Best Poker Apps for Real Money in 2024: Top Mobile Poker Apps for iOS & Android [Update]

Why Is Black Chip Poker the Best Real Money Poker App?

Players looking for the ultimate real money poker app will find lots to love about Black Chip Poker.

If you’re curious to see what’s got us (and so many other poker players) so excited, here’s what makes it stand out:

Real Money Poker Rooms: Black Chip puts fast-paced poker at your fingertips, letting you go head-to-head against thousands of real people at both low-stakes and high-stakes action..

Tons of Tournaments: If standard ring games are not enough for you, Black Chip constantly has some exciting multi-table tournaments with buy-in levels for every pocketbook. With $12 million in GTD prizes every week, there's bound to be a tournament perfect for you.

Feature-Rich Poker App: Black Chip's app blows the competition out of the water by offering many hot features. These include fast-loading poker tables, handy staking tools, and even casino and esports betting options — all comfortably in one convenient place.

Most Popular Online Poker Variations

While some people might think that online poker is limited to just one variation – it’s far from the truth. Whether you’re using the best poker apps real money players enjoy or playing directly from the desktop, these provide endless fun:

Texas Hold’em

The most popular poker variant, Texas Hold’em, involves players being dealt two private cards and using five community cards to make the best hand. This one’s known for its strategic depth.

Omaha

In Omaha, players receive four private cards and must use exactly two of them with three of the five community cards. This variation often results in larger pots and complex strategies.

Seven-Card Stud

Unlike Hold’em and Omaha, Seven-Card Stud doesn’t use community cards. Players get seven cards, three face-down and four face-up, and the best five-card hand wins.

Razz

Razz is a lowball version of Seven-Card Stud where the goal is to make the lowest possible hand. Straights and flushes don’t count against you.

Five-Card Draw

In a Five-Card Draw, players are dealt five cards and can exchange up to three to improve their hand. It’s ideal for those who are just playing at their first-ever poker app.

Pineapple

Similar to Texas Hold’em, Pineapple deals three-hole cards, and players discard one before the flop. While not as popular as other variations, you can still find this on some poker apps.

Why Should I Play Poker Online or Real Money?

If you’re looking for reasons why you should make the switch from land-based casinos to playing online poker at the best mobile casino sites, we’ve got plenty.

Here are a few of our favorites.

Convenience: You can play online poker from anywhere, so long as your mobile device has an internet connection. This means no fussing around trying to schedule a day when all your friends are free. Just sit down, pull up a digital seat, and go!

Variety: Real money poker apps serve up a ton of poker variety, from simple ring games of Hold’em to multi-table tournaments, and even exciting video poker and non-traditional casino-style games like Teen Patti or Pai Gow Poker. Other table games like online blackjack and roulette are also served.

Promotions: Every decent poker casino knows that bonuses offer the best way to get new faces in the door, which is why all the best poker apps for iOS and Android offer players exciting welcome bonuses, rakeback offers, and more, making it easy to keep your bankroll fat and your hand flush.

Best Poker Apps – FAQ Guide

What is the Best App for Playing Poker Online?

Black Chip Poker is the best mobile poker app. Not only does this free app give you access to real money poker rooms and high-stakes tournament play, but it comes chock-full of great features and runs beautifully on all Android and iOS devices.

It’s followed closely behind by our other top poker sites America’s Cardroom, Everygame, and Ignition Casino.

Are Online Poker Apps Safe?

Yes, mobile poker apps are totally safe to use, so long as you stick with apps run by trusted online poker sites (such as the free poker apps we’ve outlined in this article).

Can You Play Poker for Real Money Using Online Poker Apps?

Yes, you can wager and win real money playing online poker using any of the apps we’ve talked about in this article.

These trustworthy online poker sites accept a wide range of real money payment options, from credit cards, bank transfers, cryptocurrency, and even e-wallets like PayPal or Zelle in some cases.

Do Real Money Poker Apps Offer Bonuses?

Yes, the best online poker apps offer bonuses, including all of our highlighted picks.

The two most common bonuses available at top poker sites are deposit bonuses and rakeback bonuses.

A deposit bonus is awarded to players who make a qualifying deposit — usually in the form of a deposit match percentage. For example, with a 100% deposit match bonus, players who deposit $100 will get an additional $100 bonus.

Rakeback bonuses, on the other hand, pay back a percentage of each real money wager you make (often at a rate of 5-20%).

The best casino bonuses for online poker provide extra playtime, giving you a constant trickle of cash back that is (usually) free from additional wagering obligations.

Comparing the Top Poker Apps Online

Black Chip Poker: Our top pick offers exciting ring games across your favorite formats — Hold’em, Omaha, and 7 Card Stud — in a wide range of stakes. Where it really shines, however, is in offering over $12 million in GTD prizes every week, plus a 100% match up to $2,000 for new players.

America’s Cardroom: If you’re a serious poker player looking for challenging games with massive guaranteed prizes, ACR is right up your alley. The high-traffic tables here are sure to test your mettle. New players can get a 100% match on their first deposit after downloading the app.

Everygame: Players looking for the best bonuses should look no further than Everygame. We found tons of Omaha and Hold’em tables perfect for all skill levels as well as a generous rotation of tournaments with generous GTD prizes. The 200% first-deposit bonus doesn’t hurt, either.

Ignition: Ignition boasts a phenomenal downloadable app, cash rooms with tons of traffic, and plenty of tournaments for both beginners and high rollers. New players can get up to $1,500 in poker bonuses with their first deposit.

BetOnline: If you’re a crypto player, check out BetOnline’s online poker app. This poker app gives you access to a great array of ring games and tournaments and allows you to use over a dozen cryptos. New players can use the code POKER100 to get a 100% match bonus up to $1,000.

How to Sign Up with the Best Online Poker Apps

If you’re ready to start playing the best online poker games right now, we’ve made things easy for you.

Following our step-by-step guide will have you playing exciting Omaha and Hold’em games in minutes at the #1 online poker app for Android and iOS devices: Black Chip Poker.

Step 1: Choose a Poker App

Head to Black Chip Poker or choose another poker app.

Click the “Get Your Bonus” button.

Download the App and click “Sign Me Up”.

Step 2: Create Your Account

Provide your email address.

Create a unique password for your account.

Add your zip code and agree to the terms and conditions before clicking register.

Step 3: Claim Your Bonus for Playing Online Poker

Verify your account and log in.

Check out the bonus section in the app and activate your 200% match welcome bonus.

Head to the tables and play online poker!

Tips for Finding the Best Poker Real Money App

Picking the best real-money poker app is no mean feat.

There are so many options out there that it can be challenging to find the one that best suits your needs — that’s why we’re here.

We’ve compiled a list of the questions we ask ourselves while shopping around to ensure we weed out any bummers up front. Maybe they’ll serve you just as well.

How Do You Like Your Poker?

Everybody has different tastes when it comes to poker. Do you like high-stakes games of Hold’em where you’re going head-to-head against other deckheads? Maybe you’re a bit anti-social and just want to cozy up with some simple video poker casino games.

Before you commit your bankroll to any poker app, make sure you’re going to be able to play what you love. And if you’re into other casino games like online roulette or baccarat, it’s good to consider whether the site has these games.

What Bonuses Are on Offer?

One of the best ways to get new players invested in a poker app is through a robust welcome bonus.

This means that it shouldn’t be too hard to find a poker app that offers the sort of welcome bonus that fits your playstyle and needs.

What Payment Options Are Available?

Whether you lean towards crypto or are a fan of traditional payment methods like credit cards and wire transfers, you must have safe and secure payment options that you are comfortable with.

It also doesn’t hurt to see what the transaction fees look like so you can avoid paying out the nose where possible.

What Do Other Poker Fans Say About the App?

Pulling up a quick internet search to see what other players have to say can help you figure out how the poker app treats its customers.

It’s also a great way to find out if there’s any annoying fine print to trip you up and suck all the fun out.

Ready to Bluff at the Best Poker Apps for Real Money?

There are a ton of great places to play poker out there, from mobile poker apps filled with exciting cash games and tournaments like Black Chip Poker to exciting online poker games you can enjoy solo.

No matter how you prefer to play real money poker, there are some seriously fantastic options. Remember that whether you’re playing a cash poker game or taking out the opposition in a knockout tournament, having fun should be your top priority.

So get on out there, ante up, and make sure to wager responsibly.

