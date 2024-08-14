2024’s Best Online Blackjack Sites in Australia to Play for Real Money

In fact, the whole Kingmaker game collection is very impressive. It consists of over 6,000 online casino games, including many of the best online pokies, and there are even several sports betting markets offered.

Blackjack Bonuses & Promotions: 4.7/5

Everyone who signs up for a new Kingmaker account can get up to a $2,000 bonus + 25 free spins across their first three deposits.

It’s not as big as some of our other top picks, but this is still a significant welcome bonus.

We also enjoy the 25% live casino cashback offer, which can be used for the site’s live dealer blackjack games or even online roulette when you want to play something different.

Mobile App & Banking: 4.7/5

Kingmaker customers can bank with a lengthy list of 12+ deposit options. This list includes Cash2Code vouchers, Sticpay and some cryptocurrencies like Dogecoin and Bitcoin.

When it comes to mobile gaming, Kingmaker is a pretty good choice. The site looks good and features most of the games, but we found it glitchy on mobile devices occasionally.

How We Picked the Best Australian Online Blackjack Casinos

Blackjack Games

The more online blackjack games a blackjack casino site has, the merrier, but only if they’re good games. We don’t want to see Australian online casinos filling their games up with mediocre options.

Blackjack Bonuses & Promotions

It’s always good to get an online casino bonus to stretch our bankroll a little further when we play blackjack online, if the terms and conditions for the offers are fair. We also need to see additional offers like reload bonuses and loyalty programs to take things further.

Mobile App & Banking

The best online blackjack sites in Australia must have strong mobile compatibility. It’s key that we can play many blackjack games at each site on the go. Furthermore, we need to see plenty of banking options and fast payout processing.

Why Playing Online Blackjack in Australia Is Safe

If you’re worried about the safety of online blackjack, there are a few pieces of information that can put your mind at rest.

Here’s a look at the key things protecting the safety of online blackjack gaming:

RNG Certification: The Random Number Generator (RNG) of an online casino game determines how fair it is at paying out. All blackjack games at licensed online casinos will be RNG certified, giving players a fair chance to win.

The Random Number Generator (RNG) of an online casino game determines how fair it is at paying out. All blackjack games at licensed online casinos will be RNG certified, giving players a fair chance to win. Licensing: On the subject of licensing, you should only ever sign up with online casinos that are correctly licensed. It’s going to be rare for a site to get away without this, but it’s always worth checking out by going onto the site of the casino itself.

On the subject of licensing, you should only ever sign up with online casinos that are correctly licensed. It’s going to be rare for a site to get away without this, but it’s always worth checking out by going onto the site of the casino itself. Encryption: All the best online casinos are going to have SSL encryption. It’s the securest internet encryption protocol that will make 100% sure all of your personal details, including any payment info, are as safe as can be.

How to Tell if an AU Online Blackjack Site Is Legit

You can take your online blackjack safety to the next level by only playing at legit online blackjack sites. Here are a few factors that will help you determine whether a casino is legit:

Player Ratings

Always make sure to find out what other players have had to say about an online casino. You’re not going to find a better source of potential red flags or reasons to soon sign up!

Customer Support

We’ve tried all of the customer support teams of all of our top casinos online for blackjack to make sure that they reply quickly and are helpful when they do so.

Payment Methods and Speed

The faster the payouts and the wider range of payment methods available, the clearer it is that the casino is looking to protect players more than make quick cash.

Website Design

Is the website well-designed and easy to use? In our experience, the more professional the website looks, the more likely the casino will be legit.

Is Online Blackjack in Australia Beatable?

Whether or not online blackjack can be beaten is a debate that has raged on for years.

While playing it for long doesn’t guarantee you’ll come out ahead, your odds are dramatically better at the blackjack table than they are virtually anywhere else in the casino.

Here’s how to maximise your chances:

Check the House Edge: The house edge of blackjack games online varies, so it’s worth finding the ones with the lowest figures (or highest RTPs) to give yourself the best chance of winning.

The house edge of blackjack games online varies, so it’s worth finding the ones with the lowest figures (or highest RTPs) to give yourself the best chance of winning. Try Different Blackjack Variants: Different blackjack variations will suit different gameplay styles, so make sure to take the time to work out which one suits your playing style the best. It could give you a better chance of beating the game.

Different blackjack variations will suit different gameplay styles, so make sure to take the time to work out which one suits your playing style the best. It could give you a better chance of beating the game. Take Advantage of Bonus Offers: One way to help you beat blackjack while protecting your playing balance is to use a bonus or two. Many online casinos offer deposit bonuses that you can use to play blackjack with.

Basic Blackjack Strategy

There’s a lot to be said for employing basic blackjack strategy to help you stay in control of your gameplay while you look to beat online blackjack. Here are a couple of tips to consider:

Know the Strategy Chart

There are a few rules to understand with regards to when to hit and when to stay. We recommend familiarising yourself with these to help yourself get the best out of your game.

Understand How Your Hand Compares to the Dealer’s

A blackjack hand doesn’t exist in a vacuum. How you should play your cards will depend largely on what the dealer shows. Think about the best possible combo they could have and how it compares to your existing hand before deciding whether to hit or stand.

Understand the Different Bonuses and Rules

Different variations of online blackjack have different in-game bonuses and rules. Make sure you know what’s going on with a specific type of game before you begin to play it.

Best Online Blackjack Sites in Australia – FAQs

Can You Play Online Blackjack for Real Money in Australia?

Yes, you can play online blackjack for real money in Australia at the top online casino sites we’ve listed in this guide.

Which Australian Online Blackjack Site Has the Best Bonuses?

The best Australian online blackjack bonuses can be found at both Casino Infinity and Neospin, with each offering up to a AU$10,000 deposit bonus alongside a couple of free spins.

Are Odds for Online Blackjack in AU the Same as Live Blackjack?

Technically, you might get better odds for online blackjack than at a brick-and-mortar casino. But odds vary from game to game, so stay vigilant.

Is Live Dealer Blackjack Rigged?

No, live dealer blackjack is not rigged. Blackjack games are RNG-certified, so you’re always going to have a fair chance of winning.

Can You Play Online Blackjack on Your Mobile in Australia?

You can play online blackjack on your mobile device at most Australian online casinos, but the best option is 50 Crowns.

What Is the Best Online Blackjack Site in Australia?

Overall, the best online blackjack site in Australia is Casino Infinity. It’s got all the best online blackjack games and offers.

Comparing the Best Online Blackjack Casino Sites in Australia

Here are the five best casinos online for blackjack in Australia one more time for your consideration:

Casino Infinity: Here, we have the very best online casino for blackjack in Australia. Many factors contribute to this, including the generous $10,000 and 200 free spins welcome bonus.

Neospin: Other than Casino Infinity, the best welcome bonus of all online blackjack sites in Australia is over at Neospin. Here, the promo code NEO100 will get you a 100% up to $10,000 matched deposit and 100 free pokie spins.

50 Crowns: If you’re looking to play blackjack on your mobile device, there’s no better place than 50 Crowns. This mobile casino also offers a welcome bonus of 100% up to $2,000 with the code HIGHROLLER or 100% up to $700 with 50CROWNS.

Skycrown: The non-live casino blackjack games at Skycrown are the best out there, and while you check them out, you can grab a solid welcome bonus. It’s a package of matched deposits worth up to A$4000 that also comes with 400 free spins for pokies.

Kingmaker: On the flip side, if you’d rather play your blackjack games live, your best bet is Kingmaker. There, you can grab up to $2,000 and 25 free spins for the welcome bonus.

How to Sign Up and Play Online Blackjack Australia Games

Here’s how you can get a new online blackjack casino account in Australia:

1. Choose a Blackjack Casino

Pick an online blackjack casino (we recommend Casino Infinity).

Head over to the homepage.

Look for the Register button.

2. Complete the Signup Form

Enter a few personal details.

Create a password to log in with.

Agree to the terms.

3. Verify Your Identity

Verify your email address.

Upload any documents requested.

Wait for final approval.

4. Place a Deposit

Choose a payment method and an amount.

Complete the transactions through the instructions.

Have some fun playing blackjack online in Australia

Tips for Playing Online Blackjack Real Money Games in AU

Consider Your Blackjack Tactics

Make sure to consider exactly when to hit and when to play, as this is a crucial tactic in blackjack. Get this right, and you’ll be more in control of your game.

Know the Blackjack Variations

There are loads of different variations of blackjack out there: European Blackjack, Pontoon Blackjack, Classic Blackjack to name just a few. It’s not a bad idea to check out a few of these so that you can figure out which one works best for your playing style.

Get All the Welcome Bonuses

All of the online casinos we’ve picked offer bonuses to new players. So, why not grab a few? You may as well be rewarded while you decide which casino to stay with.

Try Free Blackjack Games

You can often play blackjack games for free. This is the perfect opportunity to get a little practice in for a new variant you don’t know much about or just to find out if a game is worth your money before you spend any of it.

Look for the Highest RTPs

Blackjack is one of the best online casino games for high payout averages, so it’s worth making the most of this. Keep an eye out for the RTP of each game, as this figure shows you how much you can win back from each game on average.

Take Part in Online Blackjack Tournaments

If live blackjack is your thing, consider online blackjack tournaments. In these, you’ll compete against other players to top a leaderboard — if you win, you’ll get bonuses or other prizes.

Ready to Play at the Best Online Blackjack Sites in Australia?

If you want to play online blackjack in Australia, our top picks are the best places to be. Each has a fantastic array of blackjack games and some great bonuses. Plus, many have extra perks like strong mobile apps, fast payouts, and more fantastic features.

The online casino that nails all of these things to the highest degree is Casino Infinity. But is it the best bet for you? Check it out alongside our other picks to find out and get some awesome bonuses for doing so.

Most importantly, play responsibly, have fun and good luck!

