: Fastest payouts
- Black Lotus: Huge selection of table games
- Bitstarz: Best for crypto fans
If you want to learn more about the best new online casinos, you can find our in-depth analysis in the next section. We’ve broken down their offerings, from game selection to casino bonuses, so that you have all the information you need at your fingertips!
1. Slots of Vegas – Best New Online Casino Overall
Pros:
- Up to $2,500 + 50 free spins bonus
- 300+ top-rated online casino games
- Up to 50% weekly cashback
- Optimized app for desktop and mobile
- Tiered VIP program with exclusive perks
- 24/7 support via live chat and email
Cons:
- No dedicated mobile app
- Website needs an update
If you are a fan of slots, you’ve certainly heard of Slots of Vegas. It has won awards like Best Casino Livedealers, #1 Slots Casino, and Highest Casino Jackpots, among others. And we’re about to know why.
Game Selection: 4.9/5
Slots of Vegas is powered by Real Time Gaming (RTG), a software provider known for creating engaging and immersive casino games. That means you can expect top-notch titles, including player favorites like T-Rex, Pulsar, and 5 Wishes.
Players can choose between downloadable software and the instant-play option. The filters and search function also come in handy, as you can easily find what you are looking for among the 300+ games.
We also love the table game selection, including poker, baccarat, and many new releases, such as Andar Bahar or 32 Cards. If you like blackjack, you can play classic games or try new variations like Face Up 21, in which you get to see both of the dealer’s hole cards.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.9/5
Slots of Vegas boasts a signup offer of up to $2,500 plus 50 free spins on the hottest slots with the coupon code WILD250.
All new players qualify for the welcome bonus. However, remember to deposit at least $30.
Loyal players also receive special treatment. Slots of Vegas VIPs enjoy personalized gifts, priority payments, dedicated account managers, tailored promotions, and more.
Banking Options: 4.8/5
You can deposit using Visa, MasterCard, American Express, or Discover. If you prefer the privacy and anonymity of crypto, you can use methods like Bitcoin and Litecoin for deposits and withdrawals. Usually, these transactions take less than their fiat counterparts, so they might be the way to go if you are in a hurry.
2. Super Slots – Best Slot of all New Online Casinos
Pros:
- 840+ high-quality games
- 250% up to $6,000 welcome bonus
- 700+ slots from leading providers
- Accepts 20+ different payment methods
- 24/7 live chat and email support
- Supports 10+ cryptocurrencies
Cons:
- Some games are not available on mobile
- Could use more game-filtering options
Super Slots has a new live virtual casino with sharp graphics and attractive bonuses. Staying relevant in this competitive market is challenging, but this site proves it has what it takes to be one of the top casinos today.
Game Selection: 4.9/5
Super Slots is all about variety. It features a great selection of table and card games, including blackjack, roulette, poker, and baccarat.
But as the name implies, its main focus is slots. You can choose from six different providers, all of which are well-known names in the industry.
You can choose from 3-reel and 5-reel slots, classic and modern themes, and progressive and traditional jackpots. And if you are in a competitive spirit, Super Slots has some amazing tournaments with prizes reaching as high as $15,000.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.7/5
Super Slots offers a generous welcome bonus worth $6,000 spread across the first six deposits.
You can claim 250% up to $1,000 on your first deposit using the code SS250 and 100% up to $1,000 for the next 5 deposits using the code SS100. To qualify, you need a minimum deposit of at least $20.
If you prefer crypto, Super Slots also offers a 400% welcome bonus of up to $4,000 with the code CRYPTO400.
Banking Options: 5/5
Super Slots has one of the largest selections of payment options in the industry. Bitcoin is the easiest and fastest way to deposit and get paid, alongside 10 other cryptocurrencies.
You can also choose from payment cards, bank checks, and bank transfers if you prefer more traditional payment methods.
3. Lucky Red – Biggest Progressive Jackpots of all New Casino Sites
Pros:
- 150+ games available
- Single spin jackpot worth over $1.5 million
- 400% match first deposit bonus + $75 free chips
- New deals available every day of the week
- Withdrawal limits up to $6,000 per transaction
- 24/7 support via phone, email, and live chat
Cons:
- Interface is a bit outdated
- Free spins not included in the welcome bonus
The next on our list is Lucky Red Casino. If you are a high roller looking for unique opportunities, casino bonuses, and withdrawal limits, this is the place to be.
Game Selection: 4.8/5
Lucky Red Casino offers over 150 slot titles, along with classic table games like blackjack, poker, and specialty games.
Still, where this casino shines the most is in its jackpot section. Here, you can get a piece of the action with games like Aztec’s Millions, offering the possibility of winning over $1,500,000 on a single spin.
But what if you’re not a high roller? No worries — there are hundreds of classic reels where you can bet as low as $0.50 per spin.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.7/5
When you create an account on Lucky Red Casino, you get a 400% match on your first deposit with the code LUCKYRED400. Plus, if you make your first deposit using crypto, you also get a $75 free chip to use on slots, keno, and scratch cards.
If you are not into slots, you can also get a 100% deposit match with the bonus code LUCKYRED100 to use on a range of specialty and table games.
New deals are available daily, including deposit bonuses, free spins, cashback rewards, and more. Plus, if you’re a loyal player you can earn comp points on each bet you place and can convert them into cash anytime you want.
Banking Options: 4.8/5
There are lots of payment methods available at Lucky Red Casino, starting from e-wallets like Skrill and Neteller, payment cards, checks, and even a few cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Tether, Ethereum, and USD Coin.
Usually, you can expect to get your money within 24-48 hours.
4. Slots.lv – Best New Online Casino for Bonuses
Pros:
- Up to $3,000 + 30 free spins
- Guaranteed hourly prizes daily
- Jackpot prize pot up to $1.5 million
- 200+ casino games from top providers
- Tiered loyalty program with no downgrades
- Up to $500 weekly bonus for crypto
Cons:
- Design a bit tacky
- Doesn’t accept e-wallet deposits
Slots.lv offers fresh and exciting promotions with over $1,000 in hourly and $25,000 in daily prizes. If you hope to hit it big (and you’re low on patience), this site is for you.
Game Selection: 4.7/5
Here, you can find some of the best hot drop jackpots in the world, such as Temple of Athena, 777 Deluxe, and Golden Buffalo.
Players win over $1,000 every hour and $25,000 every day on these jackpots, and that’s not even counting the epic jackpots with prizes of up to $1.5 million.
Apart from slots, or online pokies in AU, there’s also a fantastic selection of table games, video poker, live dealer, and specialty games. Considering the sharp graphics and immersive sounds, this is as close as you can get to a brick-and-mortar casino.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.9/5
New players will be greeted with a 200% welcome bonus of up to $3,000 + 30 free spins (for crypto deposits) or 100% up to $2,000 + 20 free spins (for everything else).
Then, you can fire up your gameplay with the loyalty program. You automatically earn points while playing, climbing through 8 reward levels. The higher your level, the better the redemption rate of the reward points.
And the best part? The benefits last for a lifetime.
Banking Options: 4.5/5
Slots.lv accepts Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, USD Tether, Litecoin, and Ethereum. These transactions are usually approved within an hour or up to 24 hours in the worst-case scenario.
You can also make deposits using your credit card. However, these transactions can take about 24-48 hours to process. You can also use checks or bank wires for withdrawals, but you might end up waiting 10 business days for your money.
Most methods don’t have fees at all, while most of those that do allow for one free withdrawal per month.
5. Ignition – Best New Online Casino Real Money Poker Games
Pros:
- 300+ games on the casino side
- $200,000 guaranteed weekly MTT
- Low- and high-stakes live dealer options
- Quick and easy 24-hour payouts
- Dedicated support team available 24/7
Cons:
- No e-wallet banking methods
- Bonus split between casino and poker room
Ignition Casino is one of the best new online casinos for real money payouts, offering over 300 slots and table games with live dealers.
It also hosts one of the busiest poker rooms on the internet, so if you love to play against other people rather than the house, you’ll be right at home here.
Game Selection: 4.8/5
While fewer slots exist here than the previous options we’ve mentioned, this casino truly excels in live dealer games.
Real people deal the cards and spin the wheels. Moreover, different dealers cover different table limits, and you can choose from multiple versions of the most popular table games 24/7.
You can find all the classic table games, with two versions of blackjack, baccarat, and roulette, plus an AutoRoulette game. Interestingly, both baccarat options come with extra side bets, including the Dragon bonus.
Poker fans will also love it here with quick seats, anonymous tables, and fast-fold poker options.
Plus, Ignition’s poker rooms get a lot of traffic, so you’ll never have to wait for a game (and more players equals more fish).
There are no sports betting markets, though. But if you want to place a bet, we know the best e-sports betting sites you can join.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.7/5
When you pull up at Ignition, you’ll be rewarded with a combined welcome bonus of up to $3,000 — if you make your first deposit with crypto. You’ll get 150% up to $1,500 in the casino and 150% up to $1,500 for poker.
However, if you use your credit card, you’ll get a 100% match up to $2,000, again split equally between poker and casino.
Banking Options: 4.5/5
Ignition encourages players to use popular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Tether. The casino offers expanded transaction limits and more bonuses for crypto users.
However, if you are not a fan of crypto, you can also pay with a Visa or Mastercard or use a voucher.
Rating the Best New Online Casinos Real Money Players Enjoy
A Huge Variety of Games
The great thing about new casinos is that they often have massive gaming libraries, ensuring you’ll never get bored.
Of course, having a library with thousands of games doesn’t do you any good if all the games are duds, so we also prioritized game quality when making this list.
Generous Bonuses and Promotions
In order to make a name for themselves in a crowded market, new online casino sites usually offer enticing promotions to attract new customers, ranging from signup bonuses to free spins, bonus money, progressive jackpots, and more.
We took these bonuses into account, ranking them according to factors like the size of the bonus, the difficulty involved with meeting the wagering requirements, and anything else we found lurking in the fine print.
Painless Banking Experience
The best casino sites accept payments from a variety of sources, including cards, vouchers, e-wallets, bank transfers and cryptocurrency.
The sites that scored highest in our rankings make it easy to deposit and withdraw, with special focus given to those that provide fast, fee-free cashouts.
If you’re looking for top Canada casino websites, you can follow the same criteria.
Why is Slots of Vegas the Best New Online Casino?
We’ve reviewed dozens of new online casinos, and here’s why we feel Slots of Vegas is the best for online gambling:
Huge Selection of Slots and Table Games
Slots of Vegas has over 300 real-money games, and slots are a major portion of its gaming library. You can choose from classic and video slots, classified into more than 20 themes, such as Action/Adventure, Classic Vegas, Sci-Fi & Fantasy, and others.
Amazing Online Casino Bonuses
Slots of Vegas offers some of the best online casino promotions on the market. First-time players can get up to a $2,500 deposit match plus 50 free spins. As we can see from the rest of the competitors, this combination is rare, as it’s usually one or the other.
Super Fast Payouts
This online casino site accepts fiat and crypto payments, making it suitable for many players. More importantly, withdrawals on Slots of Vegas rarely take over 10 minutes.
Why Should I Use Brand New Online Casinos?
Playing at a new online casino rather than an established name might feel counterintuitive, but we feel it’s actually one of the savviest choices a gambler can make.
Here’s why:
- You Can Explore Innovative Games: The newest online casinos typically partner with the most reputable software developers to provide modern game selection, including the latest slots, VR, and live dealer games.
- They Come With Attractive Bonuses: To attract players, newer online casinos offer more generous casino bonuses and promotions. These can include larger match deposits, free spins, and lower wagering requirements.
Then, to keep players coming back, new casinos offer more innovative and rewarding loyalty programs than established ones.
- The User Experience Is Better: Brand new casinos feature the latest technology, with improved graphics, speed, and features. Usually, they work better on mobile devices, too, with dedicated apps for iOS and Android.
Is Playing at New Casinos Safe?
Yes, playing at new online casinos is safe. These online gambling sites typically use the latest cybersecurity technologies, like SSL and TLS, to protect player data and transactions from third-party breaches.
How Can You Tell If a New Gambling Site Is Legit?
If you want to check whether a new casino is legit, you can check the licensing information at the bottom of the page. Look for security features, like SSL encryption (hint: there should be a padlock symbol in your browser’s address bar).
What Are The Perks of Playing at a New Casino?
There are many benefits of playing at the newest casino sites, including:
- Generous Bonuses: Expect hefty deposit matches, free spins, and other bonuses, providing excellent value from the start. Beyond the first deposit bonus, many new sites offer unique loyalty rewards and daily (or even hourly) casino promotions.
- Latest Games and Technology: New casinos typically partner with respected software developers to offer the latest online slots, immersive live games, and interactive table games with sharp graphics and engaging gameplay.
- Innovative Features: New online casino sites provide top-notch features that improve the user experience, such as customizable dashboards with many filters, faster loading times, and more intuitive navigation.
What Games Can You Play At New Online Casinos?
You can find a rich selection of games at new online casinos, such as:
- Online Slots: A variety of classic, video, and progressive jackpot slots.
- Table games: Such as blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and craps. Many new casino sites also offer several poker variants like Texas Hold’em, Omaha, and 3-Card Poker.
- Live dealer games: Offering real-time play with actual dealers, including popular games like blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and different forms of poker.
- Specialty games: Like keno, online bingo, and scratch cards.
Which Games Have The Best Payouts?
The games with the best payouts often include:
- Blackjack: Known for having one of the lowest house edges.
- Video Poker: Some games offer close to 100% payback with optimal play.
- Slots with high RTP: Look for online slots with an RTP of 96% or higher.
- Baccarat: Especially betting on the banker, which typically has a lower house edge.
Playing at New Online Casinos – FAQs
What payment methods can I use at new gambling sites?
You can use bank transfers, payment cards like Visa or Mastercard, and e-wallets like PayPal, Skrill, and Neteller. Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin are also available.
How long do cashouts typically take at new casinos?
Crypto transactions are the fastest payment method available in new online casinos, typically taking less than 10 minutes. The cashout times for other payment methods vary.
What is the best new online casino?
Slots of Vegas is the best new online casino with a diverse game selection, generous bonuses, fast payouts, and a high-quality mobile app.
Which new casino site has the best deposit bonus?
Slots.lv is the new casino site with the best deposit bonus. New players can receive a 200% match bonus up to $3,000 plus 30 free spins.
Do new casinos typically have the newest games?
Yes, new casino sites often feature the latest games from leading providers. Having the newest slots, table games, and live dealer options helps them attract players seeking fresh and innovative games.
Comparing the Top 5 New Online Casinos
Slots of Vegas: If you want the best overall experience, Slots of Vegas offers a comprehensive range of games and a user-friendly interface. Start with a $2,500 bonus plus 50 spins.
Super Slots: Seeking an impressive slot variety? Super Slots hosts over 700 slot games from multiple providers. Get up to $6,000 bonus over you first six deposits.
Lucky Red: Known for its massive progressive jackpot games, Lucky Red offers new players a 400% deposit match plus $75 free chips when using crypto with the code LUCKYRED400.
Slots.lv: If you like regular bonuses, this new casino offers a great mix of hourly prizes and a major welcome package. Claim a 200% match bonus up to $3,000 plus 30 free spins.
Ignition: Popular for its poker and live dealer options, Ignition provides a strong community for table game fans. New players can get up to $3,000 split between poker and casino games.
How to Sign Up at a New Online Casino
Here’s our step-by-step guide to signing up at the best online casinos. We’ll use Slots of Vegas, our #1 choice, as an example.
Step 1: Create an Account
- Head to Slots of Vegas sign up page
- Locate the Sign Up button on the official website
- Fill in the form and click the orange button Sign Up
Step 2: Verify Your Account
- Open your email and find the confirmation code
- Copy the code and click Confirm my email
- Repeat the process with the code sent to your mobile
Step 3: Activate Your Welcome Bonus
- Click the Cashier button
- Choose from the coupons on the left side of the screen
- Enter the bonus code you like to use
- Click Redeem to complete the process
Step 4: Make Your First Deposit
- Return to Deposit on the left-side menu
- Select a payment method and an amount
- Follow the on-screen instructions
- Start playing your favorite games
Tips and Tricks for Playing at New Online Casinos
When you’re dipping your toes into the waters of the latest online casinos, it pays to play it smart and safe. Here’s how you can level up your game, keep your money and information secure, and have a blast at a new casino:
Explore The Games
More games mean more fun. Check that the casino offers a rich mix of slots, table games, and live dealer action from the top game makers.
Plus, many new online casinos let you try their games for free. It’s the perfect way to check the quality of the games and the overall user experience without risking your money.
Always Read the Fine Print
The newest casino sites provide attractive bonuses to draw players. These offers can be tempting, but it’s essential to read the T&C to avoid any surprises. Check the wagering requirements, expiry dates, and any game restrictions tied to the bonus offers.
Remember To Play It Safe
Look for gaming sites that take responsible gambling seriously, offering tools like deposit limits, time-out periods, and self-exclusion options to keep things fun and under control.
Try these Brand New Online Casinos Now!
We’ve wrapped up our look at the freshest online casinos, and Slots of Vegas definitely steals the spotlight. It’s the best new casino online, with a killer lineup of games and a juicy welcome bonus of up to $2,500 plus 50 bonus spins.
The other options on our list are very attractive, too, so feel free to shop around if you’re looking for the ultimate in online casino action.
At the end of the day, the most important thing is to find a casino you trust and enjoy — and to always play responsibly, of course.
The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Playing online casino games should always be about fun. Remember that our guides and all gambling sites are only for people who are 21+. Also, check your local laws to find out if online gambling is legal in your area.
If you have a gambling addiction problem or anyone you know does, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700. In addition, the following free gambling addiction resources can be of help:
Content oversight and quality assurance provided by Den of Geek, whose advertising leadership oversees sponsored, native, and paid content on the site, ensuring its quality, relevance, and helpfulness for general audiences.
Articles attributed to this byline are authored by paying advertisers. The editorial team did not contribute to these pieces, and the opinions expressed do not necessarily represent those of the Den of Geek staff. The sponsor retains responsibility for the content and holds the copyright to the material.