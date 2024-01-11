These Brilliant Sci-Fi and Fantasy Books Deserve Big Budget TV Adaptations

The Oxford English Dictionary defines ‘content’ as ‘the stuff that streaming services need to make themselves stand out when there are roughly eight billion of them all trying to convince you that you’re living in a golden age of consumer-driven choice when in fact the landscape is a dystopian mess built on sand’. Don’t look it up, just trust me.

Thankfully, it’s not all bleak. Just as a green shoot may sprout in the most inhospitable environment, art can still flourish within a corrupt system run by creatively bankrupt bean counters. We’re still getting some TV across those eight billion streaming platforms – much of it coming from books.

In fact, the limited series format is arguably a more natural home for a literary adaptation than a two-hour movie. There is less need to dramatically slim down the story (or split one book into the dreaded and rarely satisfying Part One and Part Two), more scope to explore different characters and plot threads, and to give the viewer that wonderful feeling of being fully immersed in a fictional world over a number of days or weeks.

So, with that in mind, here are six books (and book series) that deserve a big-budget streaming adaptation.