For All Mankind Deserves to Be the Biggest Sci-Fi Show on TV

The show itself is a weird sell. Technically science fiction, but certainly more science fiction than Outlander, which is also technically science fiction, the Carl Sagan-inspired For All Mankind explores an alternate history where the Soviet Union succeeded at accomplishing the first crewed Moon landing ahead of the United States. The U.S. is left hurting from the humiliation; pledging to go higher, further, faster. The global space race kicks up a considerable amount of notches, even as relations between the good ol’ U S of A and the Russians deteriorate into a different, yet familiar, cold war. In the current political climate, these tensions don’t feel dated.

Rest assured, there is a decent amount of space action in For All Mankind, but the focus is always on the characters, as it should be. We can see astronauts bouncing around on the surface of the moon or cramped together in a ship staring at the stars through a little window until the cows come home, but unless we understand what it means for them to be there, or what it means for their families to be without them, the space stuff wouldn’t really have any impact.

Mind you, these astronauts aren’t doing anything headline-grabbing or outlandish. They’re not meeting aliens or going through some kind of Kubrickian star gate. These folks are simply trying not to drop a hammer so they don’t waste vital energy picking it up in a cumbersome suit. They’re on the Moon watching the same episode of the The Bob Newhart Show over and over again because it’s the mid-1970s and they have no choice – Apple TV+ hasn’t been invented yet.

If that sounds like a bit too much of a slow burn, the show is immediately ready to address it. Each season jumps forward in time by around a decade, so we’re never as stuck in a bad situation as the main characters are, and new actors often join the ensemble. Season four will see Daniel Stern and Toby Kebbell added to the cast, which originally sets out with the likes of DC’s Rick Flagg Joel Kinnaman, Sarah Jones (Alcatraz), Michael Dorman (One Piece), and Shantel VanSanten (The Boys).

Kinnaman is astronaut Ed Baldwin, who regrets fighting his instinct to land on the moon ahead of the Soviets, and will later face a kind of “monkey’s paw” reckoning when he gets dog sick of the rock. VanSanten is his anxious wife Karen, left alone for long periods of time while Ed chases his space dreams; for all intents and purposes a single mom with basic human needs that go unrelieved. Jones, meanwhile, is a blond-haired, blue-eyed former pilot quickly trained up as an astronaut after the Soviets put a first woman on the moon, while her husband Gordo (Dorman), already a celebrated astronaut, has to learn to support her dreams, even as she grabs more of the limelight and has less time for him.

There are tons of other fascinating characters in For All Mankind, both at NASA and elsewhere, and the writers and actors painstakingly add depth to them as each season progresses. People we initially can’t stand slowly become our favorites. People we once loved acquire our deep annoyance and ultimately our pity. A rather standard storyline between two characters can often have shocking implications years later, as seeds are planted by a writing team that has the opportunity to plan ahead without worrying that their show will shortly be confined to the dustbin.