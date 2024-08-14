2024’s Best Online Blackjack Sites in Australia to Play for Real Money
Check out the 10 best online blackjack sites Australia has to offer! We’ve featured sites with unique games, exciting promos, and fast payouts for Aussies.
When you picture the quintessential casino game, you’re probably thinking about blackjack. Few games can match the skill and sophistication of this casino classic — and even fewer can match the thrill of outsmarting a dealer with perfect strategy.
Whether you’re looking to play live games or video blackjack at your own pace, you’ll want to prioritise playing at the best online blackjack sites in Australia.
So, we’ve picked them out for you. Casino Infinity emerged as our top pick, thanks to its superb live blackjack library and massive bonus, but we’ve got 9 other options for Aussies to check out.
Ready to chase that elusive 21? Let’s dive in!
Best Online Blackjack Sites Australia
- Casino Infinity: Best overall
- Neospin: $10,000 and 100 FS welcome offer
- 50 Crowns: Top mobile blackjack site
- Skycrown: Best video blackjack games
- Kingmaker: 20+ live blackjack tables
- Casinonic: Top-tier desktop platform
- A Big Candy: Best for RTG non-live blackjack
- Zotabet: Fastest blackjack payouts
- Ricky Casino: AU$7,500 bonus and 550 FS
- JustCasino: Best VIP program
These 10 sites are the finest places to play online blackjack in Australia for real money. But which one will you like the most? We’ve got some more info on the top 5 coming right up!
1. Casino Infinity – Best Online Blackjack Australia Overall
Pros:
- AU$10,000 bonus and 200 FS
- 15+ payment methods
- Blackjack live casino bonus available
- 60+ live blackjack games
- Free blackjack games in demo mode
- 8,500+ online casino games
Cons:
- Could feature more game categories
- Website not scaled down too well for mobile
After careful consideration, we selected Casino Infinity as the number one place for online blackjack players down under. Here’s a look at how we came to that decision.
Blackjack Games: 5/5
There are tons of online blackjack games in their live and non-live forms over at Casino Infinity.
For a start, there are 60+ live blackjack options. Tons of different variations can be played at this site, including Speed Blackjack, Blackjack First Person and Power Blackjack.
There are also many blackjack games that you can play by yourself, such as 21 Burn Blackjack and Multihand Blackjack Pro. If you’re not sure which of these is going to be the best option for you, you can check out all of them for free in demo mode, even without an account.
Blackjack Bonuses & Promotions: 5/5
The main Casino Infinity welcome offer is a massive 100% up to AU$10,000 deposit match bonus + 200 free slot game spins.
If live blackjack is more your thing, you could opt for the alternative live casino welcome bonus at Casino Infinity instead. This is a reduced 10% up to AU$300 cashback offer, but the main factor here is that there’s only 1x wagering requirements.
There’s also a selection of reload bonuses throughout the week to keep players’ accounts topped up.
Mobile App & Banking: 4.95/5
You can make payments at Casino Infinity with over a dozen banking options. Some examples are Jeton, Sticpay, and a wide range of cryptocurrencies like BTC, LTC, DAI and Ripple.
The downside is that you’re limited to the amount you can withdraw monthly, and you’ll need to rise up through the loyalty program to increase that figure.
It’s possible to play most of the blackjack games through the Casino Infinity mobile site, but we found it a little harder to use on the tiniest screens. They could’ve done a slightly better job in scaling down the layout.
2. Neospin – Top Bonuses of Any Australian Online Blackjack Casino
Pros:
- $10k and 100 FS welcome bonus
- Instant payouts with crypto
- 10+ non-live blackjack games
- Up to 20% deposit cashback
- 10+ deposit methods
- Regular big-money tournaments
Cons:
- Fewer live blackjack games
- A few games not available on mobile
Other than Casino Infinity, the best welcome bonus among all online casinos for blackjack in Australia is at Neospin.
Blackjack Games: 4.9/5
We found over 10 non-live blackjack games at Neospin, so there’s a great range of options for those who want to play blackjack at their own pace.
A couple of standout options are Nucleus Gaming’s European Blackjack and Platipus’ Blackjack. Both titles have high payout averages, and the graphics make them fun to play.
You’ll find five live dealer blackjack games at Neospin as well — there are some quality rooms to check out from hit providers Atmosfera.
Blackjack Bonuses & Promotions: 5/5
Neospin is currently awarding a 100% bonus up to $10,000 to all new players who sign up and use the promo code NEO100 with their first payment.
It’s another fantastic amount for blackjack fans in Australia to grab.
This is just one of several fantastic online casino bonuses at Neospin, though. This Australian online casino also offers a multi-tier loyalty program with all kinds of extra perks, up to 20% cashback, 100 free spins on Wednesdays, and more offers throughout the week.
Mobile App & Banking: 4.9/5
While the Neospin mobile site is smooth, sleek, and easy to use, we did find that a few games are missing.
Blackjack is largely unaffected, but if you want to play other types of online casino games, it might be worth checking to see if you can get them on mobile.
If you do sign up, you’ll find over 10 deposit methods. Most of these are cryptocurrencies (like Dogecoin and Litecoin), but you can also pay with Neosurf, MiFinity, and a couple of others.
When you withdraw money, your payouts should be processed instantly. So, if you bank with crypto, you’ll get some of the fastest withdrawals in Australia.
>> Claim the AU$10,000 welcome offer [Neospin]
3. 50 Crowns – Best Online Blackjack Australia Site for Mobile
Pros:
- 100% up to AU$700 bonus + 100 FS
- Top-tier mobile blackjack site
- 30+ live blackjack games
- Downloadable desktop blackjack app
- Instant withdrawal processing
- Over 4,000 online casino games in total
Cons:
- Fewer withdrawal methods
- Smaller max bonus in comparison
The bronze medal position in our list of the top Aussie online casino sites for blackjack is 50 Crowns. And that’s mostly down to its stellar mobile compatibility.
Blackjack Games: 4.9/5
There are over 30 live dealer blackjack games available to play at 50 Crowns, more than most other Australia online casinos.
Not all of these live blackjack games come from the best providers. However, there are titles from TVBet and other top providers that guarantee exceptional quality.
On the non-live blackjack side of things, there are still plenty of options. But they make just a small percentage of the 4,000+ total casino games on the site.
Blackjack Bonuses & Promotions: 4.85/5
Your first 50 Crowns deposit can be matched 100% up to AU$700 if you use the bonus code CROWNS, and you’ll get 100 free spins with this offer, too.
If you’d rather spend a little more, you can sacrifice the free spins to get 100% up to AU$2,000 with the code HIGHROLLER.
There is a selection of other offers that players might want to get involved with at 50 Crowns. One of the most interesting ones is the ‘Quest’, which lets players win extra rewards through a side game based on how much they play on the site.
Mobile App & Banking: 4.95/5
The best place to play blackjack online on your smartphone in Australia is 50 Crowns. Its mobile site is super easy to use, thanks to minimal (yet attractive) graphics and a sensible layout.
It’s also a great site to use on a desktop computer, by the way. You can even download the desktop app straight to your device to speed up the loading time and enhance the immersion.
You can use the mobile or desktop site to quickly set up a deposit using several methods like crypto, Maestro, and bank transfer. Withdrawals are processed instantly, too.
>> Unlock your AU$700 welcome bonus [50 Crowns]
4. Skycrown – Best RNG Real Money Blackjack Games in Australia
Pros:
- A$4,000 + 400 FS welcome pack
- 8 live blackjack games
- 7,000+ online casino games
- 20+ non-live blackjack games
- Rapid payouts
Cons:
- Some games can’t be played on mobile
- Bank transfer fees
Sometimes, playing blackjack at your own pace is the best way to do it. And there are over 20 ways to do that over at Skycrown, one of the best online casinos in Australia.
Blackjack Games: 4.85/5
You’ll find over 20 online games of blackjack that you can play at your own pace at Skycrown. That’s a figure that beats most other online casinos in Australia, and there’s a whole lot of choice.
You can play classic European and American Blackjack here, plus plenty of different versions like 21 Burn and Single Deck.
If you’d prefer to play blackjack live, then Skycrown is still a good contender. There are eight options in the live department, including Speed Blackjack and Gravity Blackjack.
Blackjack Bonuses & Promotions: 4.85/5
Skycrown’s welcome bonus is worth up to A$4,000 and 400 free spins. That’s yet another impressive offer for new customers that’s well worth grabbing.
It’s broken down into five deposits, kicking off with 100% up to A$300 and 100 free spins with the code SKY11. The fifth and final matched deposit from this offer is worth 25% up to A$1500 and 75 free spins.
Mobile App & Banking: 4.85/5
There are plenty of cryptocurrencies that you can use to get instant payouts in Australia.
The list of 10 includes Ripple, Cardano, and, of course, Bitcoin.
Plus, the mobile and desktop sites are real threats to the eye. Their supermodern design is pretty electric, but the downside is that a few games are missing from the mobile version.
5. Kingmaker – Top Blackjack Live Dealer Games in Australia
Pros:
- 24 live blackjack games
- Non-live blackjack available in demo mode
- 6,000+ casino games
- 25% live casino cashback
- 100% up to AU$2,000 welcome bonus
Cons:
- High minimum withdrawal limit for certain cryptos
- Mobile site can be occasionally glitchy
There are plenty of great places to play live blackjack in Australia, but we found Kingmaker to be the best of the best.
Blackjack Games: 4.8/5
If you’re looking for live dealer games as a blackjack fan then Kingmaker is the best place to be. It’s home to 20+ live blackjack options right now, including Speed Blackjack and Azure Blackjack, a popular variation from Pragmatic Play.
You can also play the non-live blackjack games for free in demo mode if you want to try them before spending any of your deposit cash.
In fact, the whole Kingmaker game collection is very impressive. It consists of over 6,000 online casino games, including many of the best online pokies, and there are even several sports betting markets offered.
Blackjack Bonuses & Promotions: 4.7/5
Everyone who signs up for a new Kingmaker account can get up to a $2,000 bonus + 25 free spins across their first three deposits.
It’s not as big as some of our other top picks, but this is still a significant welcome bonus.
We also enjoy the 25% live casino cashback offer, which can be used for the site’s live dealer blackjack games or even online roulette when you want to play something different.
Mobile App & Banking: 4.7/5
Kingmaker customers can bank with a lengthy list of 12+ deposit options. This list includes Cash2Code vouchers, Sticpay and some cryptocurrencies like Dogecoin and Bitcoin.
When it comes to mobile gaming, Kingmaker is a pretty good choice. The site looks good and features most of the games, but we found it glitchy on mobile devices occasionally.
>> Claim your $2,000 and 25 FS bonus [Kingmaker]
How We Picked the Best Australian Online Blackjack Casinos
Blackjack Games
The more online blackjack games a blackjack casino site has, the merrier, but only if they’re good games. We don’t want to see Australian online casinos filling their games up with mediocre options.
Blackjack Bonuses & Promotions
It’s always good to get an online casino bonus to stretch our bankroll a little further when we play blackjack online, if the terms and conditions for the offers are fair. We also need to see additional offers like reload bonuses and loyalty programs to take things further.
Mobile App & Banking
The best online blackjack sites in Australia must have strong mobile compatibility. It’s key that we can play many blackjack games at each site on the go. Furthermore, we need to see plenty of banking options and fast payout processing.
Why Playing Online Blackjack in Australia Is Safe
If you’re worried about the safety of online blackjack, there are a few pieces of information that can put your mind at rest.
Here’s a look at the key things protecting the safety of online blackjack gaming:
- RNG Certification: The Random Number Generator (RNG) of an online casino game determines how fair it is at paying out. All blackjack games at licensed online casinos will be RNG certified, giving players a fair chance to win.
- Licensing: On the subject of licensing, you should only ever sign up with online casinos that are correctly licensed. It’s going to be rare for a site to get away without this, but it’s always worth checking out by going onto the site of the casino itself.
- Encryption: All the best online casinos are going to have SSL encryption. It’s the securest internet encryption protocol that will make 100% sure all of your personal details, including any payment info, are as safe as can be.
How to Tell if an AU Online Blackjack Site Is Legit
You can take your online blackjack safety to the next level by only playing at legit online blackjack sites. Here are a few factors that will help you determine whether a casino is legit:
Player Ratings
Always make sure to find out what other players have had to say about an online casino. You’re not going to find a better source of potential red flags or reasons to soon sign up!
Customer Support
We’ve tried all of the customer support teams of all of our top casinos online for blackjack to make sure that they reply quickly and are helpful when they do so.
Payment Methods and Speed
The faster the payouts and the wider range of payment methods available, the clearer it is that the casino is looking to protect players more than make quick cash.
Website Design
Is the website well-designed and easy to use? In our experience, the more professional the website looks, the more likely the casino will be legit.
Is Online Blackjack in Australia Beatable?
Whether or not online blackjack can be beaten is a debate that has raged on for years.
While playing it for long doesn’t guarantee you’ll come out ahead, your odds are dramatically better at the blackjack table than they are virtually anywhere else in the casino.
Here’s how to maximise your chances:
- Check the House Edge: The house edge of blackjack games online varies, so it’s worth finding the ones with the lowest figures (or highest RTPs) to give yourself the best chance of winning.
- Try Different Blackjack Variants: Different blackjack variations will suit different gameplay styles, so make sure to take the time to work out which one suits your playing style the best. It could give you a better chance of beating the game.
- Take Advantage of Bonus Offers: One way to help you beat blackjack while protecting your playing balance is to use a bonus or two. Many online casinos offer deposit bonuses that you can use to play blackjack with.
Basic Blackjack Strategy
There’s a lot to be said for employing basic blackjack strategy to help you stay in control of your gameplay while you look to beat online blackjack. Here are a couple of tips to consider:
Know the Strategy Chart
There are a few rules to understand with regards to when to hit and when to stay. We recommend familiarising yourself with these to help yourself get the best out of your game.
Understand How Your Hand Compares to the Dealer’s
A blackjack hand doesn’t exist in a vacuum. How you should play your cards will depend largely on what the dealer shows. Think about the best possible combo they could have and how it compares to your existing hand before deciding whether to hit or stand.
Understand the Different Bonuses and Rules
Different variations of online blackjack have different in-game bonuses and rules. Make sure you know what’s going on with a specific type of game before you begin to play it.
Best Online Blackjack Sites in Australia – FAQs
Can You Play Online Blackjack for Real Money in Australia?
Yes, you can play online blackjack for real money in Australia at the top online casino sites we’ve listed in this guide.
Which Australian Online Blackjack Site Has the Best Bonuses?
The best Australian online blackjack bonuses can be found at both Casino Infinity and Neospin, with each offering up to a AU$10,000 deposit bonus alongside a couple of free spins.
Are Odds for Online Blackjack in AU the Same as Live Blackjack?
Technically, you might get better odds for online blackjack than at a brick-and-mortar casino. But odds vary from game to game, so stay vigilant.
Is Live Dealer Blackjack Rigged?
No, live dealer blackjack is not rigged. Blackjack games are RNG-certified, so you’re always going to have a fair chance of winning.
Can You Play Online Blackjack on Your Mobile in Australia?
You can play online blackjack on your mobile device at most Australian online casinos, but the best option is 50 Crowns.
What Is the Best Online Blackjack Site in Australia?
Overall, the best online blackjack site in Australia is Casino Infinity. It’s got all the best online blackjack games and offers.
Comparing the Best Online Blackjack Casino Sites in Australia
Here are the five best casinos online for blackjack in Australia one more time for your consideration:
Casino Infinity: Here, we have the very best online casino for blackjack in Australia. Many factors contribute to this, including the generous $10,000 and 200 free spins welcome bonus.
Neospin: Other than Casino Infinity, the best welcome bonus of all online blackjack sites in Australia is over at Neospin. Here, the promo code NEO100 will get you a 100% up to $10,000 matched deposit and 100 free pokie spins.
50 Crowns: If you’re looking to play blackjack on your mobile device, there’s no better place than 50 Crowns. This mobile casino also offers a welcome bonus of 100% up to $2,000 with the code HIGHROLLER or 100% up to $700 with 50CROWNS.
Skycrown: The non-live casino blackjack games at Skycrown are the best out there, and while you check them out, you can grab a solid welcome bonus. It’s a package of matched deposits worth up to A$4000 that also comes with 400 free spins for pokies.
Kingmaker: On the flip side, if you’d rather play your blackjack games live, your best bet is Kingmaker. There, you can grab up to $2,000 and 25 free spins for the welcome bonus.
How to Sign Up and Play Online Blackjack Australia Games
Here’s how you can get a new online blackjack casino account in Australia:
1. Choose a Blackjack Casino
- Pick an online blackjack casino (we recommend Casino Infinity).
- Head over to the homepage.
- Look for the Register button.
2. Complete the Signup Form
- Enter a few personal details.
- Create a password to log in with.
- Agree to the terms.
3. Verify Your Identity
- Verify your email address.
- Upload any documents requested.
- Wait for final approval.
4. Place a Deposit
- Choose a payment method and an amount.
- Complete the transactions through the instructions.
- Have some fun playing blackjack online in Australia
Tips for Playing Online Blackjack Real Money Games in AU
Consider Your Blackjack Tactics
Make sure to consider exactly when to hit and when to play, as this is a crucial tactic in blackjack. Get this right, and you’ll be more in control of your game.
Know the Blackjack Variations
There are loads of different variations of blackjack out there: European Blackjack, Pontoon Blackjack, Classic Blackjack to name just a few. It’s not a bad idea to check out a few of these so that you can figure out which one works best for your playing style.
Get All the Welcome Bonuses
All of the online casinos we’ve picked offer bonuses to new players. So, why not grab a few? You may as well be rewarded while you decide which casino to stay with.
Try Free Blackjack Games
You can often play blackjack games for free. This is the perfect opportunity to get a little practice in for a new variant you don’t know much about or just to find out if a game is worth your money before you spend any of it.
Look for the Highest RTPs
Blackjack is one of the best online casino games for high payout averages, so it’s worth making the most of this. Keep an eye out for the RTP of each game, as this figure shows you how much you can win back from each game on average.
Take Part in Online Blackjack Tournaments
If live blackjack is your thing, consider online blackjack tournaments. In these, you’ll compete against other players to top a leaderboard — if you win, you’ll get bonuses or other prizes.
Ready to Play at the Best Online Blackjack Sites in Australia?
If you want to play online blackjack in Australia, our top picks are the best places to be. Each has a fantastic array of blackjack games and some great bonuses. Plus, many have extra perks like strong mobile apps, fast payouts, and more fantastic features.
The online casino that nails all of these things to the highest degree is Casino Infinity. But is it the best bet for you? Check it out alongside our other picks to find out and get some awesome bonuses for doing so.
Most importantly, play responsibly, have fun and good luck!
